germany and israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
‘Death to Zionism,’ supporters chant in YouTube video, emphasizing violence.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Anti-Israel related antisemitism increased in 2017.
BILD's online editor-in-chief warned that the media attacks on Israel reveal a withdrawal from historical responsibility.
Hamdallah also called on Germany to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' which he said would 'strengthen peace efforts and send a message that Palestine is a fact.'
By ADAM RASGON
The bank initially closed the account of the group in December 2016 because it failed to meet the bank’s ethical standards and stoked antisemitism, according to statement posted on the bank website.
The boycott movement targeting Israel is “deeply antisemitic and should have no place in Frankfurt,” the deputy mayor of Frankfurt said.
Pro-Iranian regime group mounts protests against Israel.
Israeli Foreign Ministry: “Israel believes the film should be shown and we find the decision not to show it very disturbing."
Politicians engulfed in anti-Israel hatred.
"The AfD is a great hope for many people, not only in Germany but also for us in Israel and in many Western countries."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Man cannot live on bread alone, but man cannot live on Zionist sentiment alone, either.
By ORIT ARFA
More than a million migrants have arrived in Germany in the last three years, many of them fleeing conflict in the Middle East, causing concern that antisemitism could increase.
By REUTERS
Leftist GEW union has yet to reject Nazi past
“Antisemitism - both on the far right, and with its new mask of anti-Zionism on the far left – is rising across the globe - including in parts of Germany."
By ARIEL WHITMAN
The Jerusalem Post conducted an in-depth report into the German newspaper’s coverage in 2017 of Israel and Jews.
The new definition includes examples of modern manifestations of antisemitism, such as targeting all Jews as a proxy for Israel.
By JTA
Stefan Grönebaum, an official in Germany's Social Democratic Party, attacked pro-Israel activists in July.
Members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage on September 5, 1972 by Palestinians from the Black September group at the poorly secured athletes village.
"The [1972] attack was not just against Israel, not just against Jews."
Hezbollah operatives are also under inquiry.
The pro-PFLP event was organized by the Democratic Committee of Palestine and reportedly took place in the publishing house of the socialist newspaper Neues Deutschland (New Germany) on Saturday.
Municipality slammed for enabling Hezbollah rally.
Posters with anti-Israel slogans and Israeli flags with crossed out Stars of David blanketed the streets of Berlin.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,TAMARA ZIEVE
The city government titled its statement: “City gives no platform to anti-Israel lectures.”
Top Diplomat says Jews and social democrats equal victims.
WZO uses Israel’s vegan culture to cultivate connections with Israel.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Jewish community and Wiesenthal Center welcome the decisions in Bonn and Frankfurt.
The politician, Ralf Stegner, has previously called on Germany to stop all weapons deliveries to Israel.
Green Party defends antisemitic professor.
The school director said that it was good there was student opposition to the memorial event because it "is the basis of discussion."
It said the suspects were largely connected via social media and were believed to have begun planning armed attacks in the spring of 2016.
Max Planck Institute urged to cancel talk by academic Norman Finkelstein.
The MPI has not listed Finkelstein’s talk on its website but a flyer states Finkelstein will talk about “Gaza; an inquest into its martyrdom.”
A regional court in Germany has decided that a brutal attempt to set fire to a local synagogue in 2014 was an act meant to express criticism against Israel's conduct in its ongoing conflict with Gaza
Students were allowed to wear Palestinian keffiyeh scarfs at the Holocaust event.
"This canvas, as is the case with the rest of the series, does not aspire to comment on an individual/isolated ideology, religion or faith,” artist Juraj Kralik said in response to criticism.
“Glanz must be suspended immediately. People like him stoke antisemitism! He provokes small fires, which can spread into a large fire. Unfortunately, the reaction in this country is too slow.”
It is probable that "during the event the line between criticism of Israel and antisemitism will be crossed,“ wrote Munich's cultural commissioner following the event's cancellation.
When reached for a statement, a spokesperson for Israel's Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the issue.
The 1,200 Education and Science Workers’ Union (GEW) in Oldenburg has been engulfed in an anti-Israel scandal this week because of its publication of an article calling for a total boycott of Israel.
“We have to stand for the existence and security of this country,” says Clemens von Goetze.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
For Israeli businesses, Germany is the ideal place to enter Europe.
By SHARON UDASIN
The delegation was hosted by the Israeli Export Institute and was intended to be a networking event with Israeli companies.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli companies and startups are now being invited to partake in the economic boom in North Rhine-Westphalia.
By GLOBES
Berlin and Tel Aviv have become unofficial sister cities, with Tel Aviv having earned the reputation as a “Berlin by the sea.”
Massive anti-Israel protests unfolded in Berlin after the US government on December 6 recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Germany also criticized comments made by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who referred to Israel over the weekend as a "terror state."
By ANDREA SHALAL/REUTERS
The measure will now be sent to the full city council for a vote where it is expected to pass.
The Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany announced on Thursday that the Deutsche Bank and the Postbank shut down all of the party's bank accounts in Germany.
AfD deputy chair Beatrix von Storch tells 'The Jerusalem Report' that Israel could be a role model for Germany.
