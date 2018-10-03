03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The documents reveal new aspects of the plan, including the proposed involvement of a Russian company currently under US sanctions to manufacture nuclear equipment.
By REUTERS
The video bashes Democrats and the media and celebrates Trump's achievements.
By REBECCA MONTAG
Moshe Yaalon did not sound a hugely different note than the current government's position regarding the Palestinians.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The World Bank had several recommendations for the region that could help the Palestinian economy.
"There is a lot of room for cooperation," Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern told the 'Post' following a meeting he held between Israeli businessmen, politicians and Palestinians entrepreneurs.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The resolution stated that Unifor does not condone violence against innocent civilians "or other human rights violations by either side of the conflict."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
International venture capitalists are flocking to Israel’s burgeoning hi-tech scene as a place to invest.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Few will be betting on the State of Florida going bust in spite of the gloom, but there is a possibility and it will depend upon the speed at which infrastructure is returned to normal.
By BOB MASON/FXEMPIRE
WizeSize has developed a revolutionary solution based on Deep Learning algorithms and proprietary foot-scanning technology to provide accurate and immediate size recommendation.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
The billionaire business magnate is said to own $5 million of Israeli bonds in his personal portfolio.
By SHARON UDASIN
Israelis are flocking to invest in another sector rather than the capital market, says top PMO official.
"The agreement is a substantial step towards bringing competition and cheaper energy to the market for the benefit of Israeli consumers and the country’s economy."
Amit Lang was appointed to his post by Naftali Bennett in 2013.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
By saving and investing now, you allow your money to make more money.
By AARON KATSMAN
You really do have the power to make significant change in your life – just do it.
We are told to never give up, but that is easier said than done.
Key to realizing the economy’s potential will be the development of policies that address economic issues like inequality, inefficient regulation and the increase both investment and human capital.
Steady global growth will continue, fueled largely by the United States
By DAVID ZWEBNER,SELWYN GERBER
Workers worried by reform to give competitors tunnel access
By MICHAEL ZEFF
According to the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, a business group, the High Holy Days will create 6,400 jobs, equivalent to a 1.4% increase in jobs.
By NIV ELIS
Securing your retirement is important for your future savings. See what are the best ways to obtain a diversified and long term growth investment portfolio.
By IN JERUSALEM STAFF
While people often behave in irrational ways, Richard Thaler’s work showed that they do so according to certain patterns.
By JTA
“I personally have confidence that he’s going to fail… because his ideas that guide him are inherently self-contradictory,” said Soros.
Les grandes puissances asiatiques ont longtemps négligé Israël par crainte de représailles arabes. Cette période est désormais révolue, et les partenariats se multiplient
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
L’exploitation des gisements offshore israéliens augure de nombreux bénéfices
économiques et géopolitiques pour l’Etat juif
By AMIR FOSTER
Quelles seront les principales mesures économiques de la prochaine administration américaine ? Quel sera leur impact sur le monde et sur Israël ?
By SHLOMO MAITAL
La capitale allemande lorgne vers la success story de Tel-Aviv et souhaite développer son secteur du high-tech
By ORIT ARFA
The financial information you need to know.
By MAGDA SZABO
“Volatility on the US stock exchange brings us volatility here, and it could make a financial impact in the Israeli market through corporate bonds.”
Based in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestine Exchange’s new trading engine will run on the Nasdaq’s financial framework.
For many reasons an external consultant is the best friend a CEO can have.
By YOHAN ALBO
From the new American tax bill to the stability of the shekel, here's what to look our for in the coming year.
In the latest “World Bank Doing Business Report,” Israel ranked 52nd globally in the “ease of doing business” index.
Israel was first country to sign a free trade agreement with the US – in 1985 – while the US was the second country to sign one with Israel, the European Union was first.
Intel could make more acquisitions in Israel, and Check Point and the defense industries are also interested in the sector.
By GLOBES/DUBI BEN-GEDALYAHU
Modern economies like that of Israel have a Gross Domestic Product that is three-quarters or more services − things people do for other people, and only one-quarter or less, tangible goods.
The Holy City begins a mega-makeover with its new business district.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
By PEGGY CIDOR
"I will always put America first, but America first does not mean America alone."
The report was released ahead of International Women’s Day, which is marked annually on March 8th and presented a socioeconomic picture of Israeli women.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said that passing the budget in its first reading is "already strengthening the Israeli economy."
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
If calm and a move from the roller-coaster to the calmer carousel sounds more up your ally, then here are three investing tips that may help you remain calm during market downturns.
First Ikea. Then Amazon. Now Walmart?
The police suspect that either gambling or the beginning of a crime took place on land in Israel.
