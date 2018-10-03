anti-defamation league

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
City Council President Jason Williams and other council members have told the local media that they will move to reconsider the resolution at their next council meeting.
By JTA
So far in 2017, there have been 53 antisemitic incidents in Massachusetts K-12 schools, an increase of more than 60 percent over the 33 school-based incidents.
By GERRY TUOTI / METROWEST DAILY NEWS
Most of the 162 bomb threats are suspected of coming from an American-Israeli Jewish man living in Ashdod, Israel.
"Trump’s remarks embolden and empower neo-Nazis and white supremacists."
By YAAKOV KATZ
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) calls on US President Donald Trump to match denouncement of neo-Nazis with a concrete action plan to combat racial hatred and bigotry.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The Anti-Defamation League has found itself in combat with the Trump administration on several fronts.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The Anti-Defamation League will "oppose the discriminatory Muslim ban" while pointing to the Justices' "failure to recognize" the plight of refugees.
Comey embraced one of the ADL’s signature issues, improving reporting of hate crimes by local authorities.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
“Eliminating the staff that advance these efforts would gut the US capacity to fight antisemitism at a time when it is flaring,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said.
By BEN SALES/JTA
US media's obsession with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner revives old stereotypes of Jewish power and control.
“The issue of staffing at the State Department is critical — at UNESCO and in the myriad other areas where US leadership is crucial," says ADL chief.
State and local efforts to combat the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement have spread rapidly across the United States.
There were 1,986 acts of antisemitism in the US last year.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The conspiracy theorists claim that the February 14 shooting incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland was a “hoax” performed by “crisis actors.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
“White supremacists are targeting college campuses like never before,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said.
City Council members said they were stunned to hear that the non-binding resolution was portrayed as anti-Israel considering it did not mention the country in its text.
ADL slams op-ed, says apology is not enough.
By AMY SPIRO
The hotel property calls for "Jews, Commies, and all thieves and traitors of Poland" to stay away.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The Anti-Defamation League was upset with the first film, criticizing the
Passing Antisemitism Awareness Act would help fight rise in anti-Jewish incidents, group tells Congress.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida said it raises concerns about separation of church and state.
By CAITLIN R. MCGLADE/SUN SENTINEL
At least seven businesses received threatening flyers with an image of a swastika that also said "out with the Jews."
By JOY BERNARD
Swedish Jews face antisemitism both from the nationalist far right as well as the far left, whose strong criticism of Israel sometimes veers into antisemitism.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
The white supremacist group's “Project Siege” involves posting fliers and posters on campuses promoting its goals.
"Of course I know Jewish people don't own all the property in the world," he said.
Big donations are coming in to the Jewish NGO to help counter the racism shown at the Charlottesville rally last week.
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Who are the white supremacist groups that spurred the now-infamous "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville?
Among those in attendance at the rededication was Tarek El-Messidi, founder of the Muslim organization Celebrate Mercy.
The Anti-Defamation League came down hard on left-wing Jewish Voice for Peace for their support for convicted terrorists and alienation of pro-Israel LGBT activists.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
“The Trump administration must commit to filling this position,” the petition read.
One Muslim activist calls for an end to the hypocrisy of the Chicago Dyke March.
“The Ku Klux Klan movement is small and fractured but still poses a threat to society.”
Home inspector operating on behalf of Jewish couple discovers hate speech spray painted all over the suburban home.
Police have not classified the attack as a hate crime, but rather a random attack.
Farrakhan, 83, who has been the leader of the controversial Nation of Islam group since 1977, maintains that “Israelis and Zionist Jews” had a hand in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
Jonathan Greenblatt, national director of ADL, called for the formation of a federal task force that would tackle the issue of religion-based hate crimes in a testimony to Senate committee.
The Anti-Defamation League’s Kenneth Jacobson says that antisemitism is resurgent owing to a perfect storm
of social and economic factors and the rise and rise of the Internet.
By DAVID BRUMMER
The size of Austria's Jewish community is roughly 13,000-15,000 in an overall population of 8.8 million.
By REUTERS
“Israel has established an apartheid regime that dominates the Palestinian people as a whole,” the report states.
The interactive map, which was created by an investigative journalism organization, chronicles more than 150 antisemitic crimes committed across the US in the past months.
Sunday's threats brought the total this year to 128 incidents at 87 community centers.
More than 100 bomb threats have hit JCCs and other Jewish sites across the country since the beginning of the year.
A 31-year-old man from St. Louis, Missouri was arrested on suspicion of calling in at least 8 bomb threats to various Jewish centers and institutions.
By MICHAEL WILNER,DANIELLE ZIRI
Referring to the arrest of the disgraced former journalist suspected of making bomb threats, ADL NY leader Bernstein heeded against the 'unprecedented' wave of antisemitism in the US.
When he wasn't making bomb threats to Jewish centers to frame his ex-girlfriend, Thompson was raving on social media.
