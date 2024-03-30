German officials calling on Berlin to change pro-Israel stance as Rafah op. looms

In recent days, German officials have been questioning Berlin’s “unwavering support” of Israel as the conflict with Hamas continues to wage on.

This comes following German chancellor Olaf Scholz’s most recent visit to Israel asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “[how can the goals of the war] justify such terribly high costs?”

Just a few days after Hamas launched its deadly attacks on Israel on October 7, Scholz was one of the first Western leaders to arrive in Israel and declare his country’s support for the nation, saying that Germany has “only one place- alongside Israel.”

In a report published by the New York Times on Friday, it was reported that Berlin’s sharper tone regarding the war in Gaza comes a mid fears of an Israeli led invasion in Rafah.

Likely the tone has been hardened amid US frustrations with Israel, seen through its abstention in a UN Security Council vote, resulting in the passing of a ceasefire resolution. THE IDF operates in Gaza this week. Only after a clear victory over Hamas, will Israel be considered by Arab nations a worthy partner against Iran, says the writer. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Germany’s position regarding Israel is seemingly shifting, with funding for UNRWA to return for offices outside of the Gaza Strip. Just weeks ago, German diplomats sought to remove the head of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, in order to restore funding.

During a recent trip to Israel, Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock described the situation in Gaza as “hell” and expressed frustration regarding the looming offense on Rafah, saying that the million people seeking shelter there “cannot vanish into thin air.”

Germany faces domestic, international pressure regarding support for Israel

Although Germany remains an ally to Israel, reports claim that Berlin’s support of Israel has led to tensions with its relations with other countries, predominantly those with a Muslim majority.

Anwar Ibrahim, prime minister of Malaysia, visited Berlin earlier in March. Ibrahim's visit seemingly targeted Scholz’s decisions regarding Israel by stating at a press conference that “we oppose colonialism, apartheid, ethnic cleaning, or dispossession of any country, be in in Ukraine or Gaza. Where have we thrown our humanity? Why this hypocrisy?”

Another elemental pressure Scholz faces is that of the German public. Polls in recent weeks show that almost 70 percent of Germans do not justify Israel’s military actions.

Nonetheless, policymakers claim that Berlin under Scholz is unlikely to do much in regard to its shift in Israel-related policy unless the US will take more drastic measures.