By ELA LEVI-WEINRIB/ GLOBES
It all begins with Tu Bishvat and the Seven Species, and eventually permeates all levels of our life and society.
By LES SAIDEL
"The year 2017 was a good one for the Israeli economy."
The unemployment rate has not gone down and even rose in 2016 to 12.4%, she said.
The economy is expected to take a hit thanks to the airport workers' strike.
MK Odeh welcomed the increased public expenditure, but added that the plan failed to address many of the other issues that Israeli Arabs face.
Former Bank of Israel governor calls educational system 'bad.'
By YAIR ETTINGER
"Raising the minimum wage to NIS 5,300 is a direct continuation of our work in favor of narrowing gaps and strengthening the working population,"says Finance Minister.
Watch as the upcoming Tel Aviv light rail has riveting effects on the people of Tel Aviv and the surrounding metropolitan area.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
The Calabria etrogim originate from the region of that name located in southern Italy.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Tourism injected $3.4 billion into the Israeli economy from January to August 2017.
The companies announced the all-cash deal on Monday.
Kahlon’s logic behind the law was that it would discourage people from buying multiple properties as an investment, and free up more apartments for first time homeowners.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The focal point of the visit of the delegations from Yibin County in Sichuan and the Wuliangye Group was a gala event held on August 2 at the Andromeda House in Jaffa.
By GABRIEL SMITH
How we can each do our part to reduce global warming.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Hosting major international fora, Astana is becoming an important venue for Euroasian economy.
By UDI SHAHAM
“The market of tomorrow is India and China and the rest of Asia.”
Inclusive innovation the key, says senior UBS global economist Paul Donovan.
Knesset expected to approve program for January start.
Income supplements for the elderly are paid under the guaranteed income law as additions to old age pensions.
“I am here for the people who don’t have things to eat, who are outside in the winter. I am here to tell the government to give the people the minimum they need to live. The minimum!”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Israel should be ready for unexpected economic developments.
The rise and fall of Shai Agassi’s electric car start-up
The shekel continues to soar, but Israel’s economy remains strong, defying the doomsayers
Assaf Razin became a world-renowned economist without losing sight of the centrality, humanity and needs of the individual.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday a $500 billion plan for business and industrial zone that links with Jordan and Egypt -- biggest effort yet to free the kingdom from dependence on oil exports
The deal is part of a military cooperation agreement between Italy and Qatar.
Israel, which is also an EBRD shareholder, is said to have supported the move.
More than 5000 pieces from Operation Bernhard will be donated to the museum over several years.
By GEORGE MEDOVOY
Newly labeled as one of the top two enemies of the US, Russia might be selling plenty of weapons, but it's lacking in nearly every other category.
By JONATHAN ADELMAN
The 30-year journey from mass layoffs at socialist behemoth Koor to mass layoffs at capitalist flagship Teva is part of a global need for a new economic idea.
One of life’s little joys is listening to conversations of people around you who are speaking in a language they think you don’t understand.
By HERB KEINON
On average, corporations in Israel have to comply with 33 tax payments a year.
By CORINNE SAUER
The purpose of this piece is to familiarize you with the essentials, to demystify complex legal terms and clarify key issues usually encountered when starting your own company.
By IDAN BAR-DOV AND OMER GOLDBERG
What happens when jobs and stores disappear? What will we buy and how will we buy it? Luckily, a new industry will provide both income and a new commodity to consume.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
At a time of high unemployment and reluctance to work, basic income contingent upon nurturing solidarity is paramount.
Every new settlement established on the basis of agriculture or commerce, rather than dependent on donations from “Distribution Funds,” was a practical manifestation of economic independence.
By URIEL LEDEBERG
It may be only a question of time until a long suffering Israeli majority will finally revolt again against their destructive political system.
By DANIEL DORON
On its own, giving "free money" is a terrible idea. But universal basic income can work if it's part of a greater plan.
An immediate investment in Arab localities is not just a matter of justice – implementing
government decisions would also be the right step for the Finance Ministry to take.
By RON GERLITZ,RAWNAK NATOUR
The current financial system is a bogus invention crafted in order to produce enormous wealth for the ruling few. The new system will benefit all Americans regardless of political affiliation.
Economies are developed and stimulated through the individuals that participate in them, and the people of Gaza are a necessary and crucial part of Gaza’s economic recovery.
By NOAM RABINOVICH
It may fall to Yellen to lay down her vision for how the US’s federal reserve system will look in the future.
Investors flee risky assets over worry that Trump victory will cause economic and global uncertainty.
Israel should prepare for a world in which economic borders and walls are restored.