H&O opens one stop shop for babies and children’s brands

The H&O group is opening a chain of stores with a new concept for babies and children, under the name H&O Kids, which will unite the American baby and children's brands Carters, Oshkosh, Skip Hop and the house brand H&O Kids, and will be under one roof – a one stop shop for children's fashion, from newborn babies to children aged 12.

The first store opened in the Azrieli Mall in Modi'in, with an investment of about half a million shekels.

The store covers an area of 110 sq.m. and includes new, diverse and rich collections for babies and children, among others clothing, footwear and accessories for leisure time, for kindergarten and school, and for festive events.

According to Yossi Malka, CEO of H&O: "The children's field is one of the core areas of the H&O group and we intend to strengthen it in the coming years. The chain's new concept brings H&O's children's brands into the malls and thus makes the brands accessible to all customers."

"The group plans to open about 20 more stores for babies and children with the new H&O KIDS, concept, mainly in malls and leading shopping centers throughout the country."

The H&O chain is spread across the country in huge stores in open shopping complexes outside the malls and has 28 branches. The chain was founded in 1994 and is one of the largest and most dominant fashion chains in Israel. The chain employs more than 1,200 people and operates 28 stores nationwide and markets a variety of brands such as Nike, Adidas, Brooks, On Cloud, Nautica, Lee, Wrangler, Carter's - Oshkosh, Skip Hop, Delta, Femina, Triumph, Tag Woman, EXT, Expo, Solo, Red-Back, Regatta and more."