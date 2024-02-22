German Police Chief meets with Israeli counterparts to tour Oct. 7 ruins

Israel Police took diplomatic efforts into their own hands and escorted officials from the German Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) - the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany, on a mission to bear witness to the impact of the October 7 massacre by Hamas across Israel's South on Wednesday.

Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai and Southern District Commander Deputy Commissioner Amir Cohen led a delegation headed by Holger Münch, the President of the BKA, visiting several Gaza border communities that were hit hard by terrorists on October 7. Israel's police force lost a number of officers while confronting terrorists and defending communities in the area.

Shabtai and Cohen took the BKA head to the Netivot police station, where their journey began, according to a statement by Israel Police. Münch and his team received a comprehensive briefing of the police response to the largest attack on Israel's soil in the nation's history.

Münch's delegation also learned of efforts taken by Israel's security officials to safeguard civilian lives.

Among the stops was Kibbutz Be'eri, where Münch engaged with survivors and walked amongst the community's ruins, witnessing the devastation caused by the day's events. He met with the bereaved as well as police officers and first responders in the community. Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai and Southern District Commander Deputy Commissioner Amir Cohen accompanied German Police Chief across the border communities rampaged on October 7. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The team also visited the site of the Nova Music Festival massacre, held in the Re'im Forest just outside of Kibbutz Re'im. On-site, he met with the families of fallen officers and spoke with responding officers, lighting a memorial candle to close the day alongside Commissioner Shabtai.

The tour portrayed the cost of terrorism in Israel, depicting the threat that groups like Hamas could pose to the rest of the Western world. The trip allowed the BKA representatives to see the need for international solidarity in combatting terrorism.

Sderot Police Station became a battleground for the ages on October 7th and beyond

Israeli authorities re-gained control over the Sderot police station early October 8 after Hamas terrorists seized the property, according to reports by Israeli media. At least 10 terrorists were neutralized in the process.

Police and Hamas operatives engaged in a shootout after terrorists entered the Gaza border town of Sderot, murdering civilians on the street and in their homes. Terrorists stormed the station, killing around 30 civilians and police officers, Israeli media reported.

According to Israeli media, Superintendent Amir Cohen, commander of the southern district, instructed forces to carry out what he referred to as a "pressure cooker" operation, using live fire at every angle possible on the station where terrorists were entrenched.

Security forces used bulldozers to demolish the station in which Hamas terrorists barricaded themselves.