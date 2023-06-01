Two Palestinians, including toddler, shot at West Bank military post

Two Palestinians were shot in a suspected attack at a military post near the West Bank settlement of Neveh Tzuf on Thursday night, Israeli media reported.

One of the victims is a 3-year-old toddler who is currently in critical condition. The other victim shot is a 40-year-old man. A Walla report states that the man is the toddler's father and that the gunfire shots were aimed at the military post. Citing an IDF source, the report stated that Israeli forces did not return fire and so the victims were hit by Palestinian fire.

The report stated that the victims were shot in a car and that other family members who were in the vehicle were not injured.

Medical attention to the victims

An MDA helicopter was launched to the scene, and personnel are providing medical treatment to the wounded. The Red Crescent evacuated the father in serious condition to a hospital in Ramallah, according to Walla.

The toddler was taken to Sheba Medical Center, according to Maariv.

MDA ambulance (illustrative) (credit: Yanir Yagana)

This is a developing story.