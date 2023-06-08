The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli forces enter Ramallah to demolish home of Jerusalem bomber

Faroukh murdered two Israelis in a bombing attack in November.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 00:27

Updated: JUNE 8, 2023 01:00
IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank. May 22, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli forces entered Ramallah on Wednesday night to demolish the home of the terrorist behind the November Jerusalem bus stop bombings, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Clashes erupted as the Israeli forces entered Ramallah, with at least three Palestinians injured by Israeli fire, according to Palestinian reports.

The terrorist, identified as Islam Faroukh, was arrested by Israeli forces in late December. In February, the IDF announced that it intended to demolish Faroukh's home.

Police operate at the scene of a Jerusalem terror attack after two bombs exploded at the bus stops near the entrance to the city, November 23, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Police operate at the scene of a Jerusalem terror attack after two bombs exploded at the bus stops near the entrance to the city, November 23, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Jerusalem bombing attack in November

On November 23, Israeli citizens Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada and Arye Shechopek were murdered after explosives placed by Faroukh detonated at two bus stops at the entrance to Jerusalem and in the Ramot neighborhood of the city.

According to the indictment against Faroukh, the terrorist had adopted the worldview of the ISIS terrorist organization and had studied mechanical engineering at an Israeli college.

A day after the attacks, Faroukh sent a message via Telegram to the ISIS-affiliated Nasher News claiming responsibility for the attack.



