03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
India is taking an independent approach to its relations with Mideast countries.
By BENJI FLACKS/THE MEDIA LINE
Under pressure, Abbas assumes scorched-earth policy of ripping Trump, calling Israel colonial project.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
The statement was made at a news conference in Ramallah late Monday night
By ADAM RASGON
Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to see 'hostile' NGOs de-funded by European states.
By HERB KEINON,GREER FAY CASHMAN
A shoe shop in Ramallah demands British and American remorse over Balfour Declaration and "Trump's dirty decision."
By AMY SPIRO
Red Crescent says more than 300 wounded. Settlers stone Palestinians in Burin.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The suspects were interrogated by security forces.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Spokesperson says video shot in Ramallah speaks for itself. Red Crescent stalls with explanation.
The United Kingdom should apologize for issuing the Balfour Declaration, says Hamdallah.
Over the past two weeks, senior Palestinians called on the Trump administration to back the two-state solution and ask Israel to stop building settlements.
House in village of Deir Abu-Mashal, near Ramallah, was sealed by security forces last week.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"The allegations are incorrect," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office responded.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,YANIR COZIN
The Palestinian Authority President met with a Hamas delegation in Ramallah.
A hospital doctor told the Palestine TV channel that "all the checks demonstrate that [Abbas] is in good medical condition".
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The broadcasting station in Ramallah is suspected of manufacturing and distributing material which incites terror.
Gunman was shot by authorities after he attempted to fire at soldiers who came to arrest him during an overnight raid connected to previous shooting.
Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar was also arrested in 2015 for similar charges.
Over the past two months, Abbas has undertaken a series of measures to pressure Hamas to concede control of the Gaza Strip.
The meeting between the Israeli finance minister and Palestinian officials comes amid efforts by the US to jump-start the diplomatic process.
By HERB KEINON
Chinese special envoy to the Middle East, Gong Xiaosheng, made the remarks during a meeting Monday night with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.
The topic has yet to be broached.
In an unexpected move, the IDF announced that the convict was released due to the emergence of new evidence. Haitham Muari's release comes after 16 years behind bars.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
PA security forces also targeted a number of journalists, preventing them from carrying out their job.
The protestors also called for an end to security cooperation with Israel.
Farid al-Atrash said that Sunday's events were a "dark day" for human rights.
Trump's phone call with Abbas and CIA Director Mike Pompeo's visit to Ramallah evidence of growing bond, PA statement suggests.
Hamas pointed a finger at security coordination on Monday as bearing responsibility for Araj’s death.
The signs, which surfaced at the entrance to Ramallah on Thursday, sparked a controversy in the Arab world and angered supporters of a two-state solution. The source of the posters remains a mystery.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JOY BERNARD
The Wafa statement did not indicate if Abbas and Blome discussed the status of the US Embassy in Israel.
UNSC resolution 2334, which was passed on December 23, said that settlements “have no legal validity” and constitute an obstacle to peace.
While many Palestinians hail Arafat as the father of Palestinian nationalism, others, including many Israelis, believe he has blood on his hands.
Soldier being questioned two days after he fired on unarmed man who he said was running suspiciously toward a checkpoint.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Journalist reportedly among the Israelis that traveled to Ramallah in hopes of participating in a breaking of the fast event for Ramadan; none injured.
By MAARIV ONLINE
Flouting convention – and the law – one artist finds inspiration across the Green Line.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The six meter statue, which is the first of its kind outside South Africa, is a gift from the Johannesburg Municipality to its twin city, Ramallah.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
"Each minute marks a serious threat to his life, because it is probable that his inner organs will stop operating at any moment, leading to immediate death."
PA officer involved in Beit El shooting of three IDF soldiers set out before attack from Ramallah.
“A heated face-off ensued, with shouting, threats and some physical scuffles between the two sides, but no shots were fired."
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Israel paving way for bitter religious conflict that we don't want, PA leader says in Ramallah.
The footage shows the plainclothes soldiers dressed as Palestinians drawing their weapons and then arresting three people.
Malki dubbed it the “worst form of terrorism” and said that the PA is working towards convincing the US to add settler groups to the list of terror organizations.
It’s not clear at this stage whether the decision to deploy the guards was taken in coordination with the Palestinian Authority leadership, but PA officials have warned against any violence.
Chief Palestinian negotiator says recognizing Israel should be conditioned on a "reciprocal recognition" of a Palestinian state by Jerusalem.
London-based paper says decision could affect Abbas and his two sons, who have businesses in Jordan.
Report by Palestinian Media Watch claims PA spent $144 million in 2014 paying salaries to incarcerated and release prisoners.
Calling coalition extreme, Erekat says it will be counteractive to "peace and stability" in region.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Charges against Khalida Jerrar include supporting terrorism and being a member of an illegal organization.
Following a deal with Israel, PA launches armed patrols for first time in towns near Jerusalem.
By REUTERS
Kerry phoned Abbas to urge him to refrain from taking “harsh” decisions before the upcoming Israeli elections.
The officials were responding to consistent claims from top US and EU officials that if the money is not transferred soon the PA may fall apart or stop security cooperation with Israel.
