Are Nova survivors taking their own lives? Health Min. isn't sure

(Warning: This story describes deeply disturbing events and testimonials in graphic detail.)

The Health Ministry does not know how many survivors of the Supernova music festival have taken their own lives, it said on Tuesday.

A statement released by the ministry on Tuesday read, “The data on the number of suicides and the number of hospitalizations among survivors of the Nova festival - are not known to the Health Ministry and the mental health system and are incorrect.”

Head of the mental health division at the Health Ministry, Dr. Gilad Bodenheimer, noted that "the rumors about the number of suicides and the number of hospitalizations among survivors of the Nova festival are not true.”

He further stated that based on an examination “conducted with the Nova community association, as well as with other parties that take part in the treatment of the Nova survivors, it emerged that such data is unknown."

Nova survivors plea for more mental health help at Knesset debate

The statements come following a Knesset debate in which survivors of the Nova festival called for an increase in the mental health treatments they should be receiving. Survivors of the Nova festival massacre speak at a debate at the Knesset. April 16, 2024. (credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)

During the debate, the survivors spoke of their daily struggles following the massacre. One of the survivors, Na’ama Eitan, said, “I would not have been here had I not had my psychologist. I have friends who haven’t left their beds yet and have not received a response,” she added, asking why survivors could only get 24 treatments.

An additional survivor said he knew of some of his friends who chose “to give up.”

Dr. Bodenheimer refuted what had been said during the discussion regarding the high number of suicides among the survivors of the Nova massacre. “We know a few numbers of suicides,” adding that spreading incorrect data “may cause public harm.”

Chairman of the committee, MK Mickey Levy, said, “The State of Israel abandoned them [the survivors] on October 7 and must not abandon them again. The state has a double and redoubled responsibility to take care of them, their needs, and their well-being.”

After the committee, The "For Life" association, which deals with preventing suicides at the national level and assisting families whose loved ones have committed suicide, stated that: "The For Life association constantly monitors the number of suicides in Israel. As of today, and according to an examination with the authorized bodies, it appears that there are a number of individual suicide cases among the Nova survivors, certainly not dozens."

"On the other hand, every case is painful and tragic, and everything must be done to prevent suicides among the survivors and in general. A tender for the appointment of cattle for suicide cases was issued very recently, and we expect it to be staffed soon - so that there will be less doubt as to the number of suicides and we will be able to respond in real-time. Knowing the extent of suicides is always necessary, especially in times of crisis," the organization added.

According to the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry, 1,700 out of the 3,800 Nova massacre survivors are currently receiving treatment for anxiety issues.