By GOL KALEV
The official stated that Israel supporters "undermine the Republic."
Friction is high between Israel and Germany due to a German official's incendiary remark.
Pastor Renke Brahms, the executive cleric of the church, said that Friedrich Bode’s activity is “open antisemitism.”
A review of the new 1872 Baltic Porter beer
By DOUG GREENER
Hamas praised the top German diplomat.
The Israel Antiquities Authority refuses to allow the scrolls to leave Israel due to Germany's decision, prompting the cancellation of a Bible Museum exhibit.
Recently discovered documents show communications between Habima and Goebbels from 1937.
By AMY SPIRO
The Israeli acquisition of three submarines from Germany evolved into a complex case of corruption currently investigated by the police.
By HERB KEINON
The Yekke Museum is devoted to the documentation of the people of the Fifth Aliya – those who fled Austria and Nazi Germany in the 1930s.
In a stab at the AfD, Netanyahu calls on Germany to strengthen elements owning up to responsibility for the past.
At a Rosh Hashana toast in his office, Netanyahu told workers that Israel has many friends in the world, and “another friend, Angela Merkel has just won the German government elections.”
Likud lawmaker Yehudah Glick calls to reach out to AfD Party.
By LAHAV HARKOV
An objective observer can fathom why German elections matter for Israel.
"Hezbollah and the PFLP are murderous terrorist organizations who can't be allowed to organize, recruit supporters and fundraise in Europe.”
The news comes shortly after several senior officials and key suspects in the case were detained and placed under house arrest.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
“Is there no difference between Anne Frank and a Palestinian teenager stabbing innocent Jewish children with knives?”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Der Spiegel says National Security Council approves deal on condition it can be cancelled if corruption allegations are proven.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
In a statement, Netanyahu praised Kohl's "commitment to Israel's security" during his tenure as chancellor, and expressed appreciation for his "empathy" towards the Jewish state.
By REUTERS,TAMARA ZIEVE
Having come from Yad Vashem and its grim reminders, Steinmeier termed the current relationship of mutual trust between Israel and Germany as “miraculous.”
Frank-Walter Steinmeier lays a wreath to honor Shoah victims while on official state visit to Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Is Germany leading European support for the resolution attacking Israel's sovereignty over Jerusalem?
"I don't welcome diplomats from other countries who visit Israel and at the same time meet organizations that call our soldiers war criminals," Netanyahu said in a Bild interview.
The PM’s decision to cancel a meeting with the German foreign minister is the most recent example of pushing back against what he views as shabby diplomatic treatment of Israel.
Gabriel is, of course, no stranger to slashing language that assaults Israel’s raison d’être, namely, political Zionism.
Netanyahu’s decision to open up this battle front could be seen as one more push toward a “my way or the highway” autocratic leadership type.
Gabriel speaks of ‘special responsibility’ to Holocaust survivors in safe, secure Israel.
The comments came as Germany's foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, headed to the region.
In the latter half of her remarks, Merkel criticized Abbas for turning to international forums to “unilaterally denounce” Israel.
Security concerns are apparently diminishing among German tourists, as terrorism extends its tentacles to Europe.
The list failed to include Sudan President Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
"Netanyahu does not listen to us and the situation may only get worse with Trump," said one senior German official.
“I accept the award with on the one hand gratitude and appreciation, and on the other hand reluctance and concern."
By UDI SHAHAM
Weisenthal Center's Zuroff says "it is very unfortunate that someone who has strong antisemitic views is allowed to promote those views in the German education system.”
In a statement issued to Germany’s largest circulation daily, Bild, after the UN resolution, the Foreign Ministry claimed that “a democratic Israel is only achievable through a two-state-solution.”
The deal is expected to be wrapped up next month in Berlin between senior officials who have secretly negotiated the details of the arrangement over the last months.
Der Spiegel, which did not cite its sources, said the document was in the name of Anis A., born in Tataouine in 1992. The man is also believed to use false names.
Israel’s relationship with the Palestinians in the territories is reminiscent of apartheid.
By ILAN BARUCH
For Gabriel to scold Israel about the location of its capital or where Jews should be allowed to live is scandalous and shameful.
By MICHAEL FREUND
It’s not enough that the PFLP hasn’t been banned long ago for carrying out deadly attacks to advance its agenda of destroying the State of Israel.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
How sadly ironic that Barak’s interview with a German news outlet coincided with a controversy in Germany over the broadcasting of a documentary about anti-Semitism in Europe.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Our readers share their thoughts about the latest stories from the Post.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
If anyone is occasionally in breach of the diplomatic code, it is Netanyahu.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Israel is finally taking a constructive position in its own defense.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
We would expect more sensitive behavior from a German minister, especially one who regards himself as a potential future leader of his nation.
By ISI LEIBLER
Justice without mercy is cruel, but how was justice served by dropping the case against an Auschwitz employee indicted for 260,000 counts of accessory to murder?
Now is not the time for Israelis and Jews to exploit these terrorist attacks as a means to curry solidarity and sympathy from Western nations normally hostile to Israel.