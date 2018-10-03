03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“There won’t be pictures like the ones from the Second Lebanon War showing people on the beach in Beirut while Tel Aviv residents sat in bomb shelters."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
"Why do we think it's OK to kill a chicken and not a dog, while other societies think it's OK to kill a dog but not a cow?"
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Man cannot live on bread alone, but man cannot live on Zionist sentiment alone, either.
By ORIT ARFA
Delta airline's managers have a long history of making antisemitic comments and ridiculing Jews.
By JTA
Ary Abittan se produira le 12 décembre à Tel-Aviv pour présenter son dernier spectacle, My Story
By VANESSA ATTALI
A team of astronomers stumbled upon “dark matter” – the most mysterious building block of outer space.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
"There is no reasonable chance that the project will be completed on time without breaching the safety rules," a senior electrical engineer accompanying the project said.
By AMIRAM BARKAT AND SONIA GORODEISKY/GLOBES
Foreign investors and mayors are increasingly clamoring for Israeli-developed technologies in urban waste, water and traffic management.
By MAX SCHINDLER
"The reason why we chose Tel Aviv is the extraordinary talents here in information security."
By NATI YEFET / GLOBES
The goal is for the first 50 bike rental stations to be operational by the end of this year, with more stations to come afterward.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Hiro expands its menu in a newer free-standing restaurant.
By BUZZY GORDON
This will be the first time Forbes organizes a global event, instead of a regional one, for the “30 Under 30” members.
"We are on the verge of collapse. Everyone can decide how he is facing the disturbing situation, what his responsibility is, and what he can do in order to change it."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
British comic will play one show in Tel Aviv in August.
By AMY SPIRO
In 2011, Deutsche Bahn pulled out of its responsibility for electricity and communications control on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv train route, because part of the track runs over the Green Line.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Britain and Zionism, Music & Muse and DJ Marshmello.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Do Tel Aviv protesters have what it takes to bring down the reign of corruption?
By PAUL ALSTER
The rail line – which has been under construction for years – would halve the arduous, traffic-congested route to a speedy 28 minutes between the two cities.
The answer was not a resounding yes, as one might expect from the residents of Israel's most left-leaning city.
By ERIC SUMNER
Singer and rapper to headline at the Barby.
“I just fell in love with the sound and I thought, this is a violin, exactly the same instrument I play, but it sounds completely different. I was fascinated by that.”
By BARRY DAVIS
Three of the films are Israeli-Austrian co-productions, including Amichai Greenberg’s The 'Testament,' which was just screened at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California.
By HANNAH BROWN
Barcelona will be coming to Tel Aviv on the back of the sacking of head coach Sito Alonso on Monday.
By ALLON SINAI
Police investigating incident at the city’s port complex.
Edelstein: When will we understand that incitement leads to violence?
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The Waltz, Csardas and Klezmer Melodies Festival begins next week Fancy a bit of Viennese culture?
The Tonya Harding story told on the silver screen and Bonobo to perform in Tel Aviv.
"This is going to be a shameful, ugly move that will signify that we are a society and country where human rights do not exist," warns MK Eyal Ben-Reuven.
The revival director is Australian Greg Eldridge making his Israel Opera debut, as are all but one of the lead singers.
By HELEN ELEASARI
The established musician comprehends that the use of technology during a performance or lecture series is considered an outrage to her generation, and the classical community especially.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Dance Drum Dream is a week-long combo of sight and sound
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Named the “2018 Combating Terrorism Technology Start-up Challenge,” the contest is being held in Israel for the third time – after previous competitions in 2014 and 2016.
Shachar Hason and Yohay Sponder give their take on what's really going on.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
‘They will get killed if they go to Rwanda, so instead the government should spread them around the country,’ says lifelong resident.
Science and Techology Minister Ofir Akunis weighing run to replace Ron Huldai after 20 years at the head of the White City.
29-year-old wunderkind Lahav Shani to take on role of music director of the Israel Philharmonic in 2020.
ASPCA: As mayor of ‘vegan capital of world,’ Huldai should have been more compassionate
After the 1917 revolution when Russia became the Soviet Union, a massive shift in culture took place, according to Coates.
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
6,000 fans got exactly what they came for in a hilarious two-hour show Tuesday night
While Israel has achieved many successes, not all is rosy for the Jewish state.
By DANIELLA P. COHEN/THE MEDIA LINE
A quote from the letter written to the Israeli Prime Minister noted, "Our Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of approximately 8000 Indians in Tel Aviv.”
Vertigo Dance Company performs ‘White Noise 2018.’
City Hall working with WeWork to introduce legislation approving co-living residents
The council approved the new procedures, with 87% voting in favor.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Marom flew one of the last three Spitfires supplied by the Czechs to Israel and became one of the founders of the IAF.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"We deplore the bullying tactics being used to defend injustice against Palestinians and to suppress an artist’s freedom of conscience."
By EYTAN HALON
Flash floods expected in South, 30-60 cm. of snow for Mount Hermon, high winds everywhere.
Transit to connect the White City with surrounding cities encounters roadblocks en route to completion
App reduces time of reaching destination by as much as half.
