Millions of shekels in cash seized by IDF overnight in West Bank

Israeli security forces were active overnight on Wednesday in Gaza and the West Bank, according to IDF statements released on Thursday morning.

Twenty-one suspects were arrested overnight in the West Bank by the Lahav 433 National Crime Unit in a joint operation with Israel's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing of Israel, the Shin Bet, and several other government and military organizations. Those arrested are accused of being involved in the financing of Hamas terror activity.

During the overnight operation, security forces seized safes, financial documents, phones, and recordings as evidence, in addition to tens of millions of shekels.

The suspects hailed from Ramallah, Jenin, Hebron, and Tulkarm.

The night's activity also included an exchange of fire in Jenin, in which an IAF aircraft was called to attack terrorists threatening Israeli forces.

IDF activity in Gaza

In Gaza, combat soldiers in the 401st Combat Brigade operated in the northern Gaza City district of Tuffah, eliminating Hamas terrorists by ground and by air in conjunction with the IAF.

Israeli infantry forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure inside a building from which missiles had been launched at Israeli forces shortly beforehand.

Soldiers in the 14th Division located a weapons cache in a home in Gaza after an exchange of fire with Hamas terrorists.