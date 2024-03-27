Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Baltimore Jews on their way to synagogue mugged by gang

By MICHAEL STARR

A gang attempted to mug two Baltimore Jews on their way to synagogue to morning prayers on Tuesday, the Baltimore Shomrim said.

Three to four cars reportedly pulled up alongside one of the victims, and muggers emerged to chase him. A victim identified by the Jewish neighborhood watch organization as Eli Neuberger managed to warn his companion.

"I was able to call 911, but I wasn't able to speak," Neuberger told the Shomrim. "These fellows ran across the street, tried taking my phone, and they just hit me on the head.

Neuberger reportedly did not suffer any major injuries, and was given shelter by a neighbor where he was able to contact the police.

The victim was in good spirits on social media following the attack, joking about his 15 minutes of fame and that "After such a harrowing incident this morning , I’m upset the perps didn’t even have the courtesy to offer me a 'free Palestine.'" 

 
 


Related Tags
Crime Headline
Russian investigators to study probe Western involvement in 'terrorism'
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 12:21 PM
Year-round daylight savings time could save NIS 400 million
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 08:34 AM
Gallant stressed in US visit the value of ties to Israeli security
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 02:03 AM
IDF forces in Jenin refugee camp, according to Palestinian report
By MAARIV
03/27/2024 01:23 AM
Yemen appoints Shayea Mohsen Al-Zindani as foreign minister
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 12:32 AM
Islamic State poses greatest security threat to Germany,
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 09:30 PM
German FM calls for unhindered flow of aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 05:30 PM
Robert F. Kennedy Jr picks lawyer Nicole Shanahan as running mate
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 05:18 PM
US bombs eastern Syria, killing seven soldiers, one civilian - report
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 05:16 PM
Ukraine replaces security council secretary as war drags on
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 04:32 PM
US imposes sanctions on Houthis, Hezbollah, Quds Force
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 04:21 PM
World Health Organization says staff member killed in Syria airstrike
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 04:15 PM
Antizionist Jewish group shares picture of bloody Star of David
By MICHAEL STARR
03/26/2024 03:34 PM
UN Palestinian refugee agency claims to have fund to run until May
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 02:36 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked six ships in Gulf of Aden, Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 02:12 PM