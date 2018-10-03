03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Christians in Iraq are not considered Iraqi because they are viewed as those that attacked the country.
By ANDREW WHITE
Robert Baer tells LA KPFK radio that strike on Tehran likely to happen before vote on Palestinian state, that PM wants US to be involved.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Some 60 years later, in Baghdad the Jews are a ghostly memory.
By JONATHAN SPYER
There is no evidence Tehran's serious about curbing nuclear program, senior Israeli official says.
By HERB KEINON
State Department official heads to Tel Aviv on Friday following decision to extend Iran talks into June.
By REUTERS
Un film revient sur l’histoire tourmentée des juifs irakiens
By MORDECHAI BECK
10 years later, man famous for trying to bring down statue with sledgehammer regrets that Saddam is gone.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Tensions among Bene Israel community reach high, accusing Chief Rabbinate of discriminatory marriage stipulations.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The dramatic scene of knocking down one of hundreds of statues of the dictator, turned out to be not much more than an opportune media event.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Baghdad winters just aren't what they used to be, Spanish researchers find.
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
Sectarian undertones compound commercial worries, experts say; called "worst crisis between the two states since the Saddam era"
By DAVID E. MILLER / THE MEDIA LINE
Every year before Shavuot, thousands of Jews of Baghdadi origin commemorate 1941 Nazi-led pogrom during which 700 Jews were murdered.
By SARAH EHRLICH
Group claims responsibility for death of soldiers, workers, says their presence shows Baghdad's "firm cooperation" with Assad.
In one of bloodiest days in weeks, string of bomb attacks hits Iraq shattering lull in violence in lead up to Ramadan.
Officials from Obama administration stress intention to maintain a tough stance during Iran talks.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDE
Two American men seek damages from Rumsfeld, others for developing, authorizing, using harsh interrogation techniques against them in Iraq.
Even as ground insurgency grows, Baghdad aims to buy 36 aircraft to protect its skies; Original order was to start arriving in 2013.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
Tehran wrote twice to P5+1 seeking meetings before Moscow talks, received no response, according to Iranian news agency.
Iranian Foreign ministry spokesman urges easing of sanctions, saying, "This approach of pressure won't work."
US official says Israeli concerns that "time is running out" on Iran nuclear issue justified, but diplomatic path must be exhausted.
Institute for Science and International Security, a US think tank, says that if the Islamic Republic keeps enriching uranium, it will have enough for five bombs.
Tehran accuses US of causing impasse at Baghdad nuclear talks, says world powers don't have "clear mandate" to act.
Washington cautiously hopeful of progress towards an agreed framework for addressing concerns that Tehran wants to build an atom bomb; global oil markets watching Baghdad negotiations closely.
Iran, P5+1 exchange detailed proposals on uranium enrichment; Ya’alon accuses Tehran of still toying with world.
By HERB KEINON, HILARY LEILA KRIEGER IN WASHINGTON
Iran state-affiliated media calls P5+1's proposal "unbalanced," "nit-picking."
Ahead of nuclear talks between Iran and West, defense minister warns of compromise for the sake of showing "progress."
After IAEA announcement of upcoming deal over Iranian nuclear activity, White House demands "concrete steps" from Tehran.
Noted political scientist Yehezkel Dror says Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities should be combined with Mideast peace initiative.
Iran negotiator says world powers must show respect for Iran rights at upcoming nuclear talks in Baghdad.
Ahead of P5+1 meeting with Tehran, British Foreign Secretary Hague warns of intensified sanctions if no progress is made.
Tehran, West engaged in diplomatic shadow-boxing ahead of nuclear talks this month.
Defense Minister says he would be "happy to be proven wrong," warns nuclear Iran would cause regional arms race.
Iran's FM says he sees possible breakthrough at next talks, deal could be done "very quickly and simply"; calls for lift of sanctions.
US president sends secret message to Khamenei via Turkey, urging him to prove Tehran will not pursue nuclear weapons.
After Turkey says Iran dishonest on nuclear talks proposal, Iran says comments should not harm strategic relationship.
Turkish PM says Tehran is insincere in suggesting Damascus or Baghdad to replace Istanbul as a venue to host nuclear talks.
A new film tells the volatile story of Iraq's Jews.
Their expulsion of the Jews of Baghdad was the first tug on the complex fabric of the Middle East that later unraveled in its entirety.
Charly Atrakchi recalls the night Iraqi soldiers took his father away, two years before his family fled to Israel.
By JEREMY SHARON
The Torah scroll was written on the finest deerskin available in Bahdad and completed in 1912; It now resides at the Ohel Ari Synagogue in Ra'anana.
By MARION FISCHEL
Regime change in Iran is necessary, but the window for diplomatic action is closing rapidly.
By IVAN SASCHA SHEEHAN
On January 27, 1969, nine Jews were hanged in Baghdad’s central square. Few Jews who lived through that terrible period will ever forget it.
By LYN JULIUS
"Don't trust America... It will harm you in the future," Iran's supreme leader Khamenei told Iraqi Prime Minister Abadi.
As US expresses concern, Iraqi forces launch major attack alongside Iranian-backed militias to take city run by Kurdistan Regional Government.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Iraq has not been discouraged by the US State Department's call for calm.
A Kurdish delegation is visiting Baghdad to sound out proposals from Iraqi leaders.
Since 2015, Iraq and Saudi Arabia have been improving their relations.
