hamas rocket attacks

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The tunnel struck by Israel's Air Force inside Gaza is the second destroyed in two days.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that a rocket was launched on Friday night from the Gaza Strip.
Some 60 rockets have been fired towards Israel, 20 in the last month.
Israel fires back with tanks and aircraft fire on Gaza Strip. Sirens mark second rocket fire attempt of the day.
More than 8,500 rockets have fallen on the southern Israeli city since 2001.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN,ILANIT CHERNICK
While Hezbollah has similar rockets, this is the first time that Hamas has developed such a weapon, Army Radio reports.
The tunnel threat is certainly a real one for Netiv Ha’asara, where one tunnel was discovered 100 meters from the moshav’s perimeter fence during Protective Edge.
By JEREMY SHARON
No injuries or damage were reported from the projectile that exploded in open territory in southern Israel.
Titled "Zionists, you will perish in Gaza," the video relays the terror group's message, threatening Israelis that rockets will "get you where you live."
Hezbollah, ISIS try, but fail to gain real foothold to date.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The military assumption, the official noted, is that Hamas is not looking for a confrontation with Israel in the near future.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Since the end of the 2014 war, the Eshkol region has experienced a population growth of around 8%, as new families move to the area.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Southern Command’s Fire Control Center keeps Gazan terrorists in IDF’s sights.
There were no reports of injuries or damage in the rocket fire.
IDF official statement says no rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel.
Last month, the Israeli military confirmed that at least four rockets fired by Palestinians in Gaza landed in communities near the border.
The rocket did not trigger warning sirens as its trajectory took it to an open area.
Iron Dome fires interceptor missile in the South during false alarm.
By BEN HARTMAN
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The rocket was launched from the Strip but did not reach Israeli territory.
Only one of three projectiles landed in Israel, falling a kilometer away from the border, in the Kissufim area.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
The video concludes with the statement, “Open your eyes, terrorism rules Gaza.”
By HANNAH SARISOHN
The group that claimed responsibility for firing the rockets at Israel, calling itself the Omar Brigades, said the rocket fire on Wednesday was in retaliation for Hamas's killing of an Islamic state supporter a day earlier in Gaza.
By REUTERS
The updated map makes it easier for the public to understand rocket alert zones by creating less confusing geographical divisions.
Vehicular attack near east Jerusalem injures five border police women; attacker shot.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The capture occurred on January 19, when the boat, carrying liquid fiberglass and three Gazan residents, was intercepted by the navy.
The IDF destroyed the last of the tunnels uncovered in the Gaza war on Monday, however Hamas continues to rebuild and improve what it knows is a vital strategic asset.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Hamas-affiliated website reports that Gaza man helped Israel find locations of Hamas figures, rockets.
The launches are used by Hamas arms designers to experiment with various projectile models
Prime minister says Israel facing threat of Hamas and diplomatic attacks of the PA.
Ya'alon: Hamas unable to smuggle in industrial weapons from Iran or Libya; Israeli deterrence is in place
"Zionists wait the day will come, that your head will be in a noose. It's a destiny that you have already chosen, don't blame anyone else."
Three sirens sounded in Ashkelon Regional Council and two in Sha'ar Hanegev, but army says it believes no rockets were fired from Gaza.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Tragerman family says Ban should address Hamas crimes after having announced that a UN committee would investigate "Israeli crimes" during Operation Protective Edge.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Army releases footage of strike on school compound in Shejaiya where terrorists had concealed a rocket launcher.
PM says Operation Protective Edge will continue as long as necessary to achieve its goals; Ya'alon: Hamas trying to drag Israel into war of attrition.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Sirens warning of an attack blare in the Modi'in area, nearby Mateh Binyamin Regional Council in the West Bank; Gaza rockets also continue to pound the South.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
"Israel will pay a heavy price for the assassination of senior commanders," Hamas vows; one moderately hurt as projectile hits building.
Terrorist group warns int’l airlines to cease flights to Ben-Gurion Thursday morning; more than 140 rockets fired at Israel, air force hits 100 targets in Gaza.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,BEN HARTMAN
Israel has carried out more than 30 strikes in Gaza in response to rockets; Security cabinet to determine if operation will be expanded.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Sami Abu Zuhri says Hamas not behind rockets that broke cease-fire and prompted IDF strikes; Hamas warns: If Netanyahu doesn't understand diplomatic language, we will force him to understand.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
“As the world’s richest country, Qatar has proven that it controls the three B’s; it can buy, bribe or bully its way to owning anything including the 2022 World Cup," UN envoy says.
Les Israéliens connaissent bien l’alerte rouge, celle qui les prévient de l’imminence d’une attaque à la roquette. Mais d’ici moins de deux ans, le système aura entièrement fait peau neuve. Quand la technologie se met au service de la défense des citoyens
Un futuro conflicto es inevitable, pero Israel no lo iniciará, añade la fuente: Hamás invierte la mayoría de su dinero en armamento y no en ayudar a la población gazatí.
By MARTINA BIALEK
The strike came in response to sirens heard in Sderot and other communities near the border of the Gaza Strip and a projectile that was launched into Israeli territory from Gaza Sunday night.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Has the IDF overcome the shortcomings pointed out in the State Comptroller’s Report on the 2014 Gaza war?
IDF said it had "substantial information regarding majority of Hamas terror tunnels."
Winners and losers in Gaza-gate.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Hostilities with Hamas result in departure of Spanish coach before the league season has even begun.
By ALLON SINAI
While the State Department alert acknowledges the success of Iron Dome, it adds that "there have been impacts that have caused damage and injury."
By MICHAEL WILNER
Israel Electric Corporation says danger posed to IEC workers because of security situation may delay fixing problem.
By SHARON UDASIN
PM says that while Israel is using anti-rocket batteries to protect Israeli citizens, Hamas is using Gaza's citizens to defend their rockets.
By HERB KEINON
"Zionists, wait and see stabbing attacks everywhere. Wait for suicide attacks on every bus, café and street," propaganda video threatens.
Most of the recent wars waged against Israel have occurred in the summer, which has left many people associating warm weather with memories of sweating in a bomb shelter.
By YAEL ECKSTEIN
We visited Israel for a month this summer. Yes, for that month. We spent more time in dark stairwells and dusty shelters than should be allowed by law in any country with a Mediterranean climate.
By DALIA ROSENFELD
The surest way to minimize the number of Palestinian rockets is to maximize Israeli control over Gaza. Allowing Hamas to command territory enables it to rearm, rebuild, reorganize for next round of fighting.
By MICHAEL FREUND
If we leave Hamas intact, not only will they continue to murder and terrorize us, but there may come a time when it regains its strategic footing, rebuilds its alliances and finds new allies.
By DANIEL TAUBER