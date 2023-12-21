Israel-Hamas War: IDF releases names of three soldiers killed in Gaza Strip
Hamas kills bid to revive ceasefire deal, hostage release -WSJ • Large scale IDF operations underway in West Bank
IDF publishes the names of three fallen soldiers
The IDF announced that three soldiers fell during combat in an announcement made on Thursday morning.
Sgt. Lavi Ghasi, 19 years old, from Hashmonaim, Lt. Yaacov Elian, 20 years old, from Ramat Gan, and Lt. Omri Shwartz, 21 years old, from Shadmot Devora, all fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.Go to the full article >>
France's Macron: Israel's right to defend itself doesn't mean 'flattening Gaza'
French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Wednesday night that the fight against terrorism does not mean "flattening Gaza", referring to Israel's ongoing war against Hamas following the October 7 massacres.
"We cannot allow the idea to take root that an effective fight against terrorism implies razing Gaza or attacking civilian populations indiscriminately," Macron said Wednesday in an interview with the French broadcaster France 5. The president called on Israel "to stop this response because it is not appropriate because all lives are worth the same, and we must protect them."
While recognizing Israel's "right to defend itself and fight terrorism," Macron said that France called for the protection of civilians and "a ceasefire that will lead to a humanitarian ceasefire."Go to the full article >>
Hamas kills bid to revive ceasefire deal, hostage release -WSJ
Part of the Hamas leadership was in Cairo to discuss the, now axed, ceasefire deal.
Hamas has allegedly rejected an Israeli offer for a one-week ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages, saying they wouldn’t discuss releasing the hostages until a full ceasefire first goes into effect, Egyptian officials said, according to the Wall Street Journal report on December 20.
Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political wing of the terrorist organization, met with intelligence officials in Cairo earlier today to discuss Israel's offer but allegedly said that he was there to obtain a full ceasefire and more humanitarian aid.Go to the full article >>
Large scale IDF operations underway in West Bank - report
The IDF is conducting large-scale arrests throughout the West Bank on Wednesday night, according to Palestinian media reports cited by Walla.
The main operations are reportedly concentrated in the towns of Az-Zahariya and Bani Naim located south of Hebron, as well as in the city of Jericho and the Ein al-Sultan refugee camp located north of Jericho.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities