Madeleine McCann case development: Main suspect accused of having a 'rape dungeon'

In a new development in the case of the disappearance of British citizen Madeleine McCann, the main suspect Christian Brueckner was accused by his former friend, Manfred Seyferth, of maintaining a "rape dungeon" where he tied up victims and documented the attacks.

Seyferth, who recently testified in Brueckner's rape trial, recounted seeing a video in which Brueckner assaulted the girl while she was tied to a post in a small room containing basic furniture.

He also claimed that Brueckner was "a psychopathic monster" who abducted McCann from her room in the family's holiday apartment in Portugal back in 2007. Seyferth claimed that Brueckner was capable of abducting toddlers.

Further evidence of Bueckner's involvement

Another individual named Helge Busching broke into Bruckner's holiday apartment near the resort where McCann was last seen and stole a camera that documented previous assaults.

Busching showed Seyferth a video from 2006 in which Bruckner was seen attacking a young woman. Following this discovery, the men passed the footage on to local police. A man, a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann in Portugal, arrives with his lawyers Dennis Bock, Friedrich Fuelscher and Atilla Aykac for the start of his trial in Germany on unrelated sexual assault charges in Braunschweig, Germany, February 16, 2024. (credit: Julian Stratenschulte/Pool via REUTERS)

Despite the finding, the camera's memory card was handed over to Brueckner's legal team, which is attempting to prevent the images from reaching court.

Seyferth also recounted that Bruckner disappeared for months after McCann disappeared in 2007. Furthermore, he noted that Brueckner was known as "the climber" because he easily climbed into apartments and bedrooms.

Bruckner currently faces up to 15 years in prison for a separate rape conviction where it is believed that he attacked an elderly woman in her home with a knife while tying her to a table.

He is also accused of tying up a girl to a bedpost at the same holiday resort where McCann's parents were staying and forcing her to perform sexual acts, as reported by The Sun.

Brueckner continues to deny the allegations attributed to him.