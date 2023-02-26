A story in pro-regime media in Iran says that Qasem Soleimani, the head of the IRGC’s Quds Force who was killed by the US in January 2020, once may have come perilously close to being intercepted by US forces in Baghdad.

The strange story was run at Tasnim News Sunday with the headline “If they want to take me to Tel Aviv I will fight to the last bullet.” The story revolves around a flight Soleimani was apparently on that flew from Iran to Syria and was forced to land in Baghdad.

The Iranian media account claimed that this took place “during a period when Americans were [forcibly] landing flights from Iran to Syria in Iraq.”

When did this story take place?

Soleimani was apparently on one of the flights that was asked by Iraqi authorities to land. Back in 2012 reports said that “Iraqi authorities forced an Iranian cargo plane heading to Syria to land for inspection in Baghdad to ensure it was not carrying weapons, an Iraqi official said.” This happened in September 2012 and also in April 2013.

Iranian media said that bodyguards of Soleimani revealed this story recently. He was flying from Syria to Iraq and apparently was not listed on the manifest and the US nor Iraqi authorities knew he was on the plane. Soleimani played a key role in supporting the Syrian regime during the Syrian civil war and also encouraging Russia to intervene in Syria. He also played a key role in Iraq in the war against ISIS.

A man in uniform holds a picture of Qasem Soleimani during a protest in Tehran following his targeted assassination. (credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)

“There was a period when the Americans forced Iran to Syria flights [to land] in Iraq and through pressure on the government of this [Iraq] country, and the representative of the Americans came and visited the cargo of the plane and went around the plane and saw the cockpit and passengers.” In one flight Soleimani was on the plane and it was full of passengers, the account says. “We were in the middle of the flight when the pilot came and said, ‘they have announced that we have to stay in Iraq.’” The account does not provide a date, but it could have been one of the 2012 or 2013 flights.

According to the report, there was a conversation between the passengers on whether they should turn around. “In this situation, we were all worried about Haji [Soleimani] and we said that maybe they know that Haji is on the flight and something might happen, and several officials were also on the plane and said, ‘Let's go back Haji’, the pilot said, ‘No problem, we say that it is not possible to land and we will return to Iran.’”

Soleimani apparently said the pilot could land and was not concerned. This is supposed to show how brave he was in the face of US threats. It’s not clear if the account is accurate. It is one of those accounts that are designed to come out years after Soleimani was showcased to herald his abilities.

How did Soleimani get away?

According to the report, Soleimani then changed into different clothes. There was a flight engineer on the flight and he switched clothes with Soleimani. “The flight landed and the American car came to check the plane's cargo. At this moment, before the flight engineer went down to open the cargo hold, we suddenly saw Haj Qasim [Soleimani] standing on the stairs at the door of the plane wearing the flight engineer's uniform and his flight staff card was upside down, but he didn’t care.”

The comical element here is supposed to illustrate that he wore the ID of the person’s clothes he had changed into upside down. “The American soldier came up with some agents and looked at the passengers, and Haji was standing at the door like a flight engineer, doing his job, and constantly looking to see what they were doing, while the security team was sitting on a chair with Haji.”

It's unclear why the US would have been involved in the search of the plane. The US left Iraq in 2011 and returned in 2014 at the invitation of Iraq to help in the fight against ISIS. The article implies the US was still working closely with Iraqi authorities to interdict flights to Syria that might be carrying arms. According to the report, Soleimani pretended to be a flight engineer and said goodbye to those who came to search the flight and no one was the wiser.

“[Soleimani] did not have any worries,” the account says. At the end of the report comes the quote from Soleimani where he said that if they had tried to detain him or if “they want to take us to Tel Aviv or put us in any other country, I will not give up and I will fight to the last bullet.”

The story about Soleimani in disguise on a plane being searched is as plausible as it it surprising. Soleimani was known to travel in plain clothes and show up in various countries, including on various frontlines during the wars in Syria and Iraq. This was part of this legend and the myths that grew up around him.

The story is supposed to illustrate his bravery and how he outwitted the US and others. However, it is also in contrast to the fact that his replacements may not be as interesting or have been able to carve out any kind of legendary status to inspire the next generation of Iranian IRGC members.