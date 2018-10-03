03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Russian Jewish leaders spoke out against the sweet treat, calling it "racist."
By JTA
Israeli-American chef Alon Shaya is set to open new eateries in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Denver, Colorado.
By AMY SPIRO
Bamba, Israel’s beloved, crunchy, peanut snack, is now being sold in Trader Joe’s grocery stores.
By ORIT ARFA
“No one should feel unwelcome, afraid or unsafe in their place of work. The restaurant industry does not get a pass,” wrote Alon Shaya.
Lean back, pour yourself a nice glass of French cognac, enjoy a relaxing eye mask or a quick shiatsu massage, or simply sip a rich cup of coffee with a tasty cookie.
By NERIA BARR
Among the foods proven to prevent dementia are: blueberries , healthful fats, nuts and fish.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
An analysis of published studies indicates that following the Mediterranean diet can help the elderly be healthy and independent as they age.
The ministry has invested most of its efforts into the labeling reform, but has not taken measures to educate people of all ages about which food is healthy.
The committee will vote to decide the issue on Wednesday.
Some 22,000 Israelis die each year from causes related to their weight and poor food choices.
The plan will not be implemented as originally planned, nor will it be implemented on time.
The larvae can be made into a powder which can be used in pastas, breads - and even meatballs.
By REUTERS
Consumers in Israel and the Palestinian territories should refrain from consuming eggs of the Yesh Maof farm
By MAX SCHINDLER
Advice for the millions of people who plan to fast during the holiest day of the year.
The ins and outs of food photography.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
Afternoon tea becoming trendy again.
By ERICA SCHACHNE
The Curtain Bar and Restaurant gets a makeover courtesy of team Tap & Tail.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Anglos are often disappointed by their eating-out experience in Jerusalem. We take a look at service in the capital’s restaurants.
Growing up in a Jewish community predominantly of Lithuanian and Russian descent in the Johannesburg suburb of Yeoville meant that on Purim you ate hamentashen made from yeast dough.
By LES SAIDEL
What's up and about in the Israeli capital.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Pergamon restaurant opens as the new, vegetarian addition to Pergamon Club
One of Mahaneh Yehuda’s newest eateries undergoes a menu makeover
Antibiotic resistance can affect anyone, of any age, in any country.
Puerto Rico’s Jewish community of 1,500, living mostly in San Juan, aids neighbors.
Hiro expands its menu in a newer free-standing restaurant.
By BUZZY GORDON
The restaurant at the David Citadel Hotel opens to the public.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
The idea was for Shalev to put together new menus for the meals served on all El Al flights, with the aim of improving this aspect of the flight experience.
By MICHAL RAZ-CHAIMOVICH / GLOBES
Gillis Steak House is worth a special trip to the Golan.
By DEBBIE KANDEL
Bakery pokes Purim fun at the prime minister's wife - with a cookie.
The Olive Leaf in Tel Aviv celebrates its annual French gastronomy week.
Foodie delights abound in the port city.
Sauvignon Blanc pops back into focus.
By ADAM MONTEFIORE
February is global breakfasts month at the Benedict chain.
Arabesque fuses Arab and European fare.
By TALY SHARON
The Tel Aviv Hilton invites patrons to come in out of the cold
Chef Barak Aharoni of Alena, Tel Aviv, celebrates returning to simpler fare
By MIRIAM KRESH
Anabe offers flavorful food in a scenic location.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Meat Kitchen’s new winter menu is the latest quarterly update.
Souvlaki has much more on its kosher menu than its name implies.
Meaty treats from a new spot in Ra’anana and a veteran bistro in Azorei Hen
Popular Herzliya beachfront restaurant Al Hamayim turns kosher
Kinor Bakikar is a harmonious blend of fine food and warm atmosphere
By LINDA GRADSTEIN
ASPCA: As mayor of ‘vegan capital of world,’ Huldai should have been more compassionate
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Chang Ba serves delicious authentic Thai dishes.
