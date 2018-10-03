diaspora jews

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Alyssa Alhadeff was among the 17 people shot to death by a lone gunman who entered the school.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
The definition for antisemitism would be taken from a US State Department decision in 2010 and an accompanying fact sheet that singles out demonizing, delegitimizing, and having a double-standard for Israel.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Yellen’s resignation will go into effect upon the swearing in of a new chair of the Federal Reserve.
By JTA
"Through my lips Poland is asking forgiveness, asking them to be willing to forget, to be willing to accept that Poland regrets very much that they are not in Poland today."
By TAMARA ZIEVE,REUTERS
Natan Sharansky, the outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency, will serve as the founding chair of the institute.
Can the crisis between the Polish government and the Polish Jewish community be resolved?
Under the declaration of cooperation, the CPAHA and Ministry of Diaspora Affairs agree to work together to preserve the cultural heritage of Israeli and American citizens in Europe.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The tally for last year is six times higher than the total for 2016.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
The conspiracy theorists claim that the February 14 shooting incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland was a “hoax” performed by “crisis actors.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
"Most Jewish institutional settings prefer to avoid contentious environments, and as a result they have defaulted to a place where they begin to see Israel as a divisive subject and [it is] avoided."
By SARAH LEVI
Stoudemire’s line includes two red wine blends and one Cabernet Sauvignon, all produced in limited quantity by the Tulip Winery on its vineyards in Kfar Tikva, in Israel’s north.
Mendes Godinho met with Jewish communities across the US, highlighting Portugal's Jewish history.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The Director of the Chief Rabbinate shot back that "there was no blacklist."
Over 400 mourners came to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff.
The map’s database includes a detailed classification for each registered synagogue, including such categories as its current condition, its significance as a monument and its current status.
Samuel Woodward is an “avowed Nazi” and a member of Atomwaffen Division, an extremist neo-Nazi group, the ProPublica news website reported.
Members of a Minneapolis synagogue are opening their homes this weekend - even to rival fans
By AMY SPIRO
"We have no doubt that our partnerships with top global Jewish organizations will lead a growing number of young Jews to reconnect to world Jewry."
Once “Day Zero” hits, Cape Town’s 3.7 million residents will have to travel to one of 200 water collection points to collect their daily water rations: 25 liters of water per person.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
The university’s gym teacher also told this student to “cross himself” and “get baptized” when he asked for permission to skip a class for Yom Kippur.
Two of the leading voices in the Jewish world discuss the current state of ties, their vision on future opportunities and the challenges of Jewish communities in Europe and beyond.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The chairman of the Jewish Leadership Council said “It is disgraceful that a Jewish charity is barred from the offices of Amnesty International UK.”
"In the Torah, we are called 36 different ways to love the stranger, the orphan and the widow. We insist that Dreamers be recognized as the Americans that they are."
President of community campaigning to remove signs honoring King Vittorio Emanuele III.
70 sessions ranged from “Transgender Issues in Jewish Law,” to “Talmudic Tales of love.”
On Monday morning ahead of the funeral, Bernstein’s parents posted a message on a website set up to memorialize their son, saying that they “won’t succumb to hate.”
Yakobi’s DACA status expires in March, though he may be able to renew it for two more years following a recent court decision temporarily reinstating the program.
Woodward’s alleged motive has not been disclosed.
By DANIEL J. ROTH,JTA
In a bizarre twist, the woman was later beaten to death by their disabled son.
Homes and Jewish community institutions were severely damaged by flooding.
An act of mercy and compassion or a covert and unethical procedure?
By ARIANE MANDELL
“Students have been at the forefront of every revolution in recent history,” says Benstein.
The Euro-Asian Jewish Congress seeks to strengthen Jewish identity in countries it represents.
Approximately 10,000 Jews live in Iran at present.
The German port city is now home to roughly 3,000 Jews.
The small Jewish community of Montenegro is lighting a candle to keep traditions alive.
Djerba is not a Jewish community to be pitied, but one to admire, and live up to. They have chosen to not only stay alive, but to thrive.
By ANNIKA HERNROTH-ROTHSTEIN
The synagogue’s clergy do not officiate at same-sex weddings, but the synagogue began including same-sex marriages in its announcements earlier this year.
By BEN SALES/JTA
Mateusz Morawiecki gave his first major speech to parliament as prime minister.
Annual JAFI event held in Israel this year to mark 50th anniversary of Jerusalem’s reunification.
The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) runs activities in eight different countries.
Warsaw’s Muslim community is made up of about 22,000 people and there are two mosques in the city.
Sarsour: So obviously I’m the biggest problem for the Jewish community, I’m the existential threat.
By YAIR ETTINGER
The sources emphasized the sensitivity of the post amid clashes between Netanyahu and Diaspora leaders over egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall and the chief rabbinate’s control over conversion.
There are an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 Jews in Venezuela – out of a total population of 29 million – down from 20,000 in 1999.
“The Jewish community helped. It’s not something we publish but the Jewish community certainly helped... "
President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder decried Hotovely’s remarks.
Tzipi Hotovely made televised remarks describing American Jews as naive and sheltered.
By JTA,HERB KEINON
Leftist GEW union has yet to reject Nazi past
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Packer, a veteran hedge fund manager from New York, said he was honored and humbled to serve in the position. He also thanked outgoing Chairwoman Leslie Weiss for her service.
Despite heavy military presence in Harare, life is continuing as normal.
The Latin American Fellowship program “is designed uniquely as a platform for Latino Christian students to voice their support for Israel while also educating their campuses and church communities.”
