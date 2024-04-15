World’s oldest gorilla celebrates 67th birthday in Berlin zoo

Fatou, the gorilla, celebrated her 67th birthday on Saturday, which is believed to make her the world’s oldest gorilla, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

Born in 1957 and transported to a zoo in West Berlin in 1959, Fatou has lived an extraordinarily long life which was commemorated with a special treat of fruit and vegetables.

67 years young, Fatou continues enjoying her life as an independent woman

Preferring her space, Fatou has her own enclosure and prefers space away from the younger gorillas housed by the zoo.