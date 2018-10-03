03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The pious police are at it again.
By BEN SALES/JTA
The club had been locked in a contentious and rather public debate over whether to admit Obama for membership.
By JTA
The 2018 Caesarea Golf League will get under way in May.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
The format of the event was a better-ball Stableford, with some of the pairings also made up of only local members.
A full field of 60 golfers participated in the competition to celebrate the inauguration of the new greens after they were reseeded for the winter.
Judy Reefe and Jill Sadeghi took home first place, followed by Michal Ronen and Ophra Dagan in second.
One man’s dream became reality this past week, as Israel’s only 18-hole golf course, in Caesarea, was witness to the country’s first ever official professional golf tournament.
By JOSH DELL
ALPS Tour season final to take place in Israel from Wednesday through Monday in the Edmond de Rothschild Israeli Masters.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Ga’ash now turns to the men’s and super seniors championships slated for Thursday and Friday.
Beck will return to Israel later this week to attend a professional men’s tournament in Caesarea.
By ALLON SINAI
A full field of 60 golfers enjoyed the late afternoon cooler weather and played an individual Stableford format event.
By ALLON SINAI,REUTERS
The 23-year-old, who became the first Israeli to earn an LPGA or a PGA Tour Card last December, opened the event with a superb eight-under-par 64.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
World Golf Hall of Famer Amy Alcott found herself in the Holy Land this week for the first annual SHALVA Golf Tournament held at the Caesarea Golf Club.
Liora Sponder took home the best-dressed prize, while Liron Neor and Ronit Kedar split the award for best combination of color and style.
The best gross score of the day, played under perfect conditions, was a 74 by Anthony Harris.
For years sand mining has been a major source of income for organized crime figures.
By BEN HARTMAN
A victory in each match meant a point for the winning club. A draw was worth a half point for each side.
It may not happen overnight, but Laetitia Beck has the potential to almost singlehandedly make golf relevant in Israel.
Forty golfers participated in the wonderful, festive atmosphere.
The highlight of the day was a performance by the Gevatron choir, attended by over 300 people on the beautiful lawns of the club.
Ga’ash Golf will continue its efforts to support the community by hosting a charity tournament.
Photography expert Tom Langford gives tips on how to compensate for less than adequate weather.
By TOM LANGFORD
The Israeli Minigolf Association hopes a miniature-golf course in Ashdod will tee off a local interest in the leisure sport.
By SHARON UDASIN
The unique seaside community continues to attract Israeli high society has not reached its full real-estate potential.
By RACHEL ROTH
David Pachima scored a hole-in-one on the par-4 6th hole, which was playing at 254 meters.
After carding a six-over-par 78 in the first round, the 22-year-old registered a five-over-par 77 in the second round on Friday to end the tournament on +11, missing the cut by five shots.
The 22-year-old bogeyed the first hole, but bounced back with five straight pars before also bogeying the seventh hole.
Beck, who graduated from Duke University earlier this year, will turn professional following her recent success.
Anthony Harris played a brilliant round of golf last week to earn the best gross score at the June Monthly Medal at the Ga’ash Golf Club.
The tournament marked the end of Andy Santos’s 18-year tenure as the club’s Head Professional.
The tour’s top 50 players will compete for the Israel Masters Champion prize of 70,000 euros, funded by the Edmond de Rothschild Bank.
Grand prize for golf tournament includes transportation and accommodation for the Global Volvo Tournament to be held in South Africa in January 2015.
This was the 12th year that Mayer Group, importers of Volvo cars to Israel, sponsored the competition in cooperation with the Caesarea Golf Club.
Zohar Sharon, who lost his sight during his IDF service, practices at the Caesarea Golf Club, with caddie Shimshon Levi playing a crucial role in his success.
The April monthly medal at the Ga’ash Golf Club was well attended with 68 golfers participating in perfect, yet challenging, conditions.
Golf Clubs hold annual Purim competitions.
The duo of Cyril and Norma Kaufman snagged first-place honors in last week’s Israeli Pairs tournament.
Golf: Nearly 40 players competed in the September Monthly Medal at the Ga’ash Golf Club.
Just one month after scoring a hole-in-one Albatross in the July Monthly Medal at the Ga’ash Golf Club, Tomer Koren returned to take first place in Tuesday’s August Monthly Medal with a one-over par gross 71.
It was an especially impressive performance for the 17-year-old from Caesarea, considering it was not a junior tournament.
In one of the most uniquely brilliant golf occurrences that one could achieve, 18-year-old Tomer Koren aced the 305-meter 10th hole.
