03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In Google’s 26th floor Tel Aviv Campus, leaders from Israeli, Palestinian high-tech communities gather to discuss business.
By NIV ELIS
Company comprising 20% of Israel's high-tech exports should be “flashing red light,” says Intel Israel President
Aharon Aharon will head Apple's first ever development center outside of its California headquarters.
By GLOBES/SHMULIK SHELACH
A total of $10 million will be invested in 10 technology companies with plans to expand to China, with most companies receiving $1m.
By NADAV SHEMER
Has the recovery from the global financial crisis given the country a chance to bring back its most talented expats?
83 Israeli venture capital-backed companies raised in the first quarter, up from 72 in the corresponding quarter.
By YOSSI NISSAN/GLOBES
Just what do Israeli high-tech firms produce for the likes of Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel, Sun, or Cisco? It's not easy to get the information.
By DAVID SHAMAH
Number of investments into start-up companies declines.
By SHARON WROBEL
Report: "Everyone who sells a company is a hero."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Export leader says it needs subsidies to compete with Ireland for new project.
Lowest point since 2003 reached, according to Kesselman and Kesselman PricewaterhouseCoopers Israel MoneyTree.
BY SHARON WROBEL
The ministry in collaboration with the She Codes community of women in technology has launched a NIS 20 million initiative to address the shortage of female representation in the industry.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Today, creating immersive media solutions for augmented reality and virtual reality requires a unique skill set.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
5,000 Arab engineers are employed today, up from 300 in 2007.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Unable to compete, local start-ups may be forced to ship jobs overseas as US firm sets up R&D center.
AbiliSense technology continuously monitors sounds from home, work, city and transport environments.
What can be done to train more engineers and software programmers?
From 2012 to 2017, nine equity crowdfunding platforms – two of them foreign – invested in some 145 Israeli high-tech companies.
A sizeable chunk of the city's waste comes from disposable diapers used by large religious families.
Via combines the ideas behind Israel's sherut vans with cab-hailing apps for a service that caught the eye of Mercedes.
AppsFlyer recently held its inaugural “All Hands” event, which brought together 300 plus employees from 13 different offices around the globe to its headquarters in Herzliya Pituah.
Lightricks, leading developers of premium image processing software for mobile, was founded in 2013 by five entrepreneurs from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
“This program is one of the key tools that will provide a short-term solution" to the shortage of quality personnel in high tech.
By SHARON UDASIN
Growing global phenomenon thrives behind fake online stores.
The shortage of manpower in hi-tech and the difficulty in recruiting employees is a problem that requires a creative solution.
Fundbox developed a platform that enables small and medium businesses to receive immediate payment for any outstanding invoices that haven’t yet been paid.
Finance Ministry helps boost investment in high-tech by issuing a new tender for funds.
A five-day program sponsored by various government agencies will immerse attendees in the world of the leading cryptocurrency.
“They’re strong and will not be intimidated... and know their worth.”
By BEN SALES/JTA
Israel has emerged as issue in US elections because "Americans overall are extremely supportive of Israel," Scott says.
By HERB KEINON
At cabinet meeting, Netanyahu says Jerusalem one of foundations of Israel's unity, US understands importance of city to Jewish people.
Dans le désert du Néguev, des chercheurs travaillent sur une médecine du futur, en imaginant des robots médicaux et chirurgicaux qui s’apprêtent à bouleverser procédures et traitements
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Alors que le camp de droite resserre ses rangs, Yaïr Shamir entre en pole position sur la liste d’Israël Beiteinou
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
In hi-tech, the younger generation is trying to establish a toehold in the industry but wants the freedom to be footloose as well.
By LARRY DERFNER
The era of customer humiliation is coming to an end.
Spectory is a development and design company that guides entrepreneurs through tortuous terrain towards their dreams.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Fuld says he built his entire high-tech career on being a freier.
