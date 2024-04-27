Families of hostages protest operation in Rafah, say it endangers remaining abductees

The families of the hostages announced they plan to protest on Saturday evening, according to Walla.

The families of the hostages called for widespread protests demanding a deal for the release of their loved ones who were kidnapped by Hamas to Gaza for over 200 days since October 7.

According to the report, around Saturday afternoon, the families of the hostages will release a statement to the media from the Begin Gate entrance of the Kirya Base in Tel Aviv. Following their statement, at around 8:00 p.m., the main demonstration will be held there.

On behalf of the families' headquarters, it was stated that "in light of recent reports regarding preparations for an operation in Rafah that may lead to further deaths of hostages held in Gaza and the recent reports of another attempt of a deal, the families of the hostages will release a statement to the media,” according to the Walla report.

"In the statement, the families will also address the ongoing refusal of the Israeli government - and the one who leads it - to commit to ending the war in exchange for a deal that would bring everyone home, and to Gantz and Eisenkot's responsibility no the subject."

Protesting for democracy and change of government

Simultaneously, another demonstration will be held by activists advocating for democracy, calling for a change of government and setting a new date for elections. The protest will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Democracy Square on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv.

According to the organizers' announcement, Saturday’s protest will be led by Li Hofman-Agiv, the field director of Bonot Alternativa.

Among the speakers at the central rally will be: Einav Zangauker, the mother of Matan Zangauker who was abducted to Gaza, Colonel (Res.) Ben-Melech Yarkoni, a former combat pilot for 35 years and former director of the Airport Authority, and Professor Yaniv Roznai from the Robins Institute for Legal Challenges at the University of Reichenstein.