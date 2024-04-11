Yad Sarah encourages Israelis to welcome recovering heroes, evacuees, and seniors to the Seder

There are thousands of wounded soldiers and civilians, evacuated, and elderly Israelis who have no comfortable place to participate in the Passover seder except in hospitals or limited space in hotels for the displaced.

Yad Sarah, Israel’s leading non-governmental healthcare and social services organization, reports a 48% surge in this year’s demand for at-home medical and rehabilitation equipment loans as Israelis prepare for holiday against the backdrop of war.

It has now decided to extend its services to help thousands of them with medical equipment and services so they can celebrate Passover in comfort with their families.

For many, the seder will bring together extended Israeli families for the first time since the October 7 war against terrorists began. Already one of the busiest times of year for Yad Sarah, and with an increase in hospitalizations from war-related injuries, spending the holiday at home with family instead of the hospital is even more crucial.

The organization is now distributing vital rehabilitation equipment, including crutches, wheelchairs, and continuous passive motion devices that move joints through a pre-set range of motion for post-surgery patients to reduce joint stiffness and improve the range of motion at no cost. Additionally, the organization is providing accessible transportation for wheelchair users and installing home hospitalization units for short- and long-term loans across the country. yad sarah (credit: COURTESY YAD SARAH)

Preparing for escalations

In preparation for a possible escalation with Hezbollah in the north, Yad Sarah has also airlifted battery-powered oxygen concentrators and power generators that can supply up to 48 hours of critical energy. These generators offer essential support for individuals with respiratory complications and are a precaution against potential power outages due to grid strikes.

Finally, the organization calls upon the community to donate sealed and unused medication found during Passover cleaning to its branches, which will be distributed at no cost through its affiliate community pharmacy. Donations of medications can be dropped off at any Yad Sarah branch.

Yad Sarah director-general Moshe Cohen said: “Our organization ensures that individuals can celebrate holidays from the comfort of their homes, even during challenging times like these. As Israel grapples with an unprecedented number of hospitalizations, we are committed to providing the wounded, evacuees, mobility-challenged, and the sick with the opportunity to celebrate Seder night with their loved ones. With some 15,000 wounded since the start of the war, this year’s challenges are significant, but we are prepared to support Israelis throughout their recovery and beyond.”

Founded in 1976, Yad Sarah has 126 branches throughout the country that are staffed by more than 7,000 volunteers who are available to coordinate holiday support and will operate right up to the seder and during the intermediate days of the festival. The organization’s services are available to Israeli citizens and tourists alike.

For more information, call the Yad Sarah Hotline at 6444.