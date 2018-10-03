03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Orange is the New Black, which garnered eight nominations on Thursday, is perhaps the epitome of modern-day television.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Artistic director and celebrated cellist in his own right Zvi Plesser set out his eclectic stall in no uncertain terms.
By BARRY DAVIS
Rama receives Cultural Pluralism Award at White House ceremony.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Albania was the only European country whose Jewish population after the Holocaust was far larger than that before the Holocaust.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Netanyahu thanks Czech prime minister for support, 12 of 27 European Union states abstained.
By HERB KEINON
Israels 101st mission abroad is inaugurated with Israel's newest embassy in Albania.
Move reflects considerable strengthening of ties between 2 countries; diplomatic officials say decision reflects Albania's importance as moderate Muslim country.
Le prix de Jérusalem sera décerné cette année à l’auteur albanais Ismail Kadaré. Interview d’un écrivain militant qui n’a eu de cesse d’agiter sa plume au nom de la liberté
This is the first time that high-level representatives of the Albanian Red Cross have visited Israel.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
A round-up of news briefs from around the capital.
The suspect is alleged to have shouted, "this is the United States of America, you shouldn't be different from us," during the attack.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
‘One who does not change his mind is not a human, he’s an ass,’ party leader tells television interviewer
By JEREMY SHARON
Kosovo police arrested 19 people on suspicion that they had links with the Islamic State militant group and were planning attacks in Kosovo and neighboring Albania.
By REUTERS
First-half brace by Sadiku silences blue-and-white in Haifa • 3rd place in group up for grabs
By ALLON SINAI
Sahar’s spot kick in 95th minute snatches draw with Moldova ahead of WC qualifier vs Albania.
Police seized explosives, weapons, ammunition and a drone from the suspects, who police say were planning 'synchronized terror attacks.'
The leaders signed on a friendship agreement and a mutual cooperation agreement between Israel and Albania.
MK Dov Khenin (Hadash) said the repeated passing of bills meant to cause migrants to leave Israel "is being carried out on the backs of the residents of South Tel Aviv."
By BEN HARTMAN
A baroness of the dynasty was in Israel this week to receive honorary citizenship from Rishon Lezion Mayor Dov Tzur.
The bill by MK Issawi Freij (Meretz) points out that the latest IBA reform includes the establishment of an Arabic-language channel.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The story of Philip Bloom and his Beanie Bubas.
By Sheila Raviv
Yasha Alfandri, president of the Jewish community, was quoted as welcoming the declarations by the Montenegro officials.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Members of the local Jewish community complain the position created without consultation, and declare that they refuse to recognize his authority.
Delegates from the tiny Balkan state tour the Holy Land in an official visit.
By CARRIE HART
An Albanian immigrant to the US in the post 9/11 years finds that her new life is not that different from her old one.
By CONNIE OGLE
OPCW source says US has alternatives to host WMDs.
Singling out Israel for BDS campaigns, and isolating Israeli academic and cultural communities, will not correct the Palestinians’ past shortcomings.
By FRANCK SALAMEH
Perhaps the time has come to stop being so defensive and uptight about the allure of the Diaspora and focus more on appreciating what we have, with all its imperfections.
By JPost Editorial
Words are extremely important. And Netanyahu’s reiteration of certain truths that are under global assault is more crucial than ever, especially with a hostile administration in the White House and difficult opposition at home.
By RUTHIE BLUM
The good news since the end of World War II is that, so far, the Holocaust has not been repeated, although unfortunately many other terrible events have occurred.
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Alongside the mourning and pain, we have also seen hope and faith in the Eternal of Israel, and great miracles.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
These open zones are critical to enable Israel to detect threats approaching the border well in advance, and to provide a buffer.
By YITZHAK KLEIN
War is hell, and everyone should realize that we are in a hell of a war!
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Blair in Cairo does not an international response make, and it would appear that Hamas has badly overplayed its hand.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
It reminds me of the very long and sad years that Gilad Schalit was in captivity. The media had to say something.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Israel faces a tough reality, both because of the technological revolution and due to our unique circumstances.
By NACHMAN SHAI
Independence Day over the years has assumed enormous importance. There is such a feeling of pride when I see the flags flying from cars and buildings all over the country.
By DVORA WAYSMAN
As the Jewish People, we need to ask ourselves how are we going to go about preventing another Holocaust from occurring.
One of the jobs of our soldiers is to keep the border safe. Anyone breaching it should be suspect.
According to the Goebbels formula, if you repeat a lie time and time again, the world may accept it as truth.
By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Maccabi visits Asteras in the first leg of the playoffs on Thursday night after being knocked out in the third qualifying round of the Champions League for a second consecutive year.
Two historical adversaries in the Balkans journey to TA to entice Israelis to think different for their next trip.
In a country where religion was once banned, they awake to the sounds of church bells and the Muslim call to prayer.
By CAROL PUCCI