Rabbi Pinto to his students: "Problems are not solved with manipulative behavior"

A famous axiom goes that sometimes a big treasure is right in your living room and you just have to pick up a few tiles to pull it out. Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto explained that a human being has the innate ability to deal with life’s challenges and all his problems stem from crooked thinking.

"You just have to think straight, without over-sophistication or manipulative behavior," explained Rabbi Pinto, "People are not educated to think correctly. People think that by shouting you can solve problems. This is manipulative behavior. It’s crooked. The right way is to do things straight. Do all things in a correct manner."

Rabbi Pinto added, "A person should be healthy not only in body but also in mind. Most of the problems in the world stem from mental conditions. The body may be fine, but the mind is sick. The mind does not think in a correct and straightforward way.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel