Baltimore Jews on their way to synagogue mugged by gang

A gang attempted to mug two Baltimore Jews on their way to synagogue to morning prayers on Tuesday, the Baltimore Shomrim said.

Three to four cars reportedly pulled up alongside one of the victims, and muggers emerged to chase him. A victim identified by the Jewish neighborhood watch organization as Eli Neuberger managed to warn his companion.

"I was able to call 911, but I wasn't able to speak," Neuberger told the Shomrim. "These fellows ran across the street, tried taking my phone, and they just hit me on the head.

Neuberger reportedly did not suffer any major injuries, and was given shelter by a neighbor where he was able to contact the police.

The victim was in good spirits on social media following the attack, joking about his 15 minutes of fame and that "After such a harrowing incident this morning , I’m upset the perps didn’t even have the courtesy to offer me a 'free Palestine.'"