David Pachima, a recent immigrant from France who started playing golf just two years ago, beat out Assaf Lengy by two Stableford points to win the A division of the HSBC 9- hole tournament at the Ga’ash Golf Club last week.
Roby Cohen took home first place in the Drive to a Major in a Mercedes trophy competition held at the Ga’ash Golf Club last week.
In the A Division, three golfers – Itzik Ashkenazi, Avi Dekel and Ilan Cohen – all finished with 20 stableford points.
Ga’ash and Caesarea get together on links
60 players compete at the golf tournament at the Ga'ash Golf Club, where Cyril and Norma Kaufman won.
Gidon Hoch captures the monthly medal at Ga’ash Golf Club for the second month in a row.
Nearly 60 golfers take part in the November Monthly Medal held at the Ga’ash Golf Club.
Cyril Kaufman took the men’s championship, his wife Norma captured the ladies’ title and Ilan Mendelson was top senior.
Allan Blumenstyk takes the C while division Rafi Shelef claims the Super Seniors B division.
In extremely warm weather conditions nearly 50 golfers participated in the August Monthly Medal at the Ga’ash Golf Club.
The format was a betterball stableford 75% handicap.
The Mercedes Trophy, played on Friday, saw 150 golfers participate in a nine hole individual stableford tournament sponsored by Mercedes Benz.
Playing in the first qualifying round of the International Pairs competition at the Ga’ash Golf Club were two special guests.
Team of Gary Vandermolen, Aamos Raz Gary Bell and Gil Don capitalize on the opportunity for some excellent scoring.
Adel Katz, Evi Wiler and Aliza Ophir win 'Waltz' format tournament at Ga'ash Golf Club.
“Definitely the Game of the season so far,” is how manager of England B, Cliff Corney, described the game against local rivals Aviv City.
After two days of exciting golf last week, the points were shared between the Ga’ash and Caesarea golf teams in a Ryder cup tournament.
The Ga’ash Golf Club hosts its annual ladies day tournament - a Texas scramble played in teams of three.
Championship won on exciting playoff.
Proceeds of tournament go to Kfar Idud, a unique village for people with special needs.
First place went to the duo of Alex Okon and Chaim Shaininger with a net score of 63.
Cricket: Israel ends European T20 Championships with victory, still relegated; Golf: Rollin’ ’em in for Rolex.
Comrades, Comets claim cadets championships; Reds down Modi’in in finals opener; Taylor, Avishar, Sadeghi claim divisional crowns.
In Israel Baseball Premier League’s opening playoff game, Jerusalem beat Tel Aviv 4-1; Golf: Mondays Tour returns to Ga’ash.
Shmulik Almagor won the A division’s May monthly medal with a net 68 folowed by Greg Elliot on net 69.
Warriors roll over RiseHi 15-7, sweep season series from rivals; Twilight golf comes to Ga’ash.
Veteran golfer Joe Klein took the B division with a net 64 at Ga'ash Golf Club.
Miki Hertzog and Ilan Cohen took first place with a net 65.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORT STAFF
Thrilling matches set up pair of pulsating semis; Seftel, Café Rimon
advance to Elite 8; Mondays heat up at Ga’ash.
A field of 52 golfers participate in February monthly medal held at the Ga’ash Golf Club.
The Mondays Tour will be held twice a month in various formats, inviting all golfers in Israel.
This prestigious annual event gave all the winners of individual tournaments over the course of the previous 12 months to play for the coveted cup.
The first qualifying round of the 2010 Israeli Net Championships was held at the Ga’ash Golf Club.
The “A” division was won by Richard Fogelson with 21 Stableford points, with the second place going to Meir Dor.
Participants enjoy perfect conditions, both weather-wise and course-wise.
The two-day stableford tournament sees Caesarea’s 20-man team emerge with a combined 65-point victory.
For first time ever, a team of three lady golfers will represent Israel at upcoming World Amateur Team Championships which will take place this year in Buenos Aires.
Gonen heating up, grabs Stableford prize with Schama
Places are still available for the “Natal” tournament which will be held at the Gaash Golf Club early September.
Eight-eight-year-old Efi Been is one of Israel's best senior golfers.
70 golfers competed in the July Month Medal at the Ga'ash Golf Club.
The Caesarea Golf Club had a night match this week in honor of its new Par-3 course.
In the A Division veteran golfer Geri had the best score of the day with a net 69.
Why are people criticizing the Kushners' orthodoxy again?