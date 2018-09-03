beitar jerusalem

03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
PA minister: Arab inaction has encouraged U.S. to hold onto Jerusalem moves
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Former Syrian general: Hezbollah is in possession of chemical weapons
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A spokeswoman for the Justice Ministry indicated that the investigation was ongoing and more indictments might follow the 19 indictments already issued by the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
‘And you shall eat and be satisfied, and bless the Lord your God for the good land which he has given you' (Deut. 8:10).
By SHLOMO RISKIN
Unbeknown to most of the public, for the past 10 years or so a state-of-the-art gym facility has been ready and waiting, lurking beneath the aforementioned verdant public space.
By BARRY DAVIS
While on the face of it Beitar’s first home match of the season may seem an ideal opportunity to get its season off to a promising start, in many ways, Monday’s result is hardly of any significance.
By ALLON SINAI
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
By PEGGY CIDOR
The week's roundup, including the new master chef, Israel Festival news, Hol Hamoed tours and a lecture by the AP bureau chief
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Beersheba's inability to win at Turner Stadium on a consistent basis since the start of 2018 has cost it precious points in the tightest championship battle in decades.
As State Cup second legs kick off, Southerners visit K8 while Jerusalem looks to hold off Kfar Saba.
Jerusalem only team with a lead as Beersheba knotted with K8, Haifa clubs, Ra’anana-Ashdod also tied.
The three-headed battle for the championship could hardly be tighter.
The soccer fans took matters into their own hands, not willing to give up on their beloved sport nor on their anti-racist values.
By ORI LEWIS/REUTERS
Beitar Jerusalem visits Hapoel Ashkelon four-and-a-half hours after Haifa’s match takes place and will move up to first for at least 24 hours with a win against former coach Yuval Naim.
Two-goal first-leg victory in Kfar Saba puts Beitar in control • Haifa derby ends in stalemate
Jerusalem is looking to put some pressure on the reigning champion Hapoel Beersheba.
After a few disappointing months with Jerusalem, Israel's most heralded player moves on at 37.
The yellow-and-black squandered an opportunity to cut the gap on the first place position after a defeat to Drapic’s side.
Jerusalem toils to 2-1 win over second division side • Premier League action resumes Saturday.
Jerusalem moves up to first but fails to extend winning streak • Beersheba hosts Hap Haifa
Jerusalem leapfrogged Haifa in the standings after handing Nir Klinger’s team just its second loss of the campaign.
Jerusalem, Hapoel Haifa, Ness Ziona, Beitar Kfar Saba advance in State Cup • Katamon out
Seven matches will be held on Friday, with Beersheba and Maccabi Tel Aviv to enter the fray on Saturday.
Haifa back on top after triumph over Bnei Yehuda; Jerusalem edges Maccabi Petah Tikva
Bnei Sakhnin and Hapoel Ra’anana draw 1-1. Shlomi Azulay gave Sakhnin the lead on the swamped Netanya pitch in the 76th minute, but Shimon Abuhazira leveled the score for the visitors.
It was just two weeks ago that Maccabi coach Jordi Cruyff had to deal with increasing calls for his head from yellow-and- blue fans after the team had registered its third straight.
Beitar Jerusalem’s stoppage-time equalizer at Teddy Stadium last week snapped Beersheba’s winning streak, but the two-time reigning champion got right back on track.
Cellar-dweller Acre no match for Jerusalem • Maccabi Tel Aviv held to 1-1 draw by Ashdod
Beersheba seemed to be heading to a sixth straight win and first place in the standings for the first time this season.
There is still a long way to go, but with six wins and two draws from the first eight matches, Haifa is looking down on the rest of the league and growing in belief with every passing week.
It wasn’t a particularly memorable performance by Beitar, but it got the job done.
Yellow-and-blue’s streak snapped, Mac Petah Tikva edges Sakhnin, Beitar takes on Kiryat Shmona.
Ben-Basat had twice given Haifa the lead in the first half, scoring in the 17th and 27th minutes.