More than half of the 1,361 respondents said that they felt unsafe wearing a kippa in Europe.
The Argentine vice president spent Shabbat in Jerusalem and visited the Western Wall.
"Israel must be the home of the Jewish world. The Jewish world has something to say about progressive values and I hope its influence increases."
Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid blamed a series of controversial decisions regarding the Western Wall - made with Netanyahu's support - as being the main driver of decreased Democratic support.
INSS experts discuss how the relationship between US Jewry and Israel is key to the security of both nation and people.
By NOA AMOUYAL
JAFI vows to come to an agreement with government in order to open registration for coming year.
Sara Greenberg, currently involved in a project at the Diaspora Affairs ministry, will soon be assuming the position as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's advisor “for world communities"
By HERB KEINON
"Three years ago, I lost my father to brain cancer after a short year-long battle, and I don’t want to have to go through that again with my brother."
By EYTAN HALON
Arabs and Jews "are not condemned to live together, but are destined to live together.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Suddenly Netanyahu goes from being the one responsible for trampling on the sensitivities of American Jewry to becoming the defender of their sensitivities by going after Hotovely.
"We will return to power and fix what this government did to harm the critical bond with American Jewry.”
Apology follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's threat to fire her and withering criticism from both Israel and the US.
President Reuven Rivlin's statements come amid controversy over comments made by Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely.
ROI Community members talk about how stories can be a force for social good.
By RACHEL COHEN
Drake, 31, called the video "the most important thing I have ever done in my career."
By REUTERS
Basketball player offers online course on ‘The Lost Tribes of Israel’
Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 10 have Jewish owners.
By ALLON SINAI
The Nonoo family emigrated from Iraq to Manama in the early twentieth century.
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
German-Jewish pageant queen Tamar Morali sees her success as an achievement for the Jewish people.
These extreme challenges demand action. They demand great leadership from us the Jewish people in the Diaspora.
By ADAM MILSTEIN
Perhaps the “Israelite Spring” is finally upon us. While the path to peace cannot lie solely in defense, it may lie in the active reuniting of roots and dispersed family trees.
By BARUCH KOGAN,HARRY ROZENBERG
The Zionist revolution reshaped the trajectory of modern Jewish history; our national priorities cannot afford a rather needless political scuffle with Poland.
By MORDECHAI NISAN
What the government needs to do is request clarification of antisemitic statements, work with the Jewish communities design a working plan for their countries to combat antisemitism.
By PETER LERNER
Aliya is the only long-term solution to acculturation and antisemitism.
By ISI LEIBLER
Should Israeli politicians continue to disassociate themselves from Europe’s extreme right-wing populists?
By ARIEL MUZICANT
The crisis the Foreign Ministry is experiencing is a real blow to Israel’s security.
By NACHMAN SHAI
How is it that highly educated Jews in the 21st century still advocate for endogamy?
By BRIAN BLUM
The State of Israel is home to any Jew. But mass immigration of Jews is not a solution to antisemitism, but a badge of shame on the countries from which Jewish communities flee.
By NAFTALI BENNETT
Birthright Israel celebrates a milestone.
By IZZY TAPOOHI
As antisemitism has evolved and expanded from vandalism of synagogues to the Internet and social media, it is imperative to figure out how to collect the most accurate and detailed data.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Although Jewish life in Thessaloniki flourished, the community was often faced with the threat of destruction throughout history, and survived.
By ELIAS MESSINAS
Jews in the Diaspora deal with this question every day; it goes to the essence of their identities.
By HADASSAH FIDLER
Imposing Maccabean will by force alone, rather than reaching national consensus in a more brotherly fashion, exacted a heavy price.
By STEWART WEISS
We should cease referring to American Jews as a group and distinguish between those for whom Israel is a priority and the many “Jews” whose Judaism is based on liberal stances.
We might be tempted to focus all our resources on our own respective crises, but the obligation toward other Jews should inspire a cross-border effort to support one another.
By JILL JACOBS
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely's remarks about Diaspora Jewry have struck a chord with many.
By GIL TROY
The real elephant in the room is that Israelis are poorer than their Diaspora counterparts and this colors how communities see the issues.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Hotovely’s unfortunate remarks aroused immediate outrage and widespread calls for her dismissal, for she is the senior representative of Israel’s so-called public diplomacy.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
My parents taught us that we are a blessed generation to have Israel, as so many previous generations did not. They would have done anything to support the Jewish state, and we took that to heart.
By JERRY SILVERMAN
At present, it appears that North American Jewry and Israel are locked in an embrace woven of the love of the former and the need of the latter.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
The question is not whether Israel should bow to the demands of liberal/progressive Jews, but how to work together.
By MOSHE DANN
After a tenuous ceasefire was signed in February 2015, the Ukrainian crisis fell out of the news cycle and faded from international conversation.
By IRINA CHERNOBRYVETS
On September 10, 2014, during a hike in the Judean Desert, Ariel Newman, 18, of Great Neck, New York, collapsed and died.
It is a question that despite 70 years of statehood, Israelis have yet to answer clearly. Do we believe that as the Jewish state, Israel is the nation-state of all Jews or not?
By YAAKOV KATZ
For decades, American and world Jewry have been very accepting of Israel’s leadership and have respected government policies on both domestic and foreign matters.
Where were Prince Charles’s ancestors and what were they doing while this Jewish history was taking place? The Bible was written in Hebrew, and not the English of the King James version.
By LIAT COLLINS