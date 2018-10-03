03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The constitutional court rejected the argument by Groening's lawyers that imprisonment at his advanced age would violate his right to life.
By REUTERS
Hubert Zafke was found unfit to stand trial for his role in the murder of more than 3,600 people in Auschwitz.
By JTA
During police questioning, Hubert Zafke initially denied having been present at Auschwitz but later admitted that he had been there.
By EYTAN HALON
No signs of remorse appeared on his face as he smirked throughout the hour-long proceeding.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
"I was ready to shake his hand. Didn’t Rabin and Arafat shake hands?" former deputy FM tells ‘Post’; Yisrael Beytenu leader: I don’t shake hands with cheaters and liars.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Unquestionably “S.D.” was a tragic figure, considered by many who knew him for a lifetime to be “Judas.”
Corruption case against Liberman is all about Ben-Aryeh, despite fuss over former deputy foreign minister.
Trial of 4 former IDF commanders charged with the deaths of nine Turks aboard the Mavi Marmara set to restart.
Former FM responds to his party's number-two politician Yair Shamir, who recently called on any convicted politician to resign.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN AND JEREMY SHARON
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A source close to Liberman tells the 'Post' the former foreign minister is no longer pushing for an expedited trial. As a result, Liberman is less likely to be able to immediately return to being a minister in any new gov't.
Former PM receives suspended sentence, NIS 75,300 fine for breach of public trust.
Le soldat Elor Azaria a été condamné à une peine de 18 mois de prison
Who knows what could have happened if Olmert had not been forced to step down as prime minister over a laundry list of corruption charges?
By STEVE LINDE
Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, later sentenced to death, would become one of the most famous cases of Cold War spying in the United States.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Clinical trial will help determine if either the drugs amiodarone or lidocaine may help prevent death.
By UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO HEALTH SCIE
Melina Bougedir will serve a 7-month sentence in Iraq before being extradited to France for another trial there.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The lawsuit is one of many seeking to reclaim art taken or sold after Adolf Hitler took power in Germany in 1933.
VW's lawyers argued those comments would prevent a fair trial.
Series of murders have profoundly shaken a country that believed it had learned the lessons of its past.
Son-in-law of bin Laden, charged with conspiring to kill Americans, becoming one of highest-ranking al-Qaida figures to face trial in US for crimes connected to 9/11 attacks.
FM describes as "kangaroo court" Ankara's trial in absentia of IDF officers involved in 2010 'Mavi Marmara' killing of 9 Turks.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB, TOVAH LAZAROFF, REUTERS
By JPOST.COM STAFF, TOVAH LAZAROFF AND REUTERS
Ashkenazi, other former army commanders put on trial for the death of 9 Turks on the ship; foreign ministry: This is a "show trial."
Swedish-Lebanese man suspected of plotting to attack Israeli tourists in Cyprus faces 9 security-related charges.
Mass murderer interrupts testimony, calling expert's opinion on his mental health "insulting."
Anders Behring Breivik calls prospect of a prison sentence "pathetic" during trial for murder of 77 people.
Ahmad Wali Siddiqui, a German-Afghani accused of plotting terrorist attacks in Europe, goes to trial.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
American student hopes to be acquitted of murdering roommate; Knox and then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were convicted in 2009.
Yisrael Beytenu chief of staff David Godovsky appeared before the court to formally deny corruption charges filed against him as part of the party’s broader corruption affair.
President of the Union of Religious Jewish Congregations Yuri Dorn is on trial for bribe-taking, other offenses.
By NISSAN TZUR, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Citing "privileged and protected" information, judge orders memo connecting PA to suicide bombing returned or destroyed.
Head of security in Port Said city also on trial, as lax policing blamed for the stampede that killed at least 74 fans.
Attorney for ousted leader says he did not step down in accordance with constitution, should be tried in special court.
By OREN KESSLER AND REUTERS
After two months of postponements and procedure, Mubarak returns to trial over killing protesters and abusing power.
Analyst: Final round of voting will bring further gains to Islamists
By OREN KESSLER
Ousted Egyptian president wheeled into court after trial was delayed almost two months while lawyers demanded new judge.
Trial postponed a day before schedule to resume until decision reached on panel presiding over the case; further delays possible.
Tantawi gives testimony, leaves before prosecution arrives for cross examination; trial adjourns for policemen in Khaled Said killing.
Testimonies of Field Marshal Tantawi, armed forces chief of staff, and interior minister will be given behind closed doors.
Police officer accused of perjury over orders to shoot protesters.
The Supreme Court will not want to be seen as a rubber stamp for the lower court and will want to show that it is ready to exercise its superior authority.
Zvi Bar, mayor for 24 years, previously filed denial of bribery, fraud charges; tried to torpedo case entirely.
The impact of Yossi Olmert’s testimony on Holyland trial.
The state's case against Liberman started to fade and Israel's ambassadors to France and Thailand were forced to fly to Israel to testify for no good reason.
State questions ambassador to France over Ayalon's claim former FM hinted he should appoint Ben Aryeh as ambassador to Latvia.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Ze’ev Ben-Aryeh presents testimony contradicting "everything the state wanted to prove" on 1st day of Yisrael Beytenu head's trial.
