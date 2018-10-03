03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The item was pulled amid criticism first published in The Jerusalem Post.
By JTA
After the story sparked an online petition, Sears responded to The Jerusalem Post personally.
By ARIANE MANDELL
“Until recently, nobody [in Israel] understood how fashion and technology connected.”
By MAX SCHINDLER
By REUTERS
27-year-old Danit Peleg used up to six 3D home printers over 2,000 hours to create entire collection.
Simi Polonsky's Instagram followers raised money for her after her husband suddenly died at age 31.
The items were adorned with a patch of glass beads in the shape of a five-pointed yellow star.
By AMY SPIRO
As of Tuesday, a jacket and skirt featuring the yellow-star patches were still featured on the Miu Miu website.
A Nordstrom spokesperson insisted the decision by the chain of luxury department stores was unconnected to any political stance involving President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter.
The Swedish clothing chain seems to have taken its latest look from straight out of the synagogue.
She has graced the covers of countless magazines; entire blogs are devoted to what she wears - and as it happens, the duchess is the perfect style icon for observant Jewish women.
A new program aims to connect fashionistas to Israel, one stitch at a time.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
A Jerusalem hairdressing institution closes its doors.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Trumpledor Vintage showcases its costumes with a ‘Purim Katan’ fashion show.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Jerusalem welcomes a new fashion label for religious girls with a stylish bent.
By BARRY DAVIS
Tashtari specializes in high-end fashion accessories, primarily women’s head coverings which include Sadan’s own line of designs that he launched a couple of years after opening the store in 2003.
By YAEL BRYGEL
My Little Factory, newly located on Hapalmah Street, offers high-end, environmentally friendly products for babies, children and mothers.
Indonesian Muslim designer Anniesa Hasibuan dazzles Fashion Week.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The proceeds are set to go toward "strengthening Jerusalem as Israel's eternal capital."
Elie Saab deletes Instagram post touting Israeli actress’s look after complaints.
Elkabetz is one of Israel’s most treasured actresses. Born to a Moroccan family in Beersheba, Elkabetz started her career as a model and transitioned to acting in the late 1980s.
By ORI J LENKINSKI
The girls' long sleeve shirt sold was available in pink velvet fabric with the words "DISABLED" written in black block letters on a white background across the chest.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue-and-white?
Urban Outfitters comes to Israel following years of accusations of antisemitism and insensitivity regarding their merchandising practices.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Israeli fashion industry ignoring "photo-shop" law claims study, critics say five-year-old law lacks teeth.
Lia Kes is involved in every aspect of the design process, visiting factories, meeting with customers, and selecting dyes and recycling materials for garments.
By HOWARD BLAS
Many of Israel’s leading models, including some who reached international repute, had their start on the runway of a Castro fashion show – among them Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.
Fox will sell the Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, and Free People brands.
By GLOBES
Bar Refaeli's latest Carolina Lemke campaign is to feature a 'hot convict.'
The exhibit with a dancing dress has haunted visitors.
Exhibition showcases the clothes of victims of domestic violence
Melania Trump wore a long evening gown that reached to just above the ankles, with the hemline finishing with a gentle lace flounce.
While her golden top was beautiful, it was her Jerusalem of Gold skirt that drew attention from the glitterati.
Clothing chain with history of bad choices pulls item from some sites.
This season’s fashions are light, bright and fancy-free.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
A model, an actor and a reality TV star soak up the sun in the Holy Land.
The new generation of Israeli designers is pushing us into an era that is bolder, gutsier and full of surprises.
A collection of over 60 extravagant shoe designs are featured in a special exhibit in Manhattan.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Veteran fashion designer Raziela celebrates the 40th anniversary of her label.
The Gap franchise arrived to the country in late 2009 and currently has 7 stores operating under the brand name in Israel.
Skye Green was born out of the need for modest clothing to fit the tastes of mother and daughter alike.
By ELISSA EINHORN
Welfare and Social Services Minister Haim Katz and his polo shirt apparently crossed the line at the Knesset.
By HERB KEINON
American Bronze medal snowboarder Amy Purdy dazzles crowds in Brazil with dance performed in garment created by Danit Peleg.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Art meets fashion as the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and Castro once again collaborate for the T-Art Project.
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
“I remember how exciting it was as a girl to go, twice a year, to the Dizengoff store to buy shoes. There wasn’t a girl in Tel Aviv who didn’t wear those sandals with shorts,” she says.
An itemized list of expenses for PM Netanyahu's New York trip was released Tuesday by the Jerusalem district prosecutor’s office.