Despite churning through its off-the-field leadership, the team has a perfect record so far.
Hapoel welcomes Lugano in first group stage match, yellow-and-blue faces Slavia in Prague
Despite playing with 10 men for much of the match, Jerusalem prevails with Heister winner.
Yellow-and-black extends perfect start with 4-1 triumph against Ashdod.
Veteran Gal Alberman joined from Maccabi Tel Aviv, while Bulgarian Georgi Kostadinov and Brazilian Caio were also brought in to solidify the midfield.
Plovdiv wins 5-1 on aggregate • Bnei Yehuda blanks Trencin, advances to 3rd qualifying round
Some consider political activist and criminal lawyer Barak Cohen a violent bully; for others he is a source of inspiration. In an interview he explains more about his tactics and offers advice.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
The teams are looking to triumph in the first of the four ties they will need to come through to reach the group stage.
Even past his prime, Beitar counting on some magical moments from 37-year-old Israeli icon.
Veteran midfielder signs one-year deal in Jerusalem to join boyhood hero Ohana
“Free speech is not freedom for incitement," ruled the court on Sunday.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Eli Ohana was brimming with confidence regarding Beitar Jerusalem’s future after being officially unveiled as its new boss on Tuesday.
Jerusalem finishes in third thanks to 2-0 win over Mac TA; Beersheba caps historic campaign with another victory
Jerusalem visits Maccabi Tel Aviv hoping to secure Europa League berth in last game of season.
Two first-half goals keep Mimer perfect with 2-0 win at Doha Stadium to secure playoff berth.
Mimer was unveiled as Beitar’s new coach on Monday, two weeks after he was fired from his position at Hapoel Kfar Saba following a 10-match winless streak.
Southerners extend Premier League lead to 10 points • Bankrupt Hapoel Tel Aviv given 9-point deduction.
Greens beaten at home by Petah Tikva; Mac TA overcomes Lod in first game following coach’s departure.
“We haven’t been playing well enough recently, but there are always periods like this,” said Maccabi captain Gal Alberman.
Beitar has won just two of eight league matches so far this season, losing just once but registering five draws.
Beitar has got just two wins to its name from eight Premier League matches to date, registering its fourth 2-2 draw of the campaign on Monday.
Security measures had been stepped up ahead of the Europa League soccer match between St. Etienne and Beitar Jerusalem in France on Thursday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Security has been increased ahead of Thursday night's game between Beitar Jerusalem and St. Etienne; pro-Palestinian rally expected.
The decision came following Tabib’s conviction last June of assaulting a minor and of disruption of justice.
Before Maccabi and Beitar discover who they will face in the playoffs, Hapoel Beersheba will find out the identity of its rival in the Champions League playoffs.
Ben-Shimon’s previous job was at Maccabi Petah Tikva, which he guided from the start of the 2014/15 season until he resigned in late February.
“People keep saying that Beitar is going to slip-up, but it isn’t happening,” said Beitar coach.
Only following a meeting between Premier League club representatives on Sunday, it was announced that the match would go ahead as planned.
Dusan Matovic scored the only goal of the match in the 33rd minute and Beitar held on for its eighth win from the past 11 games.
“This was a very important match for us,” said Beitar coach Drapic.
Despite Monday’s loss, Ra’anana sits in fifth place, with Silvas receiving much of the credit for his work with one of the shallowest squads in the league.
The fans who set up Beitar Nordia Jerusalem two years ago could no longer tolerate the behavior of some boorish Beitar Jerusalem followers; Today, the future looks bright for the fledgling club.
Fans behavior in Belgium results in fine and closer of stand; local soccer begins with Toto Cup
Once more, the future of Beitar is up in the air and yet again it is due to the abysmal conduct of its fans.
By ALLON SINAI,ALLON SINAI
The ban also applies to training facilities and games at other venues, police said.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Owner Tabib vows to leave club after shamed by fans’ abysmal behavior in European tie in Belgium.
Netanyahu, Erdan slam Beitar supporters who rioted in Belgium; police question returning fans at Ben-Gurion Airport.