State witness retracts statements made to police about talks with former foreign minister.
Liberman’s political future hangs in the balance as trial on charges of fraud and breach of public trust reopens.
If acquitted Liberman has indicated that PM will reinstate him as the head of the Foreign Ministry.
Daughter of state's main witness in Holyland trial lashes out at defendants, defense attorneys.
State's main witness in trial of former PM passes away; he had been hospitalized several times in the past due to poor health.
State's main witness admits to falsifying documents in case; follows break celebrated by former PM's lawyers on Sunday.
Officers seen abusing what appears to be mentally disabled man in 2009 video presented as evidence in trial against 4 officers.
By BEN HARTMAN
Hadash's Henin testifies in defense of fellow MK in trial over two separate alleged altercations.
Moshe Lador says situation illustrates the difficulties in prosecuting corruption against public officials.
Police investigate El Al rabbi on suspicion that he sexually assault airline employee; rabbi denies allegations.
Analysis: State’s witness admits paying bribes from own pocket, in own interest.
Fraud case put on hold after main witness "S.D.," hospitalized again; unclear when proceedings are scheduled to restart.
Outcome of case is all but decided based on state's light recommendation of a mere six months of community service.
First Person: Weeks of listening to the state list lines of documents, alleged illegal checks and bribes are over.
Defense attorney Giorda Aderet sets up S.D. with a line of questions about whether Kollek was involved in the Holyland project.
State witness says he gave money to Ovadia Yosef and to Arye Deri for his legal battles.
Although the stage for testimonies officially ended, J'lem court ruled that state attorney can call two additional witnesses.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
New stage of trial begins as defense cross-examines witness known as S.D., who admits "I lied" about various details.
According to Jerusalem District Psychiatric Committee, man suspected of murdering parents is responsible for his actions.
State says since Olmert doesn't seek return to public office, it won't raise issue during hearing on Investment Center affair.
Former PM preempts moral turpitude hearing on actions in Investment Center affair that could bar him from public office.
"Olmert overload" leads state to drop case against former PM; Holyland cases against him is still pending.
Former prime minister dispels rumors that he is joining Yair Lapid's party; 70% of public would opposes his political return.
Dankner: Lador should commit suicide; politicians on Right and Left slam Olmert on breach of trust charge.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Former PM quotes Begin: There are judges in Jerusalem; Lador won’t resign.
Former prime minister Olmert acquitted in Talansky and Rishon Tours affairs; Shula Zaken convicted in Rishon Tours affair.
Friends say his return could be delayed or prevented by the ongoing Holyland trial, his health problems, and his wife Aliza's opposition.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert’s bureau chief acquitted on remaining charges.
Acquitted in the Talansky and Rishon Tours affairs, the former PM now has the Holyland trial to fight.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Faction MKs congratulate former PM, party leader on acquittal of main charges in corruption trial.
Kadima, Shas congratulates former PM on acquittal of main charges; Yechimovich, Ariel, Gal-On condemn Olmert over breach of trust.
"No man is above the law, but no man should be abused by the law," says former prime minister’s attorney.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB AND JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Jerusalem District Court acquits former PM on Rishon Tours, Talansky affairs, finds Olmert guilty of breach of trust in Investment Center affair.
Jerusalem District Court set to give ruling on Rishon Tours, Talansky and Investment Center affairs; if Olmert found guilty it will be the first time a former prime minister has been convicted in a criminal trial.
Lawyers protest the frequency with which the state tries to allow witness, S.D., to review his previous testimony to the police.
Daniel Maoz, accused of murdering his parents, agrees to request.
Daniel Maoz, accused of murdering his parents, infuriates judges on 3rd day of testimony by attempts to circumvent questions.
Judge grows increasingly frustrated with evasive answers of man accused of murdering his parents.
Trial in the double murder of Nurit and Noah Maoz continues with the testimony of Professor Yehuda Hiss.
Tel Aviv District Attorney submits request for preliminary hearing, citing need to ensure witness' health for testimony.
Shas spiritual leader says ousted Egyptian president "brought honor to Egypt," hopes judges will find him innocent.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Prosecutors had asked court to give murderer one life sentence for each of the six family members he killed.
Prosecutors have asked for six life sentences in what they dubbed the "worst murder case in Israel's history."
Suspect arrested after police DNA database shows alleged match with attacker - years after the assaults occurred.
In 2017 we are not only witnessing the dilution of Holocaust history, we are also being subjected to an abuse of Holocaust memory.
By MICAH HALPERN
The odds are that we are in for another show trial, more entertainment for the masses and more fodder for the mob.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Am I possibly the only woman in Israel, apart from members of former president Moshe Katsav’s family, to still believe in his innocence?
By YEHUDIT COLLINS
Defense says case brought in response to public pressure; lawyer calls Mubarak "a just man, not a tyrant."
Notorious mercenary for hire Carlos the Jackal is on trial over a series of fatal bomb blasts in France in the 1980s.
Court quashes conviction of 24-year-old American who had been sentenced to 26 years in jail for murdering British student in drug-fueled sexual assault four years ago.