Rani Bender appointed Chairman of the Board of Haifa economic corporation

Rani Bender (50) has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Haifa Economic Corporation and a member of the Haifa City Council on behalf of the "Our Haifa" party, under the leadership of Mayor Yona Yahav.

Bender currently serves as the CEO of the "City Center" complex, which integrates commerce, offices, and a hotel in the German Colony in Haifa. Bender holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Management from "The College of Management Academic Studies" and a MBA with a specialization in finance from 'Reichman University'.

Bender previously served as the Vice Spokesperson of the Education Ministry in Jerusalem and as a communication consultant at the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Labor.

He was also the chairman of the 'Haifa-Boston Connection CJP'; a member of the board of directors of the Friends Association at the University of Haifa, and the chairman of the "Nekudat Zion - Legacy of the IDF". Bender holds the rank of reserve major in the Air Force.

Rani Bender: "I am pleased to take on the challenge of promoting the Haifa economy. In addition to the local economy, I intend to focus also on strengthening quality employment and domestic and international tourism. With a detailed economic strategy and a variety of collaborations with economic entities in Israel and around the world, and in full coordination with government ministries, we can promote Haifa's economy by establishing an additional high-tech park, initiating the "Urban Seafront" project in the German Colony together with the Haifa Port Authority, and advancing significant tourism plans that will serve as an economic growth engine for the city. Additionally, we will work to promote innovation and unique biomedicine initiatives in collaboration with hospitals, the Technion, and the University. We will implement an "Economic Security" initiative for small and medium-sized businesses and launch an "Employment Security" plan for diverse sectors to create additional job opportunities. We will also promote the Innovation District and "Blue Economy" sector in downtown Haifa."

"Our door is open 24 hours a day to every initiative, and we will provide the necessary assistance to every investor, and employer, whether local or from outside Haifa. Haifa will be a magnet for local, national, and international economic forces," Bender added.