Seventeen years since the last original episode of the Seinfeld sitcom aired, the Jewish funnyman has reached mythic stature in Israel.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Jerry Seinfield, one of the most famous Jewish comedians of all time, is scheduled to perform at Tel Aviv’s Menorah Mivtachim Arena on Saturday night.
The multi-coloured 'Omer Tower,' named after 8-year-old Lego fan Omer Sayag, was completed using cranes in Rabin Square on Wednesday after more than a fortnight's construction work.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
DJ Marshmello, Natalia Oreiro and Chad Channing are on their way to Israel – and maybe soon Lenny Kravitz, too?
The grocery law, if passed, would give the interior minister the authority to block bylaws passed by municipal authorities that allow grocery stores and other businesses to open on Shabbat.
By JEREMY SHARON
A new book examines how the Israeli visual art world can dismantle the way politics are discussed.
The organization’s marriage service took root after many couples were upset by the overly-bureaucratic and unwelcoming approach of local rabbinates to couples seeking to get married.
Shaked said that the High Court’s ideology was too much based on purist philosophical principles in the clouds, detached from the daily repercussions of its decisions.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Israel has found in the past that its apparently warm relations can quickly turn sour.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Hamas used it's twitter account to display a photo from the Tel Aviv protest with the words: "Stop this war criminal [Netanyahu]."
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Ben (Benjamin) Mec, 32 years old, was fatally hurt in a motorcycle accident last week. His family decided to donate his organs, saving the lives of five people.
Education Minister Naftali Bennet tweeted images of protestors in Tel - Aviv carrying a fake guillotine.
Commemorating Omer Sayag, a gifted Lego builder who died of cancer before reaching the age of nine, the tower will be built in Rabin square in Tel Aviv and reach the height of 36 meters.
British musician/producer/DJ Simon Green, professionally known as Bonobo, will be performing in Israel for the first time on February 21 at the Tel Aviv Convention Center.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Raised Catholic, Italian pianist Luca Buratto talks about how he is influenced by his Jewish great-grandfather’s legacy.
Before piercing or inking your flesh, be aware that many Tel Avivian parlors fail to reach proper sanitary levels, says Health Ministry.
Coach-less Greens drop to 2-0 defeat to Bnei Yehuda.
Antwerp alt-pop group Oh Wonder go from songwriters to international sensations on the way to Tel Aviv.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
World Jewish Congress official rejects description of antisemitism as ‘most pernicious hatred.’
The Lions will play the Judean Rebels on Thursday night in the annual Jerusalem derby Hanukka Bowl.
Dozens of students held Palestinian flags and chanted in protest of US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish State.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The ruling Likud party released a statement expressing its anger at the protest.
By MOSHE COHEN - MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Daniel Benjamin, a former US counterterrorism official, had a simple message: "This is playing with fire."
By REUTERS
Trump ponders his moves—moving the US embassy, recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital—or neither.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
The report also showed a decrease in the number of responders who said it was acceptable to joke about or make harmful comments about people with disabilities.
By SARAH LEVI
Of the 201 immigrants, twenty-four were children under the age of 10 and one was an 81 year-old man.
During the TLV Night Run, widow Sara Omer laced up her running shoes and showed her children the importance of resolve in times of tragedy.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Double Standard is an excellent example of why Tel Aviv should be known as the city of cocktails.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Police rule out terrorism, question 3 suspects.
The vast majority of the court’s current justices understand Israel’s quasi-constitutional principles as having democracy trump Jewish law when the two conflict.
Egypt continues to reel from the attack that claimed the lives of at least 235 worshipers at a mosque in the northern Sinai after Friday prayers.
"A defense team is being set up to prepare and submit a request for a retrial for Yigal Amir."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ARIK BENDER
The largest airline in the UK, British Airways currently operates 14 weekly flights from Tel Aviv to London.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Both Maccabi and Khimki were on the wrong side of a longrange shooting clinic on Tuesday.
The International Exposure of Israeli Theater it a play a 16-year-old victim's testimony.
I hear people talk about Ra’anana as being a “soft landing” for many olim. For me, this turned out to be true.
By SARAH JACOBOVICI
The Jerusalem fast-train project, which is approaching completion, will be dwarfed by the railway to Eilat – assuming its brave plan is ever implemented.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
There is a huge gap between the serious and important debates that Israeli civil society is having on these issues and the cynical and shallow way Israeli legislators brought them to parliament.
By MATAN DANSKER
In conversation with Israeli author Aharon Appelfeld.
By SUSAN GOODMAN
Can the popular sport be leveraged to resolve conflict?
By BERNARD DICHEK
The parents and son are all smiles as they talk about their successful aliya while sitting in the living room of their penthouse apartment close to the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
From environmental and transportation reforms in the North to deep, imaginative art in the Center to good ol’ turkey dinners in the South, there is plenty be thankful for this week.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The Netflix original series is set to feature an episode in Tel Aviv.
Jerry Seinfeld keeps audiences laughing with what he does best.
New Zealand native Lorde to perform in Israel in June.
The government’s mushrooming Tama 38 policy is meant to reinforce older buildings to withstand quakes.
By JPOST EDITORIAL