A veteran stylist and designer, Shenberger and businessman/ restaurateur Shahar Segal are responsible for the significant buzz among Tel Aviv’s fashion-savvy.
For inspiration for the custom-made new line, Dror said she drew inspiration from Victorian and tribal influences.
Around the world in children’s clothes.
Maya Negri’s new fashion collection is a breath of fresh air.
Be prepared to step out in style in the cold weather.
"Our intention was never to upset anyone. Stripes is one of the trends for this season and we’ve been inspired by this."
Israeli designer Adi Bakshi offers a unique collection of hand-made scarves, designed to wrap elegantly around the neck and fasten with a perfectly matched button.
By MIRANDA LEVINGSTON
Transforms will take place over five weekends during which Israeli and foreign designers will exhibit and sell their pieces.
Trends change all the time, but you can keep up with the latest styles by watching TV or seeing what your favorite celebrities wear. Unless you like it your way.
Grunge was in many ways darker than other sub-genres in late '80s popular music. It was powered by self-expression, sadness, disenchantment, disconnectedness and loneliness.
Try out new hair colors for Purim, help your kids have fun dressing up, taste a new whiskey and learn more about the origin of coffee, but don’t forget to treat yourself to some great chocolate.
By NERIA BARR
Typically, men like to problem-solve.
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
Radiohead members sloughed off criticism and outcries and made their way back to perform in Tel Aviv.
Rosh Pina’s unique features mean it has something for everyone.
By MEITAL SHARABI
What is ‘slow fashion’? And how can we help save
the world by choosing more wisely our clotheswashing
habits and shopping preferences?
By JOEL ADAM GORDON / ZAVIT
In a dire need of change, and just in time for spring, we looked for answers and here are a few new products that offer quick solutions to nagging problems.
A man or a woman, it doesn’t matter, as long as you are talented and fabulous.
The fashion world has gone crazy over a Tel Aviv designer’s patented garments that let you flip color and fit to create 24 new styles without zippers, buttons, snaps or Velcro.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN/ ISRAEL21C.ORG
A Jewish (and Israeli) inspired clothing line takes off in Los Angeles
By KELLY HARTOG
Attia is now opening her own business as a manicurist and pedicurist.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Take in a marriage of fashion and art at a six-woman exhibition.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
When a new cultural event kicks off, artistic directors generally note that they are starting “a new tradition.”
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
he “Eyeglasses” exhibition, which opened at the Holon Museum of Design is a real eye-opener.
... and according to industry leaders, the Israeli government is to blame
By ORIT ARFA
Zielinski & Rozen Parfumerie is not to be sniffed at.
By RACHEL MYERSON
Israel has eagerly embraced the trend of subscription boxes.
By KEREN PREISKEL
"This symbolic design embodies everything that unites us as Arabs and Muslims, and is a fitting tribute to the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East."
The bag features bold Arabic script along its side, which translates to: “This text has no other purpose than to terrify those who are afraid of the Arabic language.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The targeting of the fashion duo is part of a larger operation by the Iranian morality police to enforce Islamic values through social media.
Couture fashion house releases luxury line of traditional Muslim garb in effort to cater to Mideastern tastes.
Serena married American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian on Thursday in a New Orleans ceremony with A-list guests like Beyonce Knowles-Carter.
This week's social news.
Fashion week, music, and international relations in Israel.
Pundits, please step aside and let us figure out how we want to swim.
By BARBARA SOFER
Shutting down these stores, particularly those outside Western jurisdictions, may be difficult, but it’s well worth the effort.
By JOSH LIPOWSKY
Maya Reik, with her help of her father, has shown her collection in Milan and been featured in Vogue
There was an aura of sophistication, high drama and unusual creativity, guided by the genteel but firm hand of Lea Gottlieb.
The world-renowned fashion model talked about how much the cover meant to her as someone of Palestinian heritage.
Shoe-manufacturing giant attempts to distance itself from unwanted endorsement by white supremacists.
This year's fashion celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York saw the world's fashion aficionados show up in their glad rags.
By OLIVIA FINE
The Jewish American entertainer known for her brazen antics slams 'Glamour' magazine for placing her in an issue entitled 'Chic at Any Size.'
Haneefah Adam was inspired to create her own Barbie fashion pieces after realizing that the Barbie Style Instagram account was missing the modest style worn by religious Muslim women.
Designers showcased their individual collections, specifically catering to the Zionist fashion market for women.
By LEONI JESNER
Mayim Bialik: There’s a resurgence of younger women who are rebelling against the idea that they have to show skin to be sexy.
By LUCY COHEN BLATTER/JTA
Tahari says he supports Clinton for president even if he doesn't agree with all of her fashion choices.