Police arrests multiple people on suspicion of planning Passover Sacrifices in Jerusalem

The legal center of the Hanenu organization was notified of eight arrests since Monday morning on suspicion of planning to sacrifice a Passover offering.

Two brothers, minors aged 17 and 15, were arrested on Monday in the Givat Mordechai area by Jerusalem Central Unit on suspicion of planning to offer a Passover sacrifice. The two were arrested with goats and taken to the Central Unit offices for questioning.

Two more suspects, also aged 17, were arrested with goats in the Sefra Square area of the city.

The rest of the suspects were arrested in various locations throughout the city of Jerusalem, some of them arrested with goats.

All of the suspects will be represented by attorneys Nati Rom and Moshe Polsky from the Hanenu organization.

The police further announced that on Monday, detectives from the Central Unit in the Jerusalem District detained 13 additional suspects aged 13-21 on suspicion of intending to disrupt public order.

During police activities throughout the city, officers identified several suspects carrying animals or wearing disguises, including inside shopping bags and strollers. The suspects were taken for further questioning by the Central Unit in the Jerusalem District, while the animals were transferred for veterinary care.

The Israel Police operates in Jerusalem with all security forces, openly and covertly, against anyone attempting to disrupt order and act contrary to the law and prevailing customs in the holy places of Jerusalem.

Cases and reports raising suspicion of criminal activity will be thoroughly investigated. Additionally, offenders of any kind will be dealt with accordingly, including arrests, initiation of criminal investigations, and removal from the area as necessary.

