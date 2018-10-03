gadi eisenkot

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The bill to penalize Palestinian Authority payments to the families of terrorists could pose unexpected risks to Israel's safety.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Father of murdered border police officer: Makes no difference to me, it won't bring back my son
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Some 60 rockets have been fired towards Israel, 20 in the last month.
Eisenkot visited two terror tunnels that were destroyed by the Israeli army in recent months.
Eisenkot made the statement in a rare interview with Saudi-owned newspaper 'Elaph.'
IDF boosts troop presence in West Bank in addition to earlier reinforcements.
French report releases new and alarming details on underground weapons facilities the Shi'ite terror group operates in Lebanon.
Eisenkot says the IDF's policy regarding the Syrian civil war was one of "non-intervention alongside preserving our interests."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Whatever the outcome, the verdict will reverberate throughout military.
The success in pinpointing and stopping "lone wolf terrorists" will be a major issue brought up in IDF chief's upcoming visit to the United States.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Speaking before the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Eisenkot said that there had been a significant decline in the number of attacks against Israeli targets in the West Bank.
By LAHAV HARKOV
In letter marking 10 years since outbreak of Second Lebanon War, Eisenkot said: Our enemies to the north examine us all of the time; The IDF has changed in many ways since 2006.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot makes appearance on Tuesday before the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
Yosef was referring to recent comments by head of the IDF Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot who said in February explicitly that the IDF should not operate according to this precept.
By JEREMY SHARON
Those calling for 'Defensive Shield 2' not aware of reality on the ground, Lt.-Gen. Eisenkot says.
Outgoing IDF OC Southern Command: Israel seeks calm, but those who test us will find us ready.
The IDF outlines the parameters of its military thinking and practice.
The chief of staff added that terrorists connected to Islamic State are growing stronger in Sinai and act in cooperation with terrorist organizations in Gaza.
Decision would leave the IDF with the fewest number of career soldiers and officers in many years.
Le chef d’état-major Gadi Eizenkot va devoir faire face aux nouveaux défis posés par un Moyen-Orient en pleine désintégration
In the past year, Eisenkot has faced much criticism from the public, especially surrounding the controversial case of former IDF soldier Elor Azaria, who was convicted of manslaughter.
Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have been heating up in recent weeks.
Israel and Cyprus and neighboring Greece are close allies and share a number of strategic interests.
IDF Chief of Staff says there is a limit to integrating women into army's frontline units.
“We, the sons and daughters of religious Zionism, vigorously protest the injury to the honor of the rabbi”.
Several dozen IDF soldiers would attend the Torah lesson every week.
“The politics of the defense minister and the orders of the IDF chief of staff do not overrule the law”.
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said on Twitter: "Hamas praises the killers and PA laws will provide them financial rewards. Look no further to why there is no peace."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Anyone wishing to influence its morality should join these units and do their part": Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot.
Lt.-Gen. Eisenkot brought four elite units together under one roof when he formed the Oz Brigade in December 2015.
Eisenkot made the comments at the annual Chief of Staff award for outstanding IDF units.
Kahane is accused of hoarding military equipment in a private storage container which he brought to every base he visited.
The IDF's Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot has landed in Washington to weigh in on the battle against mounting extremism, which the Jewish state is facing every day.
A relative of IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot was among 14 arrested in corruption probe.
On the threshold of adulthood Bar and bat Mitzva event for IDF orphans demonstrates bright future ahead, despite suffering great loss.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The IDF chief’s own statements the day that Azaria’s appeal was rejected indicated that he would seriously consider leniency if Azaria dropped a potential appeal to the High Court of Justice.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Many had thought IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot would rush to issue a decision on Thursday to end the public pressure over the issue.
33 M-16s were stolen from the Sde Teiman base in May.
Azaria enters prison after court rejects his request to postpone until chief of staff decides on commuting sentence.
The former IDF soldier was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison for killing an incapacitated Palestinian attacker in 2016.
Liberman claimed on Twitter that the rumors were “dangerous and inhumane," and said that he would, "utilize the full force of the law against whomever started the rumors.”
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The former soldier who was convicted of manslaughter asked to have his 18-month sentence postponed until the chief of staff weighs in on clemency.
Azaria appealed on Friday to the IDF's Chief of Staff for a commuted sentence.
‘Hebron shooter’ requests community service instead of prison.