The air strike, targeted a meeting of ISIS leaders and was carried out on May 28, the agencies cited Moscow as saying.
Despite efforts by the United States and its coalition partners to kill the ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi has been able to operate his terrorist organization by keeping a low-profile.
The US Defense Department, while not confirming the fall of Ramadi, sought to play down the impact on the broader Iraq military campaign of an Islamic State seizure of the city.
The Iraqi defense ministry posted footage of what is said showed the air strike on the "Martyrs Mosque" in the village of al-Iyadhiya near Tel Afar, where Afar was a teacher and well-known preacher
Israeli family among bidders for infamous noose.
Lebanese security forces and Hezbollah are bracing themselves for future suicide attacks by the Islamic State (IS), formerly named the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
By Ariel Ben Solomon
More than 1,000 Iraqis have been killed in July, the highest monthly death toll since 2008, according to the United Nations.
Police say latest attacks in mainly Shi'ite neighborhoods increase fears Iraq risks sliding back into sectarian conflict.
Ali Larijani to discuss economic, international issues with Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and other senior officials.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Insurgents creeping back to some old strongholds; Syria crisis injects new life into al-Qaida affiliate.
More than 20 car and roadside bombs go off around the country, mostly targeting security forces.
PA president will stress in Baghdad summit need to support Palestinians "in face of Israeli efforts to Judaize J'lem."
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Within one month, at least 14 youths stoned to death for sporting the Western style.
Discounted Iranian rials and Syrian pounds pour into Iraq as Western sanctions make trade difficult.
Human Rights Watch report says Iraqi authorities are suppressing freedoms, abusing anti-gov't protesters, using secret prisons.
29 dead, 68 wounded by four bomb blasts; attacks in mainly Shi'ite Muslim areas of Baghdad; spate of violence comes after political crisis.
Protests in Sunni areas over VP arrest; demonstrations come day after Baghdad bombings.
Most attacks in mainly Shi'ite Muslim neighborhoods; suicide bomber in ambulance kills 18 in one attack; fragile power-sharing government grapples with crisis.
Exxon's foray into Kurdistan threatens Iraqi autonomy, delicate balance between Sunnis, Shi'ites and Kurds.
Iraqi foreign minister says Turkish ambassador told to stop bombing of PKK outposts in northern Iraq, which Baghdad says killed 7 people.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
If Libya is lucky its new government will learn from the mistakes of Iraq. There is already talk of unity of Libya's many tribes.
By REUTERS/SIMON ROBINSON
Baghdad security official: Al Qaida assaults seek to undermine confidence in security forces as US troops prepare to leave the country.
In an hour-long audio speech, the spokesman for the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), Abu Mohammed al-Adnani, says the group is growing stronger.
Where others see carnage and chaos – June alone saw 155 civilians killed in attacks – business people see a big oil-earning economy.
Iraqi Interior Ministry source confirms visiting Iranian convoy came under fire in central Baghdad and two Iraqi guards were wounded.
Rocket attack on US military base in Baghdad is worst single toll for American troops in Iraq this year.
Police say around 2,000 people take part in scattered demonstrations by Kurds frustrated with tight grip of 2 ruling parties.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iraqis head north to party as club scene in Baghdad, once the capital of Middle East nightlife, dries up after official crackdown on liquor.
After discovering she had been recruited as a suicide bomber, father allegedly murders own daughter in honor killing.
The presidential candidate was swamped by former comrades in arms and people vied to be photographed with him.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Exhibit on destruction of nuclear reactor built by Saddam Hussein to open for a month before touring IAF bases.
By JOSHUA HAMERMAN
Insight from a Kurdish professor.
By IBRAHIM HAMARASH
The Jewish minority became one of the most important bulwarks of the national economy, commerce and administration , and left an indelible imprint on Iraqi life.
By EMIL MURAD
Jews perhaps know more than others about having their cultural possessions plundered.
By KENNETH BANDLER
The Ofek 10 launch served as a reminder that the Netanyahu government is not succumbing to international inaction with regard to the Islamic Republic and its proxies.
By RUTHIE BLUM
The political impasse, heavy-handedness of the security forces, and AQI strength in Mosul mean that overall violence is unlikely to decrease substantially over the coming years.
By AYMENN JAWAD AL-TAMIMI
A strange NYT piece on how, every Tuesday, Barack Obama shuffles “baseball cards” with the pictures and bios of suspected terrorists.
By CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER
For good reason Munich has become code for the appeasement of regimes that cannot be appeased because there is no limit to the demands they will make.
By JAY BERGMAN
I doubt if at this point the Iranians themselves know how they will react to a real give-and-take offer.
By URI SAVIR
How much influence does Iran wield in Iraq? This question has long been debated, with US withdrawal even more relevant.
The entrance of the more moderate Kadima to the coalition creates an opportunity to address the paradoxes that lie at the heart of the state's policy.
By ELIE PODEH
Statements by Arab clerics reveal that blood libels are still very much alive.
By AYMENN JAWAD
We blame extremists, but the truth is that the murder of minorities in the Mideast is integral to the fabric of the region.
Philip Stein’s Sox won three games last week to clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs of The Jerusalem Post Softball League.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
At least 67 killed in bomb blasts; attacks target Shi'ite Muslims; attacks a continuation of sectarian violence.
US leaves behind a fragile democracy facing sectarian tensions and struggling to define its place in the region.