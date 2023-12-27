Albania targeted by Iranian cyberattack again

Albania's parliament was targeted by a cyberattack on Monday, the parliament announced on Tuesday, with a group believed to be affiliated with Iran claiming responsibility for the attack.

The Albanian Parliament said that there was no data loss caused by the attack and that experts were working to fix the site. According to the parliament, the source of the attack was from several different countries outside of Albania.

The hacker group known as "Homeland Justice" claimed responsibility for the attack, as well as for cyberattacks against the One Albania phone company, Air Albania, and Eagle Mobile. The group claimed that it deleted two petabytes of data from the targeted sites and would publish data it had accessed.

The group said it was conducting the attacks as part of a "mission" they called #DestroyDurresMilitaryCamp, a reference to the headquarters of the Iranian dissident group, Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MEK), in the county of Durrës in Albania.

The MEK was designated for several years as a terrorist group by the US, UK, EU, Japan, and Canada, but was delisted in these countries about a decade ago.

In June, Albanian State Police raided the MEK's headquarters, confiscating electronic devices on suspicion that members of the group were inciting war, illegally intercepting computer data, and interfering with computer data. Police said the MEK had violated agreements they made with Albanian authorities when they moved to Albania about a decade ago.

Albania's past with Iranian cyberattacks

In June 2022, Albania was targeted by the Homeland Justice group, leading Albania to sever ties with Iran in September of that year. When Albania severed ties, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that it had been confirmed "with indisputable evidence" that Iran was behind the attack. Advertisement

The Mandiant cybersecurity company reported at the time as well that it had found that the attack was carried out with malware commonly used by Iranian hackers. Mandiant estimated that one or multiple threat actors working for Iran were involved in the cyberattack.

Shortly after it severed ties, Albania was hit by another Iranian cyberattack.