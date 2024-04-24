Renowned British Jewish author and columnist Naomi Klein called for an "exodus from Zionism," denouncing the ideology as a "false idol" that has strayed from the core values of Judaism, in an op-ed for The Guardian.

In her piece, Klein used biblical allegory to draw attention to the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza, condemning Zionism for turning the "transcendent idea of the promised land" into a "deed of sale for a militaristic ethnostate."

Klein's piece directly challenged the traditional view of Zionism as a movement for Jewish liberation, instead portraying it as an ideology that has justified oppression, colonialism, and violence in the name of Jewish safety.

Referring to Zionism as a false idol, Klein stated that it "equates Israeli safety with Egyptian dictatorship and client states" and has led to mass displacement and suffering for the Palestinian people. PEOPLE WATCH the military air show as part of Israel’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, from Sacher Park in Jerusalem, in April. To identify as Zionist today is as relevant and powerful as it ever was, the writer maintains. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

She highlighted the "profound consequences of Zionism."

She highlighted the profound consequences of Zionism, arguing that it justifies "the bombing of every university in Gaza" and "the destruction of countless schools, of archives, of printing presses," leading to what Palestinians call the "scholastic side."

Klein emphasized that this path has caused many Jews to "justify the shredding of core commandments," going against the fundamental principles of their faith.

As Klein put it, "It is a false idol that equates Jewish freedom with cluster bombs that kill and maim Palestinian children." She pointed to the need for a new form of Judaism, one that is "internationalist by nature" and rooted in solidarity with others.

Klein's call to action urged Jewish people to liberate themselves from an ideology that "wants Jews to be perennially afraid" and to embrace a Judaism that is inclusive and open to questioning. "Our Judaism cannot be protected by the rampaging military of that state, for all that military does is sow sorrow and reap hatred," she wrote.

"Our Judaism cannot be contained by an ethnostate, for our Judaism is internationalist by nature," Klein wrote.

In her concluding remarks, Klein addressed prominent Jewish figures like US Senator Chuck Schumer, stating, "We, in these streets for months and months, are the exodus. The exodus from Zionism."

Klein's words serve as a rallying cry for those seeking a new path forward, one that breaks free from Zionism's oppressive structures and embraces a more inclusive and compassionate Judaism.

Beyond her role as a columnist for The Guardian, Naomi Klein is widely recognized for her contributions to contemporary activism, particularly in the areas of climate change and social justice. She is a professor of climate justice and co-director of the Centre for Climate Justice at the University of British Columbia.