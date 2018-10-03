hezbollah syria

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A conflict on any of Israel’s borders is not in anyone’s interests.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Jerusalem may be eyeing different redlines in Syria in hopes Moscow’s message to Assad will reduce Iran’s presence.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Moscow had informed Israel, the United States, and Jordan about the deployment.
The following are five reasons that Hezbollah’s latest statement has ramifications for Israel and the region.
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit says the drone "fell" yesterday and that it wasn't downed.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,ANNA AHRONHEIM
"Syria has won, they are just waiting to defeat the terrorists," Nasrallah stated.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The official stated that Hezbollah and Syria "share a destiny" and will work together against any attempt to "harm the proxies of Iran in the Middle Eastern arena."
Arab officials caution Hezbollah against provoking Israel.
Among the most horrifying aspects of the five-year-old Syrian civil war was Assad’s use of chemical weapons, including the massive August 2013 sarin gas attack that killed more than 1,400 civilians.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Defense Minister said that Israel acts to prevent transfer of WMDs from Syria. As far as is known, it is the first time that a senior Israeli official expressed such a concern.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The IDF has neither confirmed nor denied the strikes.
A military source stated that the mortar fire was likely accidental spillover from battles between Assad regime forces and rebels in Syria's civil war.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The convoy was reported to be transferring weapons in the Damascus area.
The report added that Syrian defense systems identified Israeli aircraft within their airspace but refrained from firing.
Maj.-Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon, former head of Northern Formation, calls on powers to divide Syria, Iraq into smaller ethnic states.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The sources claimed that the attack killed 13 Syrian troops and Hezbollah fighters.
Photographs showing the vehicle which was bombed by IDF forces in the Syrian province of Quneitra were published on Friday, Arab media reported.
Analysis: Despite reports in the Israeli media, a briefing with IDF Northern Command officers does not suggest any change is afoot on the northern border.
Although neither Hezbollah, bogged down in Syria, nor Israel, having so recently fought Hamas in the Gaza Strip last summer, appear eager for it, conflict remains a possibility.
By ROBERT SWIFT/ THE MEDIA LINE
Troops remain along border, continue drilling for tunnels near Zir'it.
At least 22 shells fired from Israel hit open farmland in southern Lebanon close to the frontier, a Lebanese security source in the area said on Wednesday.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
A senior security source said Hezbollah was behind Tuesday's rocket attacks.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Security sources say Hezbollah behind attack; Iran tells US that Israel crossed red line, vows response
Deputy leader Naim Qassem says alleged Israeli strike is "an attempt to lay the foundation for a new equation in the framework of our struggle with them."
By REUTERS
The defense establishment is being ultra-sensitive since an air strike on Sunday that killed 12 Hezbollah and Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps senior operatives near Quneitra, Syria.
A Lebanese parliamentarian with the secular-Sunni Future Movement told the Elnashra news agency that his country’s interests have been subjugated to the whims of Iran.
Hezbollah said that its six operatives were on an "inspection mission" in Quneitra when the Israeli strike occurred.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
One pro-Hezbollah source told the Lebanese daily A-Safir that the group “will not rush to decide what steps should be taken” in retaliation to the assassination of Jihad Mughniyeh.
An Israeli helicopter fired two missiles in the Syrian province of Quneitra near the Golan Heights, Lebanese sources close to Hezbollah said.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Countries all see something different in the term “foreign forces.”
Today, the view in Israel is that the distinction between Hezbollah and the institutions and authorities of the Lebanese state has disappeared.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Hezbollah forces are fighting in Syria in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is also a Moscow ally.
Earlier in the day Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman called his Spanish counterpart to express his condolences.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
General Mohammad Allahdadi was killed in Sunday's helicopter strike in the Syrian province of Quneitra that also killed six Hezbollah fighters.
Peretz vows to fight for solution to terror tunnels.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
Munir Ali Naim Shaiti said to have taken command in 2016 following assassination of Samir Kuntar.
Israeli withdrawal of its troops in 2000, after 22 years in south Lebanon, is still considered a victory for the Lebanese Shi'ite terror army.
Fahad al-Masri said he felt 'great satisfaction' due to 'these blessed strikes.'
By BEN LYNFIELD
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman reportedly voiced opposition because such an operation would have to be coordinated with the Turks.
