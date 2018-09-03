03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778

Torah

The Torah outlines the foundational narrative of Judaism. It consists of the first five of the 24 books that make up the Tanach. The five books are: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy. It narrates the origins of Judaism- from God's creation of the world, to the descent of the people of Israel into Egypt and their salvation with the granting of the Torah on Mt. Sinai. The Torah ends with the death of Moses, prior to the people's crossing to the promised land. The books highlight civil laws, religious obligations, and teachings such as the 10 commandments.

Torah Related Images
Torah Related Articles
 