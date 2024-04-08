Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu trial: State witness deal with Shlomo Filber nullified

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The state witness agreement reached with Shlomo Filber in Case 4000 has been canceled after the State Prosecutor was presented with evidence that he violated the agreement, the State Prosecutor's Office announced on Monday.

Filber served as the director general of the Communications Ministry under Netanyahu and testified in Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair. In Case 4000, Netanyahu is accused of promising regulatory changes that would be favorable for Shaul Elovitch, the owner of Bezeq, if Elovitch published positive coverage of Netanyahu on the news website he owned at the time, Walla.

Filber responded to the announcement shortly after on Monday, posting on X "I'm ready!"

