Haredim who do not study in yeshivot (Jewish religious study academies) should serve in the IDF, but politicizing the issue or coercing haredim into IDF service without their cooperation will not work, a source from Shas said.

The source preferred to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue, after the IDF's plan to prolong mandatory and reserve military service due to the war against Hamas was made public yesterday. The plan does not include provisions to enlist haredi men, who are exempt from service – and therefore garnered widespread criticism.

According to the source from Shas, the Sephardic-haredi party and a member of Israel's governing coalition, there are many young haredi men who are not studying in yeshivot, and can provide much needed manpower for the IDF without it even having to draft yeshiva students.

However, the IDF must create frameworks that enable haredim to maintain their lifestyle, which includes gender segregation and stringent kashrut (Jewish dietary laws) requirements. The current frameworks are insufficient and the IDF has not done enough in recent years to create them, the source argued. Furthermore, gender segregation is likely to irk many secular or non-haredi Israelis. The issue therefore needs to be treated wisely and sensitively, and haredim will not enlist if the issue becomes a platform for political maneuvering and haredi-bashing, the source said.

The source pointed out that Shas Welfare Minister Yaakov Margi has recently presented this position publicly. Margi said in an interview on Army Radio on Sunday that there is a "fierce desire" amongst young haredi men to join the IDF. "There is large potential in the haredi sector for enlistment that is not realized – without even discussing the world of torah study," Margi added. He argued that the IDF can create proper frameworks for haredi men and has done so in the past, and that he would support new such initiatives.

The Ashkenazi-haredi party, United Torah Judaism, has traditionally been more forceful in its opposition to haredi enlistment, and its Knesset members could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

The plan to lengthen IDF service is necessary both because of the growing number of casualties in the war, and because of the need to enlarge the army in order to meet the heightened security situation. The main tenets of the plan are that mandatory service will be lengthened to three years; the age of reservist exception will rise from 40 to 45; the age of exemption for reservist officers will rise to 50; and the number of mandatory reserve duty days per year will double. Advertisement Haredi youth enlist in the IDF’s Nachal Haredi unit at ‘Bakum,’ the IDF induction center. (credit: JONATHAN SHAUL)

Proposal immediately raises storm in Knesset

The plan was proposed as a government-sponsored bill, which means that there is now a window for the public to respond to it before it reaches the Knesset.

The plan immediately raised a storm. Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman wrote on X on Thursday that the plan was "discriminatory and damaging to the people's unity and the nation's resilience." Liberman argued that this was another example of what he called the "government of destruction's" choice to "prefer narrow coalition interests over national security." Liberman called on Ministers-without-portfolio and members of the war cabinet, MKs Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, both of whom are former IDF Chiefs of Staff, to announce that they will quit the government if the proposal passes as is.

The Movement for Quality of Government in Israel also expressed its opposition to the proposal, calling it "unfair and discriminatory" and claiming that it "critically harms the principle of equality." The movement called on the government first to cancel every "unequal exemption" from military service, and only then consider increasing its length.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a statement on Thursday that the haredi public "contributes much to the State of Israel," but that "now it is critical that they take a more significant part in the defense and security missions." However, "the move must be based on dialogue and discourse and not coercion or, heaven forbid, slander." He added that "Religious Zionism has proved that it is possible to combine torah study" and strict halakhic adherence with "military service at the front."

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report