03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
While many species of birds are involved in migrations and just pass over Israel, around 100 species choose the Holy Land as their winter home.
By ITSIK MAROM
Pelicans migrate from southern Europe to spend the winters in central Africa.
By REUTERS
The dowitcher was last seen in Israel in the Dan region in 1984.
By SHARON UDASIN
Migrating starlings create beautiful murmurations in the sky in southern Israel, where they are spending their winter.
Rami the rhino is the 29th rhino to be born in the Ramat Gan Safari; both baby and mother are doing well.
The Vienna-based Four Paws International, which has long described the Khan Younis Zoo as the worst in the world, rescued the animals from desolate conditions last Wednesday.
Critics called the policy of shipping live cows and sheep by boat from Australia or Europe for slaughter in Israel animal abuse.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg says the practice “causes suffering to hundreds of thousands of animals annually and has not managed to lower prices.”
The effort to bring 130 sheep to the Golan Heights from Canada has been inching along for nearly a year, with the reintroduction of the breed stymied by red tape between the two countries.
A new Hebrew translation of the best-selling English-language ‘Animal Museum’ has just arrived.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Young bats from the age of six months adopt a specific "dialect" spoken by their own colonies.
There is potential for the same mechanism to be applied to humans as well.
To unravel the mystery of egg shape, an international team of researchers used a multi-step, multidisciplinary process and applied tools from many fields of science and mathematics.
While wild fisheries have been declining for the last 20 years, aquaculture has become the world’s fastest-growing food-producing sector.
Unlocking the mysteries of the jellyfish’s burning mechanism.
Israel is also researching methods to reduce the necessity of animal experimentation.
The analysis of 300 million years of evolution and the discovery of the molecular basis of how warm-blooded animals emerged was conducted by Prof. Dan Mishmar and his student Liron Levin.
Tel Aviv University researchers analyze 15,000 calls to see which signal friend or foe.
After feasting on cat food, Sherman the hedgehog has made remarkable strides in shedding his extra grams.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
While a chubby hedgehog may sound endearing, Sherman experienced difficulty walking due to his extra weight.
“The information coming today from Waze users is invaluable to nature, and it illustrates the depth of the problem of wildlife run-overs.”
The new feature will allow the nature group to determine the country's most dangerous spots for animals and find solutions for their safe passage.
The start-up nation brings its innovative talents to man's best friend with a new service aimed at helping Tel Aviv's resident dogs.
For years, Jerusalem’s Biblical Zoo has been an oasis of respectful coexistence among all the different communities in the city – religious, haredim, Jews and Arabs alike – all aimed at adults and children alike enjoying this wonderful place.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The Gazelle Valley green lung looks to add a visitors center, wading ponds, outdoor classrooms and shaded areas, as its guardians remain wary of money-making schemes to exploit the space.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
The Eurasian jay is a common resident of Israeli towns and villages that have parks and green spaces.
Taking a look at a canine health fund.
By KEREN PREISKEL
... at the Tisch Family Zoological Gardens.
By YAEL BRYGEL
Rivlin encouraged the public to adopt dogs and to discover about themselves a deep love.
Turning her flock's horns into shofars is part of God's plan, says Lewinsky, who calls herself a "traditional and God-fearing Jew."
While giraffes can't make noise during the megila reading, they are able to enjoy a tasty hamantash!
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Bleeting thefts victims traced down thanks to intense police work.
“The program was meant to help animals but it turns out it is helping reduce violence in general”.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Camel accidents have taken the lives of fifteen people since 2008 and injured 350 others.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The data were based on actual bodies of animals examined in Agriculture Ministry labs and suspected of being infected with rabies.
The remains are estimated to be 9 million years old.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The Ramat Gan Safari opened an investigation into the incident.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The project, which has taken almost a decade, is expected to help conserve nature and the world’s variety of reptiles.
Dr. Amiel Illany from Israel breaks new grounds in the understanding of how Hyraxes maintain their complex social connections.
By GALI WEINREB/GLOBES
Shoppers in the Israeli Shufersal chain were surprised to find a live snake in the vegetable department.
The protest's organizers say that it is one of the largest of its kind in history.
Check out what's going on this week.
The Maltese ship is carrying some diseased livestock, claims animal-rights group.
By NICOLE BAUKE
With the historic Canaan dog breeding site recently demolished, what does the future have in store for the national Israeli friend walking on all fours?
Air pollution levels dangerously high as Israelis end up kindling blazes two nights in a row following rabbinical intervention concerning Shabbat.
