Strauss, Cola, and Tnuva: Will Israel's food prices keep rising and why? - interview

Strauss announced on Thursday price increases for some of its non-price-controlled dairy products after Coca-Cola and Tnuva also announced price hikes earlier this week. Gas prices and the price of price-controlled dairy were also recently raised.

Some companies blamed hikes in the prices of their products on increases in the prices of means of production and raw materials, in part-caused by the Israel-Hamas war, and while this reasoning was accepted by some, others didn't buy it.

"Because of an increase in milk prices, Tnuva has increased the price of Schnitzel," social lobby Lobby 99 CEO Linor Deutsch said on X on Wednesday. "What do those have to do with each other? They don't have to be related when you are a mega-monopoly," she added.

Israeli media was quick to point out that Tnuva issued a NIS 200 million dividend in January, implying that the company is turning a fine profit and that the price hikes were not actually necessary.

The real reason behind recent price hikes probably includes a number of factors, according to Hebrew University Economist Prof. Alon Eizenberg.

There is some merit to companies' claims that the war and overall global inflation have impacted the costs faced by companies, Eizenberg explained. "Globally, we are still in an inflationary phase," he said, adding that the war may have also impacted the cost structures companies face when they had employees in reserves, faced uncertainty about when they would receive imported raw materials, faced insurance cost changes, and dealt with the war's impacts on air and sea traffic.

"There are some real reasons why the cost structures [of companies] may be negatively impacted, not just by the overall global inflation but by the effects of the war," he said.

Some companies also postponed raising prices when input prices first increased, meaning that they are now catching up, he explained.

Suspicion surrounding price hike is justified

At the same time, suspicion surrounding the reasons behind price hikes is justified, said Eizenberg.

"There is a sense that perhaps these companies are simply exploiting the overall environment, which is inflationary," he said, adding that he is "sure that some of this is going on."

"There is an argument to be made that when input prices were falling and the shekel was very strong, [companies] didn't lower prices," he said.

The war and price increases of regulated goods create an environment that enables companies to increase prices without significant backlash, Eizenberg explained. Companies now have an excuse to raise prices, and a distracted public that doesn't have time to fight this, creating an ideal environment for price hikes.

The war may have also reduced competition in Israel's already concentrated markets, he added. The negative impacts of the war may have had a more significant impact on small companies, knocking them out of competition, he explained. Bigger companies may have more easy access to credit, and for small companies, their entire workforce may have been drafted to reserve duty, making it impossible for them to compete. This would leave consumers with less choice and large companies with even more power in their respective markets, he explained.

"The Israeli food sector is highly concentrated," he said. "If you look at many of the leading food categories, sometimes you have one or two players, and at most three players in that market."

When there is concentration and not enough competition in a market, it enables companies to raise prices without other competitors in the market selling for less and forcing prices down.

"If the competitive force is very strong, then even if there are some changes, even if the cost [of inputs] goes up, sometimes you will not necessarily have to pay more as a consumer because competitive forces will kick in," he said.

While Eizenberg cautioned that it is very hard to know what may happen in the future, he predicts that the likely scenario is that prices will continue to rise in the next few months. This is because there is currently not enough attention from the public or officials on this issue.

"Right now, I don't see that there is sufficient attention from the public and regulators to deal with the increase in concentration and in power of large firms," he said.

Eizenberg predicted that either public outrage at price increases that lead to boycotts of some products or an improvement in the security situation that would free up politicians and regulators to address companies' behavior will lead to an eventual turning point.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.