Hamas gives positive sign for hostage deal, US shoots down drones above the Red Sea
A Hamas official confirmed there were 'no substantial disputes with Israeli deal outline' • Anti-Israel protests continue on US college campuses
US military says it engaged five unmanned drones over Red Sea
The US military said on Sunday it had engaged five unmanned drones over the Red Sea that "presented an imminent threat to US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the region."
US Central Command did not say in the statement if the drones were destroyed.
'Long live October 7': Vancouver protesters praise terrorist groups
Activists glorified the "Beautiful, brave and heroic resistance of the Palestinian people, which did not begin on October 7, which has continued for over 75 years, which has continued over 120 years."
Anti-Israel protesters praised the October 7 Massacre and several terrorist organizations at a Vancouver rally on Friday according to a video published by Free Palestine Tri-cities British Columbia, demanding that the groups be removed from Canada's list of terrorist entities.
Charlotte Kates, the international coordinator for the allegedly Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-affiliated (PFLP) Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, led demonstrators in a chant proclaiming "Long live October 7."
15 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah, Hamas claims
Israeli airstrikes on three houses in Rafah killed 13 people and wounded many others, medics said on Monday.
US senator questions whether State Dept properly assessing Israel conduct
Senator Chris Van Hollen pressed President Joe Biden to impose conditions on military assistance to pressure Israel to limit civilian deaths in the Gaza conflict.
A Democratic senator on Sunday questioned whether the Biden administration was properly assessing whether Israel was complying with international law, following a Reuters report that some senior US officials did not find that country's assurances credible.
"This reporting casts serious doubt on the integrity of the process in the Biden administration for reviewing whether the Netanyahu government is complying with international law in Gaza," Senator Chris Van Hollen said in a statement.
Hamas to AFP: 'No substantial disputes with Israeli deal outline'
Pressure has been mounting on Israel and Hamas to come to an agreement before Israel begins the latest military operation in Rafah.
A Hamas official told AFP on Sunday, "There are no substantial disputes with the deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages that Israel proposed."
Negotiation teams are expected to meet in Cairo on Monday to discuss the latest proposal for a hostage deal that would avert an Israeli invasion of Rafah.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 133 hostages remain in Gaza
- 37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says