The suspect made at least eight threats against JCCs as part of a "sustained campaign to harass and intimidate" a woman after the end of their romantic relationship.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,ARIANE MANDELL
This latest wave of threats comes after over five others in January and February, with a total of 89 incidents at 72 locations in 30 states and 1 Canadian province.
"We've never seen anything like this before," says the director of ADL's Center on Extremism.
By MICHAEL WILNER,TAMARA ZIEVE
"I must tell you the people of Missouri are inspiring the nation by your love and care for this place, for the Jewish community in Missouri, and I want to thank you for that inspiration."
The ADL released a statement calling Trump's response to questions about the rise of antisemitism in the US "mind-boggling."
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JTA
The leading contender to head the Democratic National Committee was embroiled in an antisemitic controversy that raised eyebrows as well as many questions.
“Obviously a lot of people who don’t like Jews had a tough time seeing a Jew stand up proudly before the world."
One in the Prospect Heights neighborhood was twisted and knocked off its base.
The gathering has been decried by several Jewish organizations, but the Holocaust Museum spared no pleasantries, characterizing the organization as an imminent threat.
By MICHAEL WILNER,GIL HOFFMAN
The FBI tracks over 30 different types of bias motivations within the categories of race and ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender and gender identity.
The Anti-Defamation League says it opposes the appointment of Bannon because he and the alt-right movement he represents are "so hostile to core American values."
Apparently, they also told her to get "ready for the trains," and sent augmented photos of Auschwitz emblazoned with Trump's name.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Trump’s campaign and his defenders have rejected claims that the candidate or the campaign are engaging in antisemitism.
“Pepe was never intended to be used as a symbol of hate, the sad frog was meant to be just that, a sad frog."
“When you give license to open expressions of bigotry against Mexicans and Muslims, you open the door to bigotry against all groups of people, including Jews.”
Belgian media showed a strong interest in Israel’s refusal to let in Herremans, a pro-Palestinian activist who has said that Israel is not a democracy.
Jonathan Greenblatt: We’re small as a people but if we’re smart about creating coalitions we can have a big impact.
Who is George Soros?
“Black activists have raised the call for an end to violence, not an escalation of it,” Black Lives Matter leaders said in a statement one day after the Dallas killings.
The Anti-Defamation League condemned the killing of the five police officers “in strongest terms.”
ADL CEO Greenblatt: “We are disturbed that violent anti-Semitic incidents are rising, and we know that for every incident reported, there’s likely another that goes unreported."
By ASHER WEBER
The New York-based 'Forward' declares a 'Trupatorium' on all mention of the presumptive Republican presidential candidate and his campaign.
According to ZOA several incidents have been recorded on each campus.
"Hassidic and Orthodox Jews are a severe danger to civilized society."
The latest assault on the list occurred last week when an Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva student was violently attacked in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn.
“We will always be a ferocious opponent of anti-Semitism. We will stand up against the haters and the bigots," says new national director Jonathan Greenblatt.
By SAM SOKOL
The swastikas were discovered Tuesday at Andover High, located about 20 miles north of Boston, hours before the start of Hanukka.
“The lyric does seem to play into deep-seated antisemitic stereotypes about Jews and money.”
The Daily Stormer previously referred to Benjamin Netanyahu's son as "a total bro."
The ADL has weighed in on the controversy, along with David Duke and neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, who called him a "bro."
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Why would Israel simply not extradite the suspect to the US if the US is demanding it?
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Jonathan Greenblatt has replaced Abe Foxman at the helm, but don’t expect any big sudden changes.
By ELLIOT JAGER
"I also like to think that there is good in all people, but Hitler is pure evil," Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Attacking only one end of the political spectrum is not a solution.
By KENNETH JACOBSON
Face-to-face confrontations between anti-Zionists and Jews on university campuses have been increasing at an alarming rate.
By JARROD TANNY
American Jews will be marginalized and be perceived as the extension of a Democratic Party which is drifting increasingly further away from its traditional pro-Israel policy.
By ISI LEIBLER
An NYPD report on November 6 showed there were 103 antisemitic incidents so far in 2016 compared to 125 for all of 2015 – so basically no change.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Greenblatt appears to have entirely lost the plot, behaving as though he remained employed by the Obama administration.
The ADL engages in an alt-right/alt-lite "purity" test.
A Google spokesperson told Fortune that the company has no intentions of removing the website.
By MARTINA BIALEK
Two White House aspirants – Democrat Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican Marco Rubio of Florida – banded together to introduce the Combating European Antisemitism Act last week.
Democratic Congressman Schiff slams appointment of Stephen Bannon, who he says has alt-right, antisemitic and misogynistic views.
“The danger in the US is on the left, not on the right.”
Disproportionate number of abusers are Trump backers.
The moment Khan stood alongside his wife at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, advocates enthusiastically embraced him in their battle against Trump.
The Task Force was initiated after several incidents where journalists covering the 2016 presidential campaign have been targeted.