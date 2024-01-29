Gadi Eisenkot bashes Israeli ministers who called to resettle Gaza

War cabinet minister Gadi Eisenkot on Monday morning berated Israeli ministers and MKs who took part in a conference calling for the reestablishment of settlements inside the Gaza Strip the night before.

"Those who participated...have not learned a thing from the past year," the former IDF chief of staff said in a statement. "They host events to divide Israeli society and increase the existing lack of trust in the government and its representatives, while IDF troops are battling shoulder-to-shoulder in a righteous war."