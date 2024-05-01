Café Greg launches GRAB&GO concept

The GRAB&GO cafe will open this week in the TLV mall in Tel Aviv, with an estimated investment of NIS 2.5 million and it combines a luxury bakery with seating and takeaway services.

In the heart of the new cafe, a huge bar will be placed for the benefit of the take-away services, which includes a refrigerator THAT contains all the bakery items that Greg has to offer, such as: cakes, cookies, baked goods, hot and cold drinks, breads, cut fruits, muesli yogurt , individually packaged salads, spreads, sauces and more.

Also, the new concept will offer a selection of special sandwiches that will be launched for the first time and exclusively in the first branch, with the idea that passers-by are looking for fast, tasty, and available culinary, on the go.

Also, the new GRAB&GO cafe will offer a menu of designed, special, rich and varied dishes such as: breakfast including waffles, eggs, and Greek and Italian dishes.

Yair Malka, Gilad Almog and Nir Edri, the owners of Greg Group said: "In recent years we have witnessed a new trend affecting the culinary scene around the world - stylish, very high-end cafes and the 'grab and go' option. I came, I paid, I ate - as fast as possible, Fast, fresh and available. (credit: ASAF LEVI)

According to them: "We decided to open the first branch of the GRAB&GO at a strategic point, in the heart of Tel Aviv, a location that is considered premium, and on the other hand, it is frequented by the entire area, both those passing through the mall and the tenants who live in the Gindi complex.