Animal rights group argues noise and dust would harm species
The Hai-Bar Yotvata Nature Reserve, with its not-so-reserved ostriches, is the closest you’ll ever feel to being in Jurassic Park.
By BEN FISHER
New opportunity to observe the wonders of the sea in Israel's landlocked capital.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Goldfinches are considered a rare and highly sought-after animal in the Arab sector.
Some 150 bull and sandbar sharks have migrated to the Hadera River estuary, where the waters are heated by emission from a nearby power station.
Activists fought to end exports, minimize experimentation on macaques
An abnormal number of the calves died during a flight from Hungary last week.
Evicted breeder will move to Italy.
Organizer: It’s time to think about the relationship between humans and animals.
Zoological center volunteer claims rodents kept in crowded, cruel conditions.
Today is international ‘Animals Are Not Freight’ day.
Tanda gives birth to ‘warrior.’
Most of the animals at the event milled around nonchalantly, both running free in the dog park and socializing on leashes as their owners explored the booths.
"In August 1942, the last workers of the Jewish ghetto were killed there. A few thousand people, from 2,500 to 6,000 according to various sources.”
By JTA
Hundreds of bats appear to be nesting in an abandoned terminal in the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Primates comprised just 1.5% of animals for experimentation.
The relocation of the lion to a zoo near Tulkarm was facilitated in a joint effort by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the Gaza Ministry of Agriculture.
Some of the rescued creatures cuddled teddy bears hanging from the ceiling, while others clung on to walls smeared with their excrement.
The 33 tanks include many species such as stingrays, clownfish, sea urchins, and sharks.
The siddur is teaching us, indeed forcing us to admit, that we are human beings with the abilities of God but with the psyches of beasts.
By DR. JOSHUA KULP
BarkSpeak: the style in which, so often, members of the Israeli government and religious establishment address American Jews.
By PHILIP GOLD
Guide dogs give blind people
self-confidence to achieve social
integration, to study and find
employment. Providing this
freedom is the aim of the Israel
Guide Dog Center for the Blind.
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
The subject of this column: animals behaving badly; Specifically, my cats; More specifically, Samantha the Cat, aka STC, and The Sally Cat, aka TSC.
The agama is common in the Middle East and is beneficial to humans.
News from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
With the disappearing water habitats, the wonderful creatures that live in and around them are also vanishing.
on both sides of the border.
By NOREEN SADIK
Lions rescued from Mideast conflict zones transferred to animal sanctuary
By DANIELLA P. COHEN/THE MEDIA LINE
Muhammad Ahmad Jumaa wrote in a Facebook post that he was selling the cubs for $5,000 each, and that the profits would go towards taking care of the pride of lions in the zoo.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Hundreds of Qataris keep camels in desert areas in eastern Saudi Arabia during winter months to train and breed them for races and beauty contests.
Baggage handlers found the potentially-venomous vagabond in the aircraft's cargo hold.
"This is not about politics this is not religious, this is pure human ethics.”
FOUR PAWS says it found ‘devastating conditions’ in Khan Yunis site.
The transfer of the latest lioness marks the 5th transfer in eighteenth months of the large-cat breed from Gaza to the West Bank.
Every day after school, Ahmed trains with Rihanna for about 30 minutes, where he slowly raises the obstacle higher to test her limits.
Streisand had cells taken from her last beloved pet, a dog named Samantha, before she died in 2017.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
The dog's owner said the feedback she has received from watchers has been very positive.
The Asian monkey has been hanging out with the chicken on a regular basis.
The American entertainment icon posts loving commemorative photo on social media, announcing her pet's death.
The snail, who has been named Shevy, was suffering from a broken shell after a person stepped on him accidentally.
After watching this, you're never going to question whether dogs are a man's best friend.
By MARTINA BIALEK
After all Darwin was right, adapt and evolve.
This cute video of kittens listening to a busker in Malaysia has gone viral over the last few days. Who knew they had such a good attention span!
By OLIVIA FINE
These candid photographs have perfectly caught their subjects at very precise moments, whether looking like a different animal, defying the laws of science or simply an accident waiting to happen.
Even if you're not normally an animal fan, you can't help but smile at these cute critters experiencing every day life.
They predicted Trump would run for president & now it seems The Simpsons not only pre-empted Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's "foreign species invasion" but also the apology they were forced to issue.
Japan is known for its love of all things cat, but this cat thinks he's a human.
SoulPancake and Puppy Chow teamed up to share the #PowerofPuppies at a preschool, retirement home, and gym to transform an otherwise ordinary day.