By BEN HARTMAN
Police and customs agents at Ben-Gurion Airport in Lod beefed up their forces on Friday as they awaited the arrival of hundreds of Beitar Jerusalem soccer fans.
Beitar are a bastion of Israel's political right-wing and a group of supporters known as "La Familia," that the club has been unable to control, have been openly abusive to Israel's Arab minority.
By REUTERS
Beitar will be playing in Europe for the first time since 2008 after finishing last season in fourth place in the Premier League standings.
Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat met with Tabib last week and presented him with an offer from former owners, brothers Meir and Shaul Levy.
Beitar leapfrogs Maccabi Haifa into fourth place by beating Maccabi Petach Tikva and being given back a point on appeal.
Football club was furious with the ruling and promised to lodge an appeal.
Despite a four-match winless streak, Beitar remains in fourth position, which now will be good enough to qualify for European competition at the end of the season.
“It isn’t that I have any objection to any particular nationality or faith, but if it heightens the tension it will only cause damage so there is no point,” said Guy Levy.
Maccabi midfielder Eran Zahavi remained stuck on 20 goals, being frustrated by Beitar’s defense throughout the contest.
Tabib told reporters that he believes the shooting is linked to soccer saying “these were people linked to soccer, there is no connection to business.”
By BEN HARTMAN,ALLON SINAI
Two Ghadir goals extend unbeaten run against J’lem; Mac TA hosts K8 in mouthwatering clash tonight.
Arbeitman on target once more in win over Hap Tel Aviv; Mac Haifa runs riot in 5-0 victory over Ashdod
Kiryat Shmona had spent more than three consecutive months in first place, but has picked up just four of a possible 12 points from its past four matches.
Police said they will ban the entry of any fans who appear to have consumed alcohol and Beitar Jerusalem fans will be driven to the match under police escort after having undergone security checks.
Azulay’s second-half tally proves the winner for Jerusalem over Haifa in capital • Busy close to transfer window.
Every week dostories365 in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post will bring you slices of Israeli life. This week - Off Side, the story of a young Jerusalem goal keeper with big dreams.
Jazz organist Barbara Dennerlein performs at the Israel Festival next week.
In the spirit of the Maccabiah, we revisit the capital’s historic soccer sites and their forgotten stories.
By URI LEVI
October incident came after Tabib did not pay extortionists linked to well known crime organization in central Israel, police reveal.
Is the hooligan element among the Beitar fans a reflection of a deeper malaise of racism and nationalism in Israeli society or is it just good old fashioned fan violence?
By Ilan Evyatar
Seventy years ago George Orwell in his essay "The Sporting Spirit" traced the rise of competitive sports to the rise of nationalism.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Any pleas for mercy for Ehud Olmert, convicted and sentenced for graft and corruption (“Olmert sentenced to 6 years in jail,” May 14), should fall on deaf ears.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Beitar J’lem goalkeeper set to take over as Israel’s number one stopper in tomorrow’s friendly vs Slovakia.
Jerusalem draws 0-0 at Sakhnin in dreary contest; Bnei Yehuda loses again at Kiryat Shmona.
For a third straight week, Hapoel Beersheba will be aiming to leapfrog Maccabi Tel Aviv to the summit of the standings.
Beitar Jerusalem owner Eli Tabib rallies behind coach Eli Cohen following calls by fans to sack him.
Beitar defeats Hapoel Tel Aviv 1-0, but victory is overshadowed by team owner finding a grenade under his car.
Hapoel Beersheba defeats Hapoel Tel Aviv 2-0; Beitar Jerusalem beats Maccabi Petah Tikva 3-1.
Beitar Jerusalem’s first press conference of the 2013/14 season was about to come to an uneventful ending, but new owner Eli Tabib just couldn’t help himself from adding one last parting note.
Two weeks ago, the Jerusalem District Court approved the transfer of the club to Tabib’s hands after Gaydamak backed down from his initial refusal to sell him the club.