Suspect fled to Ramallah post-stabbing, taking refuge in house for a week, Palestinian media says.
Resolution calls for a full IDF withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines within three years.
Shaikh Salman said the AFC will start to coordinate with FIFA to study ways and mechanisms to put an end to such occurrences.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
"Those who encourage and allow attacks on mosques and against Palestinians should expect a response," organization warns.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,LAHAV HARKOV,BEN HARTMAN
Likud MK Regev condemns arson attack, calls on Judea and Samaria leadership to rein in "extremist Jewish minority"; petrol bomb thrown at ancient synagogue in Shfaram in separate incident.
Le visage des grandes villes palestiniennes évolue lentement mais sûrement
By MICHELE MAZEL
The prosecution requested that the Border Police involved in the murder to be sentenced to 20 to 27 months in prison
Japan’s FM invites Netanyahu, Abbas to summit in Tokyo.
With the INSS’s international summer program, in collaboration with Tel Aviv University International, students from all over the world are learning the nuances at play when it comes to Israel.
By NOA AMOUYAL
While tens of thousands protest in Turkey and Indonesia, only a dozen Palestinian youths show up to burn tires and throw stones at Israeli troops
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The viral campaign built all in Arabic has a very specific focus on Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s nationality and role as Wonder Woman.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Greenblatt is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, and with Abbas in Ramallah.
Since Tuesday, an estimated 750 hectares (1,850 acres) of forests and rural areas have been destroyed.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,SHARON UDASIN
Beilin said he and other leaders of his Geneva Initiative go to Ramallah every month or two to meet with their Palestinian counterparts with whom they worked on the initiative 12 years ago.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The simple political explanation is that Eisenkot understands that focusing on the wave of terror is diverting attention and resources from the main threat emanating from the North.
By UDI SEGAL
Police expecting thousands of Muslims to come in from different areas such as Ramallah, Bethlehem and Hebron.
By REUTERS,ARIEL BARBIERI-AGHIB
Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman slams "hypocrisy" over xenophobic rioting in Johannesburg.
By SAM SOKOL
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East
By MEDIA LINE
First Palestine Music Expo comes to the West Bank city with the aim of going international
By SHTERNY ISSEROFF
Google Maps users will soon be able to explore the cities of Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jericho from their smartphones.
A source with knowledge of the matter said that the two sides had discussed "politics, security and the future of the peace process."
By ADAM RASGON,JPOST.COM STAFF
Abbas and Fayyad have had a tense relationship since the latter resigned as PA prime minister in 2013 over sharp disputes with the PA president.
The Arab Quartet, comprised of Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, has reportedly pressured Abbas to allow the return of Dahlan and his allies to Fatah.
Absurdities of life in territories give me new material every day, Amer Zahr says
By ADAM RASGON,UDI SHAHAM
PM: Changes need to be made before adopting Arab peace plan.
PA president’s decision came in response to the PFLP’s recent criticism of Abbas’s policies, especially with regards to security coordination with Israel, Palestinian sources say.
Al-Jariri, who hosts a talk show on a Ramallah-based radio station, referred to the case during a program on the misuse of public funds.
Hamas and Islamic Jihad accuse Abbas of tightening grip on power, warn against special meeting.
Fasting month passes in relative quiet among Palestinians as people prepare for return to routine.
Joint List members to visit Qatar.
Marc Schneier says he is “working on some very significant events to take place within Muslim countries.”
Demonstrators break out in protest against Canada's support of Israel in the midst of John Baird's visit to the West Bank.
It would be appropriate for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to join in making such a declaration.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
WONDERWOMAN MAY be banned in Lebanon and Ramallah, but last night a group of approximately 130 women went to Cinema City Jerusalem for a special screening.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Getting caught with one’s hand in the cookie jar can reveal much about a man and a cause
By BEN FISHER
Now that Great Britain has rebuffed Abbas’s demand to apologize for issuing the Balfour Declaration a century ago, the PA is threatening to sue the British government.
By KENNETH BANDLER
The simple fact is that the road to a two-state solution, starting out from Jerusalem and Ramallah, does not run through Sussiya.
By CALEV BEN-DAVID
Arafat has been dead for almost 12 years now, but his legacy is very much alive. So long as it is, the dream of peace will remain a distant illusion.
By AVIVA KLOMPAS
A fascinating feature of the country is its patriotism, seen with the presence of the Israeli flag in every part of the country, even in Tel Aviv.
By LESIBA BAPELA
What do you do when the whole world is swallowing the grossest Palestinian untruths? Hang tough!
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
"I have learned that sometimes, grownups – rabbis and politicians chief among them – also tend to say the darndest things."
By STEWART WEISS
This week’s torrid temperatures will pale in comparison to the diplomatic heat the EU has planned for us this summer.
By MICHAEL FREUND
A round-up of news from around the Jewish world, both in Israel and in the diaspora.
A round-up of news briefs from around the nation.
This year Egypt's pyramids splashed JPost headlines ranging from false hopes of a visit from Mickey Mouse to allegations that Israeli spies are falsifying Egyptian history.
By COMPILED BY CAROLINE FRANK