Eizenkot praised off-duty soldier who shot Halamish terrorist. Soldier's mother dismisses criticism her son should have killed the Palestinian attacker "we are defenders not killers."
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
MK Gafni: Soldiers will not be able to serve.
Annual gathering of the top names in Israel's diplomacy and defense world being held Tuesday-Thursday.
India has become a major purchaser of Israeli military hardware, with defense trade reaching more than one billion dollars a year.
“The ties between our armies are very deep and very strong, even under Obama.”
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,MICHAEL WILNER
The IDF is re-evaluating the top challenges it faces, and the Shi'ite terror organization is high on the list.
By YOSSI MELMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
32 cadets, including two females, graduate from officers course.
IDF chief tells lawmakers not to pressure army on pardon.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,UDI SHAHAM
73 soldiers died when two helicopters crashed en route to southern Lebanon in 1997
Eisenkot, 54, was named to the office in February of 2015, succeeding Ret. Lt.-Gen. Benny Gantz following a four year stint as head of the IDF.
IDF Chief of Staff expresses full confidence in military courts ahead of Wednesday's decision.
“He needs to decide where he stands. We want to hear what he really says, we need to know his position, that is all we are asking at this point.”
The army said that it “joined in the sorrow of the family and will continue to support it in the future.”
The posters showing Eizenkot dressed as biblical king Ahasuerus, state that: "Jewish blood will not be spilled in vain. The next time a [terrorist] comes to kill, kill him first."
Even before video surfaced, commanders acted quickly to suspend soldier and deliver him to Military Police for investigation.
Lt.-Gen. Eisenkot's remark that “I don’t want to see a soldier empty a magazine [to shoot] a young girl with scissors,” enraged Bayit Yehudi's Bezalel Smotrich.
Eisenkot told an academic conference in Herzliya on Tuesday that the military’s legal department should follow up on testimonies by discharged soldiers.
The military is making "many efforts" since the end of Operation Protective Edge in 2014 to prolong the period of "quiet and normality, for as long as possible, in the area," Eisenkot says.
Eisenkot has a problem. He doesn’t want thousands of career officers to be fired on his watch, a problem that, to his misfortune, he inherited from his predecessor.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eizenkot issues remarks saluting Israel's 23,320 fallen soldiers ahead of state Remembrance Day ceremony.
Traditional Independence Day ceremony will be first for Eisenkot, Rivlin.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
As Israel begins its observance of Remembrance Day, IDF chief Eisenkott vows that bereaved families will never be alone.
By DANIEL CLINTON,LAHAV HARKOV
The security breach lead to the cancellation of his promotion and his removal from office
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Ahead of likely budgetary shortage, security sources examining where cuts will be made in coming years; long-term development under threat.
The IDF's new chief of staff faces formidable security challenges in a region that is falling apart.
The IDF High Command overlooked the nationalist pietism of incoming Chief Chaplain Col. Eyal Karim and endured a storm over his comments on women and gays.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot will have to face the challenges posed by a disintegrating Mideast.
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
“In the evening we never leave the barracks because the Lebanese forces are not friendly. However, that is when things happen."
Iran and the Saudis are putting pressure on Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri to either officially resign as prime minister (the Saudis) or remain in office to help legitimize Hezbollah (Iran).
Eisenkot rejects politicized criticism of IDF regarding new Palestinian housing.
An Israeli-Russian military working group is designed to coordinate Syria-related activities.
Israel's top military officer told parliament on Tuesday that preparations were under way to respond to any massing of refugees on the Golan.
By REUTERS
This is not a Left or Right issue, as unfortunately it has panned out to be. It is an issue of whether we are a civilized nation operating within ethical and judicial norms of behavior.
By SHIRLEY ZAUER
Likud aims to paint a picture of an Israel in need - and an Israel only Netanyahu can save.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Eisenkot’s message to the future soldiers was clear: Maintaining the highest possible moral standards in the IDF is an imperative.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
This kind of scenario has become a tragically familiar part of the Israeli landscape since the beginning of the current surge in Palestinian terrorism in September.
By RUTHIE BLUM
The speech Eisenkot gave Monday at the Institute for National Security Studies’ 9th annual international conference was a deviation from protocol.
The IDF chief believes Israel is currently experiencing a quiet period that should be used to prioritize training for conscripts and reserves, and to place war readiness at the top of the agenda.