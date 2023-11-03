Rocket falls on Israeli kindergarten in Sderot, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

A rocket launched by Hamas from Gaza fell onto the grounds of a Sderot kindergarten on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Sderot Municipality.

No injuries were reported, but the property has sustained damage.

The rocket fall came amid a heavy barrage on Israel's Gaza border communities and the Western Negev area, with sirens sounding in Netivot and nearby towns, as well as in Sa'ad, Tkuma, Zimrat, Shuva and more Gaza border towns.

The moment a rocket landed next to us. (Credit: @Matt_somm) pic.twitter.com/p16tn5Qyyx — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 3, 2023

Later on Friday night, sirens sounded in the central Israel city of Tel Aviv and nearby cities including Holon, Rishon Lezion, and Bat Yam. Minutes later, sirens sounded in the Shfela region.

Four rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. The aftermath of a direct rocket impact on a kindergarten in Sderot, southern Israel, November 3, 2023 (credit: SDEROT MUNICIPALITY)

Israel strikes Hezbollah anti-tank positions in North

An IDF tank struck two anti-tank launchers, as well as a Hezbollah outpost in Lebanon on Friday evening, according to the IDF spokesperson's office. Advertisement

This is a developing story.