By HERB KEINON
When it comes to areas more distant from the border – certainly near Damascus – the operation is much more complicated, risky and could spin out of control.
Leading Israeli analysts are not optimistic that the cease-fire will hold over the long run or lead to a peaceful political settlement of the war.
Terrorism wave in Jerusalem on the decline, says Foreign Affairs & Defense Committee chair.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
News of the tank’s return comes ahead of Netanyahu’s scheduled visit to Moscow in two weeks.
There have been multiple reports of ISIS using chemical weapons in battle in Syria.
13% of respondents say they were "definitely sure" the upcoming Israeli election was considered when authorizing the attack.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Syria's army declared victory over Islamic State on Thursday, saying its capture of the jihadists' last town in the country marked the collapse of their three-year, hard-line reign in the region.
Islamic State will hand over one Hezbollah captive and the bodies of an estimated 8 Hezbollah forces in exchange for hundreds of IS militants.
The offensive, launched on Friday by Hezbollah and the Syrian army, has so far focused on militants from al Qaeda's former Syria branch, previously called the Nusra Front.
The operation has targeted Sunni Muslim insurgents from the former Nusra Front, a group that was aligned to al-Qaida.
Several thousand Syrian refugees are living in camps in Juroud Arsal, the area of the joint operation.
The UN human rights office cited reports that at least 82 people had been killed on the streets while fleeing or in their homes in four different neighborhoods in the last few days.
Still, Assad's forces are overextended, raising questions about how much territory it can hold at one time, as it relies on manpower from Hezbollah and Shi’ite militias.
Locked out of the government system for several hours, Syrian officials turned to Facebook to deny any attack against Assad and update viewers on his current condition.
As the preliminary maneuvering begins to take Islamic State’s capital, Raqqa, the forces that seek to take control of the city are also at war with each other.
Israel has long seen Iran as its greatest threat and campaigned hard against US-led efforts to strike a nuclear deal with Tehran.
"This is not a friendly port call. In two weeks, we will see a crescendo of air attacks on Aleppo as part of Russia's strategy to declare victory there," a NATO diplomat said.
The Syrian army said a seven-day "regime of calm" would be applied across Syria, and it reserved the right to respond using all forms of firepower to any violation by "armed groups".
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The deal followed talks that stretched late into Friday night and several failed attempts to hammer out a deal over the past two weeks.
Too soon to know if Shi'ite axis is on march to victory in Syria, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yaakov Amidror tell 'Post.'
The army, backed by Hezbollah, has long sought to wrest control of Zabadani, near the Lebanese border, from the rebels who have held it since 2012.
“Hamas does not fight any Arab regime or any Arab society and does not interfere in the internal affairs of any society," Hamas representative claims, despite evidence that group has trained rebels.
A CBS News correspondent recounts story of 2008 assassination of Hezbollah’s No. 2 terrorist.
At the behest of Tehran, the Iranian-backed guerilla force is fighting in Syria to assist the regime of President Bashar Assad, who is fighting to remain in power after three years of civil war.
'The Telegraph' reports that Assad's backers in the region are viewing situation differently amid Islamic State gains in Syria.
A caretaker government has run the country since former Prime Minister Najib Mikati resigned in March.
Influential Sunni leader slams Hezbollah for involvement in Syria civil war, saying it endangers Lebanon.
The complex regional and international arena adds to the risks and dangers of all options for Israel.
By ISSAM ZEITUN
Hezbollah’s television and video production is its extensive use of new media and information technologies, including a major Internet presence.
By COLIN P. CLARKE
The Shi’ite axis and security implications for Israel.
By SARIT ZEHAVI
I believe that I am a good person, but I did nothing, and evil has triumphed in Syria.
By WARREN J. BLUMENFELD
More than 100,000 people have fled the rebel enclave in Aleppo to government-held areas and thousands of rebels have surrendered. But thousands of civilians remain trapped.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria, and as the battles have encroached on the Israeli border, the period of utter calm along the Syrian-Israeli border, which has persisted for 40 years.
The latest revelations about US role in Mughniyeh’s assassination are aimed to demonstrate to Hezbollah that the US is still willing and able to meet Hezbollah’s operatives on this battlefield.
By NADAV POLLACK
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.