Yorgos evokes the flavor of a genuine Greek taverna.
Hebrew-language cookbooks that offer recipes from Galilee minorities exist, but there’s none in English to compare with this one.
Israeli author Nathalie Gleitman’s mission is to bring light to food intolerances.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Tel Aviv was recently dubbed the “vegan capital of the world” by British newspaper 'The Independent.'
OCD delivers a unique dining experience
Jaffa’s Onza masters the combination of excellent Mediterranean food and an informal vibe
By JONATHAN GILAD
Creative partners for latkes.
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
Pastry chef Nir Reichman describes Hanukka lines of thirty and forty people patiently waiting to purchase tasty sweets.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Could chefs within Israel ever join the international ranking system?
Mariposa proves that those living outside the center don’t need to journey to Tel Aviv to enjoy a world-class meal.
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
There was quite a large attendance at the Kazakhstan reception, and guests piled their plates with authentic Kazakhstan cuisine and came back for more.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The ‘fish and complements’ restaurant celebrates 10 years of kosher fine dining in Tel Aviv
Application-based food tours get a special upgrade as part of ‘Open Restaurants’ in Jerusalem
Goocha attracts a loyal following with its expertise in fish and seafood.
For Italian fare with flair, Bellini fills the bill.
“We are throwing away good food people can eat and nobody is doing anything to fix it.”
By SARAH LEVI
Dining is warm and wonderful at this Jaffa gem
Israel’s trusted name in tapas hosts a chef from Barcelona
“What is more Israeli than Amona?” the contestant countered.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Does rainy weather affect your baking?
As part of the global anti-McDonald's day Israelis will protest in Haifa and Tel Aviv against the global fast-food giant.
From Jacques Pépin to Avigdor Liberman.
Shoppers in the Israeli Shufersal chain were surprised to find a live snake in the vegetable department.
As holidays approach, Israelis stock up on the big necessities.
Barbary's menu features Israeli favorites from labneh to chicken liver.
PETA founder says Ingrid Newkirk tells the ‘Post’ that Israel deserves praise for promoting vegan diet.
As a kosher meat eatery, Hachatzer ticks all the boxes.
Lori Stein and Ronald Isaas explore the development and celebration of Jewish cuisine.
This year for Purim, Asouline chose to show me some creations that make the holiday so much more fun.
Why not enjoy a tasty soup?
Get energized with matcha tea, bake bread easily, get the Hungarian royal treatment, follow Jane Fonda’s new cosmetic regimen – and have a great time
Mouth watering cakes.
A nice cup of tea, a hearty bean stew and quick relief for sore throat and chapped lips – winter is here, and we have just what you need.
Meir Adoni’s kosher rooftop restaurant in the Carlton Hotel wins int’l acclaim.
These recipes will help heat up your body, as well as provide warm, fragrant heat in your home.
And, of course, some people add jelly filling inside.
Cooks’ use of tart fruits as flavorings and of generous amounts of fresh herbs give Azerbaijani soups a distinctive flavor.
Vegetables for kids
Ultimate cookie recipes.
Want to try your hand at Victoria Beckham’s makeup, pamper your hair with North African oils or cook like the Italians? Take advantage of the new products and services offered in November.
If you’re in the mood to take a walk among olive trees, read this.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Currylina’s delivers authentic Indian flavors.
Lower your carbohydrate intake with these fresh recipes.
There is a lot to discover and enjoy in this frequently overlooked part of the country.
King Mohammed ordered that the victims' families be given any assistance they needed.
The Jewish treat gets its long overdue place in your texts
The Netflix original series is set to feature an episode in Tel Aviv.
Find out which flavor of the Hannuka donut best suits your personality!
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Happy Hanukka.
The King David's fine dining restaurant serves meals fit for royalty.
Many children do not enjoy the basic privilege of a healthy, nutritious breakfast.
By ROTEM YOSEF
Here are a couple of suggestions for what to do with the tiny treats
By MARCY OSTER/JTA