OrCam's device reads texts, supermarket barcodes and recognizes faces while speaking the information into the user's ear.
By REUTERS
Riskified seeks to update many companies’ old systems for risk management, which are not personalized but rules-based.
The deal to buy the startup is worth tens of millions of dollars.
By JTA
"The reason why we chose Tel Aviv is the extraordinary talents here in information security."
By NATI YEFET / GLOBES
Fewer deals, but bigger ones.
The industry considers it bad form when a company recruits employees of its own clients.
The camera is designed to help in so-called “edge cases” in autonomous driving, where other sensors might fail.
“We are bringing together the heartland of America with the Holy Land, we are bringing both the Mideast and the Midwest together."
An Israeli start-up is going against the grain using technology that would put the human touch back into trading.
By ILAN COHEN
As part of the deal, the parties said they have agreed to maintain Netafim's core activity in Israel, including continued production and R&D activity, for at least the next 20 years.
“The move in locomotion from gasoline to electric, while being a crucial step, I now realize will also someday be seen as an historical footnote,” said Maniv founder Michael Granoff.
The buyer, in the largest ever acquisition of an Israeli pharmaceuticals company, is Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.
By GALI WEINREB/GLOBES
The Excel Ventures program is a 10-week fellowship part of the larger Birthright Israel Excel program, a business internship framework that has been operating for seven years.
Developed by Israelis, the Keepers app lets parents know when their children are being cyberbullied.
By BENJAMIN DUKAS
A German study shows that self-driving cars may soon be able to make moral and ethical decisions like humans.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Investment, merger and acquisitions manager Shengyan Fan visits this week.
"Think of a car that is no longer only a car but is a medium to present information."
ORAD’s DROM system can take over device’s piloting from operator.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
It seems the world is looking to Israel to bring it into the future of transportation.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Between a right-wing Israeli government and Palestinians bent against working with Israelis - some Israelis and Palestinians dare to work together.
"If [Indian Prime Minister] Modi makes it clear that he likes Israel and Netanyahu, and believes they can help India, that flows down to the people on the street."
Israeli technology makes it big in Las Vegas.
By BRIAN BLUM
App reduces time of reaching destination by as much as half.
While it may sound cocky, the company has a track record that’s hard to beat.
The program will help Israeli hi-tech companies succeed in the huge Chinese market.
An IBM executive said that acquiring Cloudigo would help with the company’s efforts to quicken database processing.
Gigya identifies and authenticates online customers, allowing large Internet businesses to tailor personalized advertisements to their users.
Israel should be ready for unexpected economic developments.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Two tech giants have chosen to set up research and development centers in Israel to pluck the fruits of Israeli creativity.
The rise and fall of Shai Agassi’s electric car start-up
British Embassy in Tel Aviv serves as center for high-tech cooperation.
By ZIV HELLMAN
Israel can help America out of its economic crisis.
Tiny Israel is making a big footprint in the field of mobile communications, especially in new applications for smartphones.
Venture capital worldwide is in crisis, as pension funds and institutional investors slash their exposure to risk, in the wake of in the 2007-9 global crash.
A new column: Employment expert Danielle Berkowitz offers her advice on how to navigate the Israeli job market.
By DANIELLE BERKOWITZ
Established in 2003, Machshava Tova (A Good Thought) was initially set up to help advance computer knowledge in the most disadvantaged populations of Jerusalem.
By DAVID BRUMMER
Two countries aim to marry Israeli innovation with India’s vast manpower through trade and economic cooperation.
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
Video chat operator working from Manama, despite bans in UAE, Oman.
By ADAM GONN/THE MEDIA LINE
I’m fascinated by an invention called Bio-Catch that captures our personal relationship with electronic devices.
By BARBARA SOFER
Gold bracelet winner finds his true passion.
By ALYX RIMBERG
The city of brotherly love, home the liberty bell, Franklins Court and the Independance hall, goes hi-tech.
By DAVID BRINN