Senior European rabbi to Sweden: Amend laws, ensure unity

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 20, 2023 17:19
Burning books. (photo credit: Freddy Kearney/Unsplash)
Controversy erupted this week after the Swedish authorities granted approval for a second demonstration in which a Quran is set to be burned. This comes on the heels of a related incident at the Israeli embassy in Stockholm just a week prior. The Swedish embassy in Baghdad faced the brunt of the outrage when it was stormed in protest.

In response to these events, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association, penned an urgent letter addressed to Swedish leaders, condemning both the violence and the exploitation of the Swedish constitution. The Rabbi's letter, sent on Thursday, urged the Swedish King, Government, and authorities to address the significant loophole within their legislation that allows such divisive actions.

What did he say in the letter?

Margolin expressed his concerns, stating, “A constitution should be designed to protect all citizens. It's clear that these burnings are an abuse of the privileges from the constitution by those with a divisive agenda.”

He further elaborated on the need for a balance in the exercise of fundamental rights. "The right to freedom and protest is paramount, but it should never infringe upon another’s fundamental rights, especially their faith and traditions," he added.

Demonstrators burn the Swedish flag during a protest against a man who burned a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in front of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2023 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA) Demonstrators burn the Swedish flag during a protest against a man who burned a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in front of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2023 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA)

Margolin concluded by emphasizing unity and reform. “We must work together to amend the constitution, closing loopholes that allow those who seek confrontation and division to flourish in Sweden.”

Only a week prior to this event, a disturbing precedent was set when Swedish police allowed the burning of sacred Jewish and Christian texts outside Israel's embassy in Stockholm. This act drew immediate international condemnation, reminiscent of dark periods in Jewish history, such as the Inquisition, pogroms, and even the Holocaust.

Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, voiced their strong objection. “I strongly condemn the Swedish authorities’ decision to allow the burning of the Hebrew Bible in front of the Israeli embassy,” the Prime Minister declared.

The recent incidents have intensified debates around freedom of speech and the potential consequences of religious insensitivity, prompting many to call for dialogue and understanding amidst rising tensions.



