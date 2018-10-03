Mental Health

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Sharp increase noted as rockets continue to pound South; hotline operating on emergency schedule.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
About one-third of suicide attempts were among young people up to age 21, comprising 35% of attempts by men and 37% of attempts by women.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
“Loneliness is the disease of our time," said Dr. Shiri Daniels, the professional director of ERAN.
The rate of smoking-related diseases is much higher among psychiatric patients.
There's a big debate about isolating and restraining psychiatric patients.
Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects people of all kinds around the world.
A new study sheds light on the great influence a stressful work environment can have on increasing traffic accidents.
An Oxford-educated Israeli psychologist explains the benefits and risks of the Internet
to the English-speaking public with a new book.
Children who suffer must be treated early to prevent chronic illness, says expert
“We live in a health system with stresses and shortages, but we want to hear more than just to add panic buttons and more security guards."
People who are visual impaired are much more likely to feel depressed and isolated.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Of the 90 young widows studied, six were IDF widows.
The changes reflect the recommendations of a Health Ministry committee.
15% to 18% of women in Western societies and up to 30% in developing countries suffer from maternal depression.
National Council of the Child head Dr. Yitzhak Kadman decries ‘shocking’ pediatric psychiatric treatment, ‘collapsing’ facilities.
Children who are very rigid with rituals and become anxious when unable to engage in them may have OCD.
There are "encouraging signs" haredi community undergoing a quiet revolution, says J'lem-based psychologist Naftali Fish.
Abnormal sequences of DNA appear to play a significant role in the risk for early onset bipolar disorder.
By UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO HEALTH SCIE
Study: Highly connected regions of the brain may connect to other 'rich' areas to exchange information and collaborate; may help uncover more about brain disorders.
By INDIANA UNIVERSITY
New research suggests that between 4 and 6 percent of the population have bipolar disorder.
By MIKE GROPPER
Medical community opposes decades-old proposal recently championed by Health Ministry.
Thanks to a revolutionary law passed in 2000, Israelis coping with mental
illnesses are being helped back into society.
Employees with high emotional intelligence perceive organizational justice more clearly, are more satisfied with jobs, more committed to organizations.
Treating first-time sufferers of mental breakdowns.
By TRACEY SHIPLEY
How does performing in the circus help one overcome one's social anxiety? One Israeli athlete shares her insights about the connection between body and spirit.
By CARL HOFFMAN
How psychodrama therapy props up bereaved mothers
By ANAV SILVERMAN
The security guard, Jesus Campos, was struck in the leg as the gunman, from behind his door, shot into the hallway on the 32nd floor.
By REUTERS
Australian police said they did not believe the incident on a Malaysia Airlines flight was linked to terrorism, instead citing mental health issues.
Mass murderer interrupts testimony, calling expert's opinion on his mental health "insulting."
Mental health self-help charity turns to welfare and social services minister for boost.
By RUTH EGLASH
Oren Or Bittoun gives speeches around the world urging veterans to talk about their experiences.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
A former employee of the prime minister's wife reported to the police for eight hours about her experiences of serving Sara Netanyahu.
By UDI SHAHAM
Israeli fashion industry ignoring "photo-shop" law claims study, critics say five-year-old law lacks teeth.
The teen sold his services on AlphaBay, a “dark web” marketplace website selling illegal goods and services that was closed by U.S. authorities in July.
By JTA
Senior Medical Corps officer says restriction of firearms has significantly reduced number of suicides in the army.
After receiving the footage of her son, Agernash Mengistu said: "I would have preferred to see footage of my son Avraham Mengistu returning home."
By YOSSI MELMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
‘We are begging, please leave us alone - this wasn’t a provocation,’ says mother.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
For the 1st time, support group for orthodox LGBT Jews is allowed to distribute materials, info at Orthodox mental health forum.
By DAN KLEIN / JTA
While it may seem too grandiose an idea to attempt to change the world, through refining our behavior, even one baby step at a time, we really can make a difference.
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
When a good friend does not come through, some people may feel hurt and others may feel angry.
By DR. MIKE GROPPER
The reason prioritization is harder to do is that the reform moved the responsibility over mental health care from the Ministry to Israel’s HMOs, which have their own procedures and priorities.
By TALI KORD
Mental health experts explain that the signs of adult ADHD are not the same as they are in children, since the symptoms evolve into a more adult form of the disorder.
‘The good news is that as scary as it is for parents to find out that their child is intentionally harming him/herself, psychological treatment can be very effective’
For some teenagers, self-mutilation is a way to relieve tension and feel...something.
Q & A: Merav Mandelbaum, chairwoman of Reuth, a nonprofit specializing in health and social welfare, shares her opinions about Israel and Israelis.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
You may be surprised that you are not alone. Mental health professionals have long recognized that a lot of people get depressed before and during holiday seasons.
The Soteria model brings up the importance of communication and connection with our sons and daughters.
Emotionally Focused Therapy arrives in Jerusalem to benefit the whole community, thanks to Pearl Lopian.
By JENNA ROMANO
A story about a young struggling girl
"Israeli authorities care more about protecting the bodies of residents than their shattered psyches."
By SAM SOKOL
Being female, having a lower socioeconomic status and having elevated levels of PTSD symptoms are related to ISIS anxiety.
Baby boy's father was released also reportedly has a history of drug use.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
To her great credit, my doctor never used the word cancer.
By BRIAN BLUM
Autism is really complicated and everyone with autism is different, and my fear is that one big mistake in this television show could do more harm than good.
By MATHIEU VAILLANCOURT