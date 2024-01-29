Jerusalem Post
Gadi Eisenkot bashes Israeli ministers who called to resettle Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

War cabinet minister Gadi Eisenkot on Monday morning berated Israeli ministers and MKs who took part in a conference calling for the reestablishment of settlements inside the Gaza Strip the night before.

"Those who participated...have not learned a thing from the past year," the former IDF chief of staff said in a statement. "They host events to divide Israeli society and increase the existing lack of trust in the government and its representatives, while IDF troops are battling shoulder-to-shoulder in a righteous war."

