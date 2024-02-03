Two released Gaza hostages receive German citizenship

Two of the released hostages that were held by Hamas in Gaza have received German citizenship, German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert said this week on X.

The released hostages are Rimon Kirsht, who was released on November 28, and Amit Shani, who was released the following day on November 29.

Rimon Kirsht

"I first saw Rimon Kirsht on TV when she was released from Hamas captivity - her head held high in defiance. It was an honor to now give her the documents of her German citizenship," said Seibert. "We promise to keep working to free Yagev too," he continued, referring to her husband who is still being held captive.

Kirsht, 36, was later seen looking gaunt and without her glasses in a video of hostages released by Hamas. She was seen in the video staring with disdain into the eyes of a masked and heavily armed Hamas terrorist upon her release.

Amit Shani

"Amit got his citizenship papers that we kept for him during his 54 days as a hostage of Hamas. Amit, all the best and keep surfing!" Seibert said on X.

Shani, 16, was released the day after Kirsht, and he was taken while staying at his mother's home in Kibbutz Be'eri, when seven Hamas terrorists came into the home and kidnapped him from his room on October 7.

Amit was hiding in the safe room when the terrorists came in, threatened them at gunpoint, grabbed Amit, and pushed him into a vehicle with two other hostages.