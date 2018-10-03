greece israel relations

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
The Greek firm has a goal of supplying natural gas to Israel by 2020.
By SHARON UDASIN
At first glance, the possibility of a financial disaster in Greece seems none too significant for Israel, but the significance of Greece’s current crisis is not limited to its borders.
By NIV ELIS
The 12-member delegation is scheduled to convene in Jerusalem from Sunday to Wednesday, then continue to Nicosia, Cyprus, for a day and make their final stop in Athens.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Greek FM Nikos Kotzias: We are living inside a triangle of destabilization.
By HERB KEINON
The country of 11 million people was deeply divided over whether to accept an offer by international creditors that PM Alexis Tsipras calls a "humiliation."
By REUTERS
The country of 11 million people is deeply divided over whether to accept an offer by international creditors that PM Alexis Tsipras calls a "humiliation."
Syriza’s ranks include an array of leftists ranging from Marxists to Greens.
By EUROPEAN JEWISH PRESS
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Swiss, Dutch for reassessing funding to terrorist-glorifying Palestinian NGOs.
Exercises will take place near the southern city of Eilat at the Air Force’s Uvda airbase.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Greek developer Energean: Gas expected to flow by 2020.
Meeting in Jerusalem comes less than a year after ‘strategic alliance’ announced in Nicosia.
In last year’s exercise, Apache attack helicopters as well as IAF Hercules and Super-Hercules transport planes took part.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Golden Dawn, which is the third largest party in Greece, frequently uses Nazi imagery
By JTA
The once frosty relationship between Israel and Greece has blossomed into a new partnership dedicated to boosting security ties, as the region is plagued by new threats.
The tripartite alliance between Israel, Greece and Cyprus could serve as a basis for a wider front.
By LESLIE SUSSER
"Failure to enforce Iran deal could be green light for Ankara to go nuclear."
“Our cooperation with Greece and Cyprus stands on its own,” Netanyahu said at a joint press conference in Jerusalem with Tsipras.
The activation allowed Israel's warplanes to test how the S-300's lock-on system works, gathering data on its powerful tracking radar and how it might be blinded or bluffed.
Drill saw helicopters train in Olympus mountain range, gain flight experience for short or long-range missions.
“Together, all humanity, share a common future and we must work to try and shape it together," Rivlin says.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Steinitz, Shalom express support for gas pipeline from Israel to Greece
By HERB KEINON,SHARON UDASIN
Greek government broadcasts "business as usual" message as FM Nikos Kotzias goes ahead with planned visit.
Aristotle Tziampiris says while ‘atmospherics’ may not be as good, Greece’s new prime minister is pragmatic.
Unidentified assailants opened fire on the Israeli embassy in Athens with a Kalashnikov assault rifle in the early hours of Dec. 12. No injuries were reported.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Maintaining the memory of an ancient Jewish community.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Clean up your mess in one whack; impose the pain in one big dose as Israel did in 1985
By SHLOMO MAITAL
"The famous medieval Jewish traveler, Benjamin de Tudela, visiting Rhodes in the second half of the 12th century, noted that the Jewish community numbered 500 people..."
By IRVING SPITZ
After two years of waiting in the wings, Tsipras and his Syriza party stormed to power in Sunday's snap election.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Eight years after prime ministers George Papandreou and Benjamin Netanyahu took the first steps for opening a new chapter in Greek-Israeli relations, the bilateral partnership is stronger than ever
By GEORGE N. TZOGOPOULOS
A search for the Jewish soul of Chania.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Even though it was all very pleasant and it was 2016, the Holocaust hovered over us.
By EMILY UDLER
Glafcos Clerides and Shimon Peres: The legacy of two realistic statesmen with a vision for peace.
By AVEROF NEOPHYTOU
This sharp uptick of diplomatic activity is not taking place in a vacuum.
By ARYE MEKEL
Greece’s rapprochement with Palestine created many pro-Palestine liberation caucuses in universities and gave youth a struggle to identify with, in the spirit of Greek resistance.
By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS,ELIAS MESSINAS
Why would a Greek airline apologize to the PA for Israelis’ behavior toward fellow Israelis?
By JPOST EDITORIAL
No, Greek friends, despite what we hear – most loudly from those who do not have to bear the consequences of their words – Sunday’s vote did not represent a “victory for democracy.”
By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
It is still unclear what the resounding “no” vote in the Greek referendum portends for the future of Greece – and for the future of the entire European Union.
The current crisis, and every crisis, is a tremendous opportunity for growth, maturity and development for all involved.
By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS