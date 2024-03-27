Likud MK: Haredi draft law won't be able to pass in Knesset

Knesset member Hanoch Milwidsky (Likud) was interviewed on Monday on 103FM and said that the haredi draft law as currently written won't be able to pass a vote in the Knesset.

"I do not believe that the government's current [version of the law] as published is the law that will ultimately pass. I didn't write it. Moreover, no one consulted me before they wrote it," he clarified.

Milwidsky argued that he would oppose the law in its current form: "In my opinion, this draft as it is currently presented is not something that can pass in the Knesset." He opposed raising the exemption age: "No, in my opinion, the exemption age should be 21."

Who opposes the haredi draft law?

He added on the subject: "The issue is not whether I will vote for it. As a Likud Knesset member, like me, there are many who do not feel comfortable with this draft... Therefore, I think there is no real possibility that this draft in this version will come to a vote and pass in the Knesset. The one I would expect to hear a clear statement from on these issues is the defense minister; he may know more than anyone else about the needs [of the army]."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a state ceremony for fallen Israeli soldiers whose burial place is unknown at Mount Herzl Military cemetery in Jerusalem on March 17, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

In addition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not expected to give up on the attempt to pass the conscription law in its current form, as reported this morning on KAN Reshet Bet. Netanyahu also sent a message to his colleagues in the Likud who are uncomfortable with the issue, stating that without passing the law, the government will not be able to continue for much longer.

National Unity leader Benny Gantz addressed the controversy surrounding the new haredi draft law, threatening that if the law passes, he and his party members will not be able to continue being part of the government.

"The people will not tolerate it, the Knesset will not be able to vote in favor of it, and my associates and I cannot be part of this emergency government if this law passes," he said in his announcement.

"Passing such a law would be crossing a red line during normal times, and during the war, it's like flying a black flag over it," he added, "we will not be able to look in the eyes of fighters within our borders and beyond